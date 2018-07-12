World Cup final 2018: Where to watch France-Croatia in Philadelphia

France's Samuel Umtiti, second from left, is congratulated by his teammates France's Antoine Griezmann, Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba, from left, after scoring the opening goal during the semifinal match between France and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, July 10, 2018.

This Sunday, the 2018 World Cup will finally come to a close as France takes on Croatia in the final match at 11 a.m. Whether you’re a diehard Kylian Mbappé fan or you swear by Luka Modrić‘s ability to control the midfield, you won’t want to miss this game. Head to one of the spots below for brews, company and of course, plenty of nerves and cheering.

Brauhaus Schmitz is closing the 700 block of South Street for a huge viewing party of the World Cup final on a 20 feet tall elevated screen. The party starts at 10 a.m. for the 11 a.m. match, and scarves will be handed out to those in their favored countries’ jerseys. (Stick around after the match too, because the restaurant is reairing the Super Bowl so you can relive the Philly Special.)

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Brauhaus Schmitz, 718 South St., free, 267-909-8814, brauhausschmitz.com

The Starfinder Foundation and the Colonial Soccer club is hosting a free watch party on a soccer field. Festivities begin at 9:30 a.m. and you can expect games for kids and adults, soccer games, raffles and prizes, as well as food and drinks.

9:30 a.m. Starfinder Foundation, 4015 Main St., free, 215-385-6889, starfinderfoundation.org

Tir na Nog is showing the match on all of its screens, which means there won’t be a bad seat in the house. There’s also an optional open bar, as well as giveaways, prizes for the best dressed fans and live music following the game.

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tir na Nog, 1600 Arch St., 267-514-1700, tirnanogphilly.com

If you’re hungry, head to Brü Craft & Wurst for the game. The restaurant is serving up $5 bratwurst sandwiches, $6 fries and $7 wings for the duration of the match, and their $5 draft special includes Hofbrau Original, Kapuziner Weisse, Half Acre Weightless Pils and Urban Village Unity IPA. (Wine drinkers, don’t worry. There will also be a $7 white sangria.)

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Brü Craft & Wurst, 1316 Chestnut St., 215-800-1079, bruphilly.com

Roy-Pitz is opening at 10:30 a.m. for the match, and you can get brunch (or lunch) there, along with $6 Bloody Marys and mimosas, $4 flagship draft specials and hot dog specials.

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Roy-Pitz Barrel House, 990 Spring Garden St., 215-995-6792, roypitz.com

For $35, you’ll have access to a buffet with appetizers and brunch items, as well as mimosas, domestic bottles and Bloody Marys. The restaurant is showing the game on all its screens with the sound on, so you can cheer along with your fellow soccer fans.

11 a.m. Sona Pub & Kitchen, 4417 Main St., 484-273-0481, sonapub.com

A favorite spot of Liverpool Football Club fans, Iron Abbey has shown all the games on their screens during the World Cup. When it’s a close match, you can bet that the crowds are going to be noisy and excited. You won’t find a more excited crowd in the suburbs to enjoy this last game with.

680 Easton Road, Horsham, 215-956-9600, ironabbey.com