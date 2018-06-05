An adventurer’s guide to Virginia’s most thrilling outdoor activities

From the crest of the mountains to the curve of the coast, Virginia’s landscape is a diverse assortment of forests, hills, and waterways just waiting to be explored by adventurous visitors.

Whether you’re a hard-core adrenaline junkie, a weekend warrior, or just looking for a unique getaway, give Virginia a shot — it might just surprise you.

Pedal and people power

The Virginia Creeper Trail leads bikers and hikers to the second-highest peak in Virginia.



Virginia’s hiking, biking, and running trails range from mountain inclines to smooth, walkable paths. Traveling on foot or by bike is a great way to explore a new locale, as it allows you to take in the scenery from a more up-close-and-personal perspective.

For a challenging and scenic hike, hoof it up to the top of Hawksbill Mountain in the Shenandoah Valley. Hawksbill is the highest peak in the Valley, offering a 360-degree view of the area’s postcard-worthy scenery, and its trails range from a steep 1.7 miles to a more leisurely 2.9 mile circuit.



Virginia’s Blue Ridge was recently designated a Silver-Level Ride Center by the International Mountain Bicycling Association, so those itching to hit the trails will be at home here. With over 60 miles of trails, including single track, free-riding downhill and fire roads, Carvins Cove has certainly earned its reputation as a go-to destination for mountain bike enthusiasts. Another must-see for bikers of all skill levels is Bryce Mountain Bike Park, which features eight lift-accessed trails that are carved into the side of the mountain.

Lace up your hiking boots or put some grease on your bike gears to take on the Virginia Creeper Trail. Hikers, bikers, and horseback riders alike love this scenic trail system, which starts in Abingdon and ends about 32 miles away on Whitetop Mountain — the second-highest peak in Virginia, from which you’ll have panoramic views of three states.

Just add water

River rafting on the James is a bucket list activity for any outdoor adventurer.

Virginia has every type of body of water you could possibly need for an exciting adventure, from rivers, streams, and lakes to the Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic Ocean.

Grab a few friends and head to Richmond for outdoor adventure in an urban setting. Kayaking, canoeing, or tubing on the James River are better workouts than any rowing machine you’ll find at the gym. If you want to take it up another notch, try out whitewater rafting along the James’ Class II-IV rapids. Riverside Outfitters and River City Adventures can provide you with guided tours as well as information on self-guided excursions. For some apres-adventure drinks, look no further than the Richmond Beer Trail, which includes more than 30 breweries to sip your way through, or the neighborhood of Scott’s Addition, which is home to establishments such as The Veil Brewing Co. and Blue Bee Cider.

Check off a bucket list item with a Virginia Beach fishing trip. Inshore and offshore charter boats, such as those provided by Aquaman Sportfishing Charters, give you the chance to reel in yellowfin tuna, mahi-mahi, rockfish, cobia, and Atlantic sailfish. Plus, charter trips provide everything from poles to gear and tackle—so all you have to do is show up with that adventurous spirit of yours.

Framed by the Blue Ridge Mountain range, Smith Mountain Lake is a scenic location to show off your wakeboarding and waterskiing skills. Visit State Park Boat Rentals for boat, wakeboard, and waterski rentals.

Animal encounters

Walk with wild ponies in Virginia’s stunning Grayson Highlands.

From deer, bears, and raccoons to dolphins, whales, river otters, and more birds than you can shake a tail feather at, Virginia plays host to a diverse collection of furry, feathered, and flippered animals.

The Grayson Highlands offer scenic mountain views, over nine miles of brindle horseback riding paths and even the opportunity to spot wild ponies. Shenandoah National Park is a popular destination for animal encounters as well, offering ample opportunities to safely view mammals, reptiles, birds and fish in their natural habitat — including the hundreds of black bears which call this park home. Saddle up with Skyland Stables, which offers guided horseback riding tours through the park’s wooded trails, orchards and meadows.

For more au naturale wildlife spotting, look no further than Great Dismal Swamp National Wildlife Refuge. Consisting of 113,000 acres of winding trails and stunningly beautiful scenery, Great Dismal Swamp is one of the last truly wild wildernesses in America. This expansive natural space is also home to black bears, river otters, and over 200 species of birds, so be sure to bring your binoculars!

Whether you’re into hiking, biking, horseback riding, or boating and watersports, outdoor thrills can be found all over the state. But these are just a few suggestions for how to get the most out of this region’s natural wonders. To learn more, visit Virginia.org/outdoors.