Bryn Mawr billionaire and Meek Mill buddy to speak at TechCrunch Disrupt SF

Michael Rubin, the e-commerce giant and close pal of hip-hop’s Meek Mill, will speak at TechCrunch Disrupt start-up conference next month in San Francisco.

The Bryn Mawr billionaire will “discuss his path as an entrepreneur and what’s next for his commerce empire” at the annual tech conference which runs September 5 through 7 in San Francisco, according to a TechCrunch news release.

Rubin, whose fortune Forbes estimates at $3 billion, is the majority owner of Conshohocken-based Kynetic, the holding company for e-commerce retailers Fanatics, Rue La La, and ShopRunner. Kynetic was valued at $4.5 billion one year ago after raising $1 billion from Softbank. Rubin also owns a minority stake in the 76ers and the N.J. Devils.

Fanatics acquired Easton-based Majestic sportswear last year, which manufactures licensed merchandise for all of the major sports leagues with a focus on licensed team jerseys.

Rubin will share the TechCrunch stage with other commerce-focused execs from Adidas, Glossier, and Philadelphia-birthed eyeglass purveyor Warby Parker.