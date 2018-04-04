Medical marijuana dispensary opens Friday in Phoenixville

The region’s third medical marijuana dispensary is scheduled to open Friday morning in Chester County. Cure Pennsylvania will open a retail shop to serve state-approved patients at 500 Kimberton Road in Phoenixville.
The state Department of Health has given the OK to 14 dispensaries to operate across the state. Nine of them currently are dispensing medical cannabis, said a department spokeswoman. Already operating in Southeastern Pennsylvania is TerraVida Holistic Center in Sellersville and Keystone Shop in Devon.
