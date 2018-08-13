At the World's Fair of Money, you can see a penny worth $1,000,000

“You literally can see one billion dollars and it won’t cost a cent,” said Donn Pearlman, spokesperson and former board member at the American Numismatic Association.

He is referring to the upcoming World’s Fair of Money, the association’s annual convention, which will be held this year at the Pennsylvania Convention Center starting Tuesday, August 14. The World’s Fair of Money is “an opportunity for our members and the general public to see a lot of coins they could never see otherwise … plus, an opportunity to see some of the largest, most successful [coin] dealers in the country,” said Douglas Mudd, curator and director of the American Numismatic Association Money Museum in Colorado Springs, CO.

In addition the rare coins on display, visitors to the will have the opportunity walk the “Mint Promenade” to view booths from mints around the world, see displays from seasoned collectors and attend talks. Kids (and adults) will have the chance to play the “Prize Drop” game to earn prizes, or step into a Cash Cube and grab for bills.

But perhaps the coolest things to see for casual coin aficionados, is the exhibit that will feature millions of dollars worth of rare coins with values that were once less than a buck. This showcase will be located in the back of the convention center, next to the Kids Zone and concession stand.

One of the coins on display, for example, tells the story of Philadelphia’s contributions to the war effort during World War II. In 1942, the U.S. Mint stopped producing pennies made of a bronze alloy that included copper and began producing pennies made of zinc-coated steel, in order to preserve the copper for the war effort. However, a few bronze alloy planchets — imagine a bronze disc, before it is struck with the markings of a penny — were left. These were made into some of the only 1943 Lincoln cents made of bronze, relics of pre-war prosperity. The particular penny that will be on display was sold for more than $1 million last January, making the World’s Fair of Money a chance to view a coin worth 100,000,000 times its original value of one cent.

The million dollar penny is not the only coin that will have a homecoming — Philadelphia is the home of the country’s first mint, where many of the exhibition’s rare coins were made.

There are coins worth even more than this penny, however. The Liberty Head Nickel, described by Pearlman as, “America’s most famous rare coin,” is insured for $3 million, its estimated market value. It was created during what Mudd describes as “a dark and stormy night at the mint,” where someone created the coins using the old design with Lady Liberty, rather than the new nickel design for that year. Only five of its kind were created. The coin rose to fame when a rare coin dealer, Samuel W. Brown, advertised that he would pay $500 for the coin in 1919, despite already owning the entire set. Mudd explained that at the time, trolley cars often ran late because conductors would stop to search for the Liberty Head in the change they collected.

The world’s first decimal coinage system, thought of as the “first draft” of U.S. currency will also be on display, as well as some of the original paper banknotes produced by Benjamin Franklin. “Money is history you can hold in your hands,” said Pearlman.

