Amal Clooney to headline Pa. Conference for Women on Oct. 12, 2018

Erin Arvedlund writes a weekly column for the Inquirer on investing and personal finance. Her first book was Too Good to Be True: The Rise and Fall of Bernie Madoff (Penguin).

Amal Clooney, international lawyer and wife of actor George Clooney, will headline the Pa. Conference for Women in Philadelphia on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018.

International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney will be a keynote speaker at the Pennsylvania Conference for Women on Friday, October 12, 2018, at the Convention Center in Center City.

To register or learn more about the event, visit the website: www.paconferenceforwomen.org.

Married to actor George Clooney, Amal Clooney specializes in international law and human rights and is also a visiting professor at Columbia Law School. Her clients have ranged from political prisoners and ousted heads of state to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and the Republic of Armenia.

The Oxford-educated lawyer is a frequent adviser to governments on international law and has held a number of posts within the United Nations, including senior adviser to the UN Envoy on Syria. While in the Hague, she worked on the genocide trial of former Yugoslav president Slobodan Milosevic, among other cases. She is currently counsel to Nadia Murad and other Yazidi women who have been sexually enslaved by ISIS in Iraq and Syria. Clooney has also been named a “Young Global Leader” by the World Economic Forum. In 2016, she cofounded the Clooney Foundation for Justice.

“We are thrilled to feature Amal Clooney, an extraordinary woman who is an incredible example of courage and compassion,” said Leslie Stiles, board president of the Pennsylvania Conference for Women in a news release.

Joining Clooney at the 2018 conference is outspoken Muslim comedienne Maysoon Zayid, cofounder of the New York Arab American Comedy Festival and The Muslim Funny Fest. The Arizona State University graduate was a full-time on air contributor to Countdown with Keith Olbermann, and recently appeared on Oprah Winfrey Networks, 60 Minutes, and ABC News.

Among the other speakers at the conference will be Nisa Amoils, a venture capitalist at Scout Ventures; Carol Fulp, president and CEO of The Partnership, Inc.; Dani Rylan, founder and commissioner of the National Women’s Hockey League; and Claire Wasserman, career coach and founder of Ladies Get Paid.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.