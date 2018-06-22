Metropolis Farms' CEO Jack Griffin is either the farmer of the future or a fantastic fraud

He gave a $125k gift to Jefferson, expecting it would help get a marijuana growing license. Was it pay-to-play?

Thomas Jefferson University took a $125,000 donation for the Lambert Center for the Study of Medicinal Cannabis and Hemp from an aspiring marijuana grower.

When Matthew Mallory promised to donate $250,000 to Thomas Jefferson University, he expected something in return — an alliance with a major research university that would put him on an inside track to launch a business growing and selling marijuana.

Mallory made an initial payment of $125,000 to Jefferson in December 2016. He was bitterly disappointed two weeks later when “it was discovered that Thomas Jefferson would not be able to assist in securing the affiliation with a medical facility,” Mallory’s lawyer wrote to Jefferson’s attorneys.

Mallory demanded his money back. He filed a complaint with the state Attorney General, which said Jefferson wasn’t obliged to return the money because, as a charitable gift, it had been donated for the public good.

Now critics of Pennsylvania’s novel marijuana research program are citing Mallory’s payment to Jefferson as evidence of what they say is a form of “pay-to-play” infecting the state’s embryonic plan to turn the Keystone State into a Silicon Valley of cannabis research and development. They are touting emails from Mallory’s lawyer to Jefferson’s attorney as demonstrating a crass exchange in which money was solicited to buy into the ground floor of a new pharmaceutical industry.

Mallory was told that “in order to receive support from Thomas Jefferson for the licenses, it would be necessary to make a $250,000 donation to Thomas Jefferson,” his lawyer Mark M. Lyman wrote.

The emails were provided to the Inquirer and Daily News and are circulating widely among legislators in Harrisburg.

In his letter to the Attorney General, Mallory’s attorney said a connection to Jefferson would help cement Mallory’s relationship with an academic medical facility. People with knowledge of the matter identified the facility as Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Erie. But LECOM dropped Mallory’s company in January 2017 to align itself with Franklin Labs, a marijuana conglomerate that includes former Gov. Wolf adviser John Hanger as its board chairman.

“If you look at it, [the accusations] certainly look like circumstantial pay-to-play,” said Justin Moriconi, whose Elkins Park law firm Moriconi-Flowers represents several commercial marijuana companies. “It’s caused a chilling effect.”

Jefferson officials pinned the incident on a national consultant, Scott Hawkins, working for the Jefferson University’s Lambert Center for the Study of Medicinal Cannabis and Hemp.

But Hawkins, who was involved with soliciting the contribution, said “there was never a promise of special favor with the Commonwealth or any institution.” Many groups approached the Lambert Center “to engage with the research community in Pa., better understand research protocols and expand their profile,” he said, and some chose voluntarily to contribute.

Jefferson, for its part, said it made no promises to Mallory. The donation only gave Mallory’s Pittsburgh-based company, Commonwealth Alternative Medicinal Options (CAMO), the right to label itself a “founding supporter” of Jefferson’s Lambert Center, which its director describes as “the nation’s first and only comprehensive academic resource for research and practice in the therapeutic use of cannabinoids.”

The alliance with Jefferson, said Lambert Center Director Charles Pollack, would have shown Mallory’s commitment to fund research into the drug. The affiliation might lend CAMO credibility on its applications to grow and distribute marijuana in the state, he said.

“But there was never a guarantee” to give Mallory a license, Pollack said.”We had nothing we could promise. We felt we did nothing wrong.”

Other founding supporters of the Lambert Center included The Tuttleman Family Foundation, PharmaCannis, PA Options for Wellness, and Keystone Wellness Research Fund, LLC. Oha Wellness, a group headed by former Philadelphia city solicitor Kenneth Trujillo, signed a pledge to support Lambert but did not write a check. None of the Lambert founding supporters has yet to win a permit from the state.

Mallory himself could not be reached for comment. His attorney, Mark M. Lyman, said he had little recollection of the complaint.

Accounts of the incident surfaced this week as the state House approved a rewrite of a key provision — called Chapter 20 — of the state’s medical marijuana law.

Jefferson has long presented itself as a major player and prime mover behind the state’s medical marijuana program.

The Chapter 20 provision — originally drafted in part by Jefferson University Hospital’s former board chairman William Landman — created the nation’s first state-sanctioned research program. The program is novel because it pairs university health systems with marijuana companies.

Bucks County Republican Rep. Kathy Watson sponsored the original bill and said her caucus would not have voted to approve medical marijuana if the research component had not been included. Watson is also the author and sponsor of the rewritten law.

Landman, who remains on the Jefferson board, is a principal in Main Line Investment Partners, a private equity group that created a company called MLH Explorations LLC to grow and sell marijuana in an alliance with Jefferson Health. In August, MLH Explorations signed an agreement to build a state-of-the-art marijuana growing facility at the former U.S. Steel plant in Fairless Hills in the Keystone Industrial Port Complex. MLH’s plan to operate at the Bucks County plant still awaits approval by the state Department of Health.

The state’s once-heralded research program is in legal limbo, the result of a lawsuit filed by a group of commercial marijuana growers and dispensary owners who say the provision gives an unfair advantage to the hospital-aligned growers. The existing commercial marijuana businesses say the bill will formalize a second marijuana market that will put them out of business.

The state House of Representatives approved a rewrite of the law on Tuesday. The state Senate is expected to approve the bill on Friday. If Gov. Wolf signs it, the law will render the commercial growers’ lawsuit moot. The new law explicitly grants the hospital-aligned marijuana companies the ability to enter the commercial market and sell marijuana to any patient with a state-issued medical marijuana card.

Watson says the rewritten bill represents a compromise and is a way of guaranteeing that some of the nation’s best medical schools have a hand in conducting high-level research on marijuiana. “The four caucuses went over this forever to craft rules that would satisfy everybody,” she said.

Judith Cassel, a Harrisburg attorney who is representing the commercial growers, says the rewritten law continues to include loopholes that “treat research as an afterthought” and that her clients, who were the highest scorers in the state’s competitive application process, are willing and able to collect whatever research data any academic institution might need.

Andrew Sacks, who also represents commercial growers, said the rewritten law leaves too many questions unanswered. And most of those questions revolve around how the university health systems have chosen their marijuana company partners.

Under the law, the hospital-aligned marijuana companies don’t have to submit to the same competitive scoring process that the state subjected on the commercial growers, he said.

“We don’t know the terms of the agreements, how much money exchanged hands,” Sacks said. “The new statute doesn’t provide for making that information public.”

Keith Morgan, chairman of Holistic Farms and Pharma, operates a marijuana growing facility in New Castle in western Pennsylvania. Morgan, whose company is not a plaintiff in the lawsuit, said he would “be very happy to participate in research on all levels.”

“The state has defined policies for construction contracts,” Morgan said. If you want to build a $20 million stadium, there’s an open bidding process designed to avoid favoritism. It’s pretty extreme. I don’t know why that wouldn’t apply to Temple, Pitt and Penn State, which are state universities. Why wouldn’t they do a fully open bidding process for the marijuana partners?”