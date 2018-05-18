Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison retires abruptly

What the CEO-worker pay ratio tells us about Philly's publicly traded firms

May 16

Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison, who retired abrupty Friday, spoke during a meeting between President Donald Trump and manufacturing executives at the White House in Washington last year.

Campbell Soup Co.’s president and chief executive Denise Morrison is retiring effective Friday in an abrupt move less than two months after the Camden based company completed its biggest acquisition ever, paying $6.1 billion for snack maker Snyders-Lance Inc.

Replacing Morrison on an interim basis will be Keith R. McLoughlin, 61, a member of Campbell’s board of directors since 2016. McLoughlin was president and CEO of Electrolux AB, a global manufacturer of major household appliances form 2011 through early 2016.

Morrison’s sudden retirement comes as Campbell, like many major packaged food companies, has struggled to find a way to increase its sales amid changing consumer tastes, despite the continued profitability of the company’s staple canned soups.

Under Morrison, Campbell spent billions buying companies, including Bolthouse Farms, in a bid to get into faster-growing areas of the food industry, but as with Bolthouse Farm, especially, struggled to successfully run the new businesses. Investors were concerned about that track record as Campbell loaded up on debt to buy Snyder’s-Lance this year.

“Denise has been a passionate advocate and leader over her 15 years with the company,” Les C. Vinney, chairman of Campbell’s board, said in a news release. “She has made many important contributions over the past seven years as chief executive officer to reposition Campbell in the rapidly changing food industry.”