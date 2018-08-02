Doylestown's Kannalife goes public in merger

'Historic' day for medical marijuana in Pa. as 'flower' goes on sale

Kannalife Sciences, Inc., the Doylestown-based cannabis research company, announced Thursday that it had merged with TYG Solutions Corp through a share exchange transaction, making it a publicly-traded company.

Kannalife, founded eight years ago, holds an exclusive license from the National Institutes of Health for the commercialization of cannabinoids (the active molecules in marijuana) as antioxidants and neuroprotectants.

The products the company creates, extracted from marijuana grown on a U.S. government farm in Mississippi, are used in research at Temple University and other schools for the study of brain injuries, including chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

“While we certainly don’t consider ourselves an ‘anything cannabis’ company, we haven’t lost sight of the fact that Kannalife was among a select few companies in the pharmaceutical space to approach drug development in cannabinoid therapeutics,” said Kannalife CEO Dean Petkanas, the erstwhile CFO of Stratton Oakmont, the penny-stock trading company depicted in The Wolf of Wall Street.

TYG is touted as a design company and iPhone app developer on its website. It last traded at zero dollars. TYG appears to have no experience in the biotech or cannabis markets. According to its website, TYG acquired approximately 99.7% of the issued and outstanding shares of Kannalife rendering Kannalife a 99.7%-owned subsidiary of TYG.