I boxed with one of Philly's most famous chefs and it relieved more stress than yoga

Where to celebrate the royal wedding in Philadelphia

How to climb the greased pole at the Italian Market Festival

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at a photocall to announce their engagement at Kensington Palace, in London, England, on Monday November 27, 2017.

The day we’ve all been waiting for is finally here: Meghan Markle is marrying Prince Harry on Saturday, and all eyes will be upon the former Suits actress as she joins the Windsor family, corgis and all. If you want to celebrate the nuptials with other excited British royalty fans — you can gush about Meghan’s dress over pastries and mimosas at 7 a.m. — there are plenty of restaurants opening early in Philly and South Jersey. (But if you don’t want to leave the comfort of your bed on Saturday morning, many networks will be showing the festivities including CBS, CNN, and BBC America — which is simulcasting Britain’s BBC One — which start their live coverage at 4 a.m., followed by PBS at 4:15; NBC at 4:30; ABC, MSNBC, TLC, and E! Entertainment at 5; and Fox News Channel at 6 a.m.)

The Victoria Freehouse

Munch on scones and other English breakfast treats while watching Harry and Meghan exchange vows at the Victoria Freehouse, a pub that serves classic and modern British bites.

6:30 to 11:30 a.m. South Front St., 215-543-6089, victoriafreehouse.com

Tavern on Broad

If you’re looking for a boozy brunch to celebrate the royal wedding, look no further. For $15 with the purchase of a brunch entree, you can enjoy bottomless mimosas and bloody Marys while watching a live stream of the festivities.

11 a.m. 200 South Broad St., reservations recommended, 215-546-2290, tavernonbroad.com

Our House Culture Center

Enjoy high tea, play fun games and take silly pictures with your friends in a royal wedding themed photo booth at Our House Culture Center while celebrating Meghan and her mother’s black girl magic. Guests should dress their best because there’s a prize on the line.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 6380 Germantown Ave., $35, 267-354-0689, iloveourhouse.org

The British Chip Shop

This British spot is opening early with plenty of freshly baked pastries for any early risers. They’ll be showing a live stream of the wedding and you can bring your own mimosas.

7 a.m. to 12 p.m. 146 East Kings Highway, Haddonfield, N.J., 856-354-0204

Downtown Haddonfield

Many stores and restaurants in Haddonfield are offering deals on May 19 to celebrate Harry and Meghan’s nuptials. If you purchase a wedding gown at Angel Bridal, you can get 50 percent off a veil. Ends of the Earth Cigar Shoppe is offering one free cigar to every person who stops by, and In The Kitchen Cooking School is planning to hold demos and tastings of scones, clotted cream and lemon curd.

Various times, various locations, downtownhaddonfield.com

The Dandelion

What better way to celebrate the royal wedding than a traditional British dinner? The Dandelion is serving a $55 per person prix fixe family style menu in honor of Harry and Meghan’s nuptials, including dishes like deviled eggs, a traditional roast with Yorkshire pudding accompanied by vegetables and roasted potatoes, and an elderflower lemon cake.

5 p.m. 124 South 18th St., $55, 215-558-2500, thedandelionpub.com

251 Dekalb

What better way to celebrate the royal nuptials than with a day party filled with British experiences? Enjoy music, a Bloody Mary and mimosa bar, plenty of brunch bites, British decor and more. Reserve your free ticket by May 18 on 251-dekalb.ticketleap.com.

12 to 3 p.m. 251 West Dekalb Pike, King of Prussia, 888-476-4942, 251-dekalb.ticketleap.com

Davio’s Philly

Davio’s is offering a royal wedding-themed cocktail menu, including a “Something Blue” cocktail with vodka, blue curacao, Creme de Violette, lemon sour and prosecco, as well as a “Something Old” cocktail with scotch, vermouth, bitters and a cherry.

Friday to Sunday, 111 South 17th St., $15 each, 215-563-4810, davios.com/phil