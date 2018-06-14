Where to watch the World Cup in Philadelphia

Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Alsahlawi, foreground, jumps for the ball with Russia's Alexander Samedov during the group A match between Russia and Saudi Arabia which opens the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 14, 2018.

The 2018 World Cup begins this weekend in Russia, and that means that bars around the city are gearing up for some seriously rowdy watch parties. Here’s where you should be heading to watch the best soccer matches.

Fado Irish Pub

Fado Irish Pub goes all out during big World Cup matches — showing the games on all their screens and celebrating them with drink and food specials. Fans can even win pub cash by guessing the score for the matches.

1500 Locust St., 215-893-9700, fadoirishpub.com

Brü Craft & Wurst

Brü has 39 beers on tap and offers hearty German plates, making it a great spot to check out when soccer powerhouse Germany takes the field. The bar is showing all games with sound on from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. through June 25. It’s also offering drink and food specials during the games that start before noon.

1316 Chestnut St., 215-800-1079, bruphilly.com

Cuba Libre

In honor of the World Cup, Cuba Libre is hosting happy hours for the following matches — Poland v. Colombia (June 24), Spain v. Morocco (June 25) and Nigeria v. Argentina (June 26). Soccer fans can munch on $5 bar bites and enjoy drink specials on wine, beer and cocktails.

2 p.m. June 24 to June 26, 10 South 2nd St., 215-627-0666, cubalibrerestaurant.com

World Cup Beer Garden

Brunch spot Usaquen and Saint Benjamin Brewing Company are hosting a pop-up beer garden for World Cup fans from June 15 to June 24, where you can mingle with other soccer fans over cold beers and brunch during those early games.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 15 to June 24, 1700 North 3rd St., 215-765-1700, usaquenphilly.com

Tir na Nog

Irish bar Tir na Nog — with locations in Center City and Cherry Hill — is holding raffles and giveaways all month long to celebrate the World Cup. The bar is also offering $4 Carlsberg and Kronenbourg 1664 all tournament long for fans who stop in to catch matches.

1600 Arch St., 267-514-1700; 482 E Evesham Rd, Cherry Hill, 856-520-8312, tirnanogphilly.com

Villa Capri

This Doylestown spot is a favorite hangout for Premier League fans because they open early for games. Throughout the tournament, they’re offering beer specials, pizza, prizes and giveaways.

51 West Court St., Doylestown, 215-348-9656, letsgotovilla.com

Victoria Freehouse

If you’re a fan of England, stop by the Victoria Freehouse for $10 fish and chips on the days the Brits are playing. The restaurant is also offering drink specials on Magners Cider, Carlsberg and Old Speckled Hen.

2 p.m. June 18, 8 a.m. June 24 and 2 p.m. June 28, 10 South Front St., 215-543-6089, victoriafreehouse.com

Brauhaus Schmitz

This German beer hall became a popular spot to catch World Cup matches four years ago when Germany snagged the trophy. This year, head over for beer specials and what’s sure to be a rowdy, soccer-crazed crowd. The bar is planning to close down the whole block for the final match block party on July 15 and showing the game on a 20-foot-tall elevated screen.

11 a.m. June 17, 2 p.m. June 24, 10 a.m. June 27, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 15, 718 South St., 267-909-8814, brauhausschmitz.com

Iron Abbey Gastro Pub

A favorite spot of Liverpool Football Club fans, Iron Abbey is showing all the games on their screens during the World Cup. When it’s a close match, you can bet that the crowds are going to be noisy and excited.

680 Easton Road, Horsham, 215-956-9600, ironabbey.com