Children's Hospital of Philadelphia plans 52-bed hospital in King of Prussia

I write about the business side of health care, higher education, and the broader nonprofit sector, with occasional forays into the food and alcoholic beverage industries.

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia announced plans Tuesday for a 52-bed hospital in King of Prussia, next to an existing surgery center, but declined to say how much it will spend on the 250,000 square foot facility that is expected to open in 2021.

Plans call for a 16-bed pediatric intensive care unit and a 36-bed medical-surgical unit.

As of March 31, CHOP operated 536 beds on its main University City campus at an occupancy rate of 90.3 percent for the quarter.

Among CHOP’s big projects in recent years were the $640 million Buerger Center for Advanced Pediatric Care, which opened in 2015, and the $360 million Roberts Center for Pediatric Research, which opened last year.