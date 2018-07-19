101.1 More FM, the 'crown jewel of Philadelphia radio,' sold

Morey the Monkey and the rest of the 101.1 More FM team will now work for Entercom, after its $57.5 million purchase of the station.

It’s an end of an era in Philadelphia radio.

Entercom, which is based in Bala Cynwyd and owns the popular Philadelphia radio stations 94.1 WIP and 98.1 WOGL, announced that it was purchasing 101.1 More FM from Jerry Lee Radio LLC for $57.5 million. More FM was the last major independent station in the country.

More FM, which was rebranded from B101 in 2013 and is well-known for shifting to an all-Christmas-music format every December, generally ends each month as the top-ranked station in the Philadelphia market, according to Nielsen ratings.

“We are very pleased to add the legendary WBEB, one of the country’s most recognized and awarded stations, to our group,” Entercom CEO David Field said in a statement. “I tip my cap to Jerry Lee, one of the industry pioneers and a visionary leader who built ‘B101’ into such a special station and has done so much for radio over the decades.”

Lee, the chairman of More FM who first joined the station shortly after it was founded as WDVR in 1963 by former partner David L. Kurtz, praised Entercom and said his employees and the “crown jewel of Philadelphia radio” will be in good hands.

“I’ve known them forever. I just think the world of the family,” Lee said. “Once you’re on top as a dominant station, you’ve really got to screw things up to lose that spot.”

To make room for the station, Entercom is selling the country-music station 92.5 XTU to Beasley Media Group, which owns six stations in the Philadelphia market, including 93.3 WMMR and 97.5 The Fanatic. According to Beasley, that deal is worth $38 million.

“Unfortunately, we have had to make some difficult choices,” Entercom senior vice president David Yadgaroff said in an email announcing the deal obtained by the Inquirer and Daily News. Field said employees at the station “will be in great hands.”

Beasley CEO Caroline Beasley called the purchase of WXTU a “strategically and financially compelling” growth opportunity in a market it only entered in 2016, after acquiring Greater Media for $240 million.

“As the former owner of WXTU-FM, Beasley originally launched the station’s country music format in 1983 against the advice of a number of industry pundits who believed it wouldn’t succeed in the Philadelphia market,” Beasley said in a statement. “Today, WXTU-FM remains one of the best and most listened-to country music stations in America.”

Neither company indicated whether any changes to on-air personalities were planned as part of the deals. Both purchases are expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2018.