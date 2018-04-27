Citizens Bank web, mobile outage prompts complaints on social media

Citizens Bank’s website and mobile banking app experienced a temporary outage on Friday that bank officials said was resolved after several hours.
“The processing delay experienced by customers this morning has been resolved and all transactions have been posted. We are working through some residual access issues that currently are impacting mobile and online banking but expect access to those systems to be restored shortly,” said a bank spokesman. “We apologize to our customers for any inconvenience caused by this delay.”
Soooo still issues at 3 pm …?? seriously?? #CitizensBank #IWannaSeeMyMoney #ShowMeMyMoney #ModernDayBanking 😣😣😣😣😣 https://t.co/SqA9u9ZfS1
— Jennifer or Mulva😂 (@JENisJUICY) April 27, 2018
Social media was abuzz with customers, like some on Twitter complaining under the hashtag #citizensbank, who said they were having trouble with direct deposit and other banking transactions.
In the event that customers receive a fee or overdraft charge on their account, they can call Citizens Bank Contact Center at 1-800-922-9999. Citizens Bank is a brand name of Citizens Bank, N.A. and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania.