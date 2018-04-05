Campbell Soup reorganizes, names Luca Mignini COO

Campbell Soup Co. promoted Luca Mignini to chief operating officer, with responsibility for most of the Camden company’s businesses, including Snyder’s-Lance snacks, and created an “accelerator unit” as a home for its troubled Bolthouse Farms and other Campbell Fresh operations and to find opportunities in faster-growing markets.
The company has started searching for a “Chief Acceleration Officer.”
Mignini, 55, had led Campbell’s global biscuits and snacks unit, including Pepperidge Farm. In his new role, he will add soups, sauces, and other products to his portfolio and will be responsible for the hugely important integration of recent acquisitions.
“I am confident in Luca’s ability to lead our core businesses, oversee the integration of Pacific Foods and Snyder’s-Lance, and deliver improved execution and performance,” Campbell chief executive Denise Morrison said.
Other changes include the appointment of Ana Dominguez, 46, as president of Campbell Fresh. She takes over for Ed Carolan, “who is leaving to pursue another opportunity,” the company said. Also, Emily Waldorf, 40, was promoted to senior vice president for corporate strategy.
Last month, a Campbell veteran, Mark Alexander, who led the company’s Americas business, left Campbell, a move that hinted at bigger management changes.
