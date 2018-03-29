The best bars to watch Villanova basketball in the Final Four against Kansas

7 days of things to do in Philadelphia from April 1 to 7

Bridie Dunn, center, a sophmore at Villanova, celebrates with her fellow classmates in the Villanova Quad after the Wildcats defeated Texas Tech to advance to the Final Four on Sunday March 25, 2018.

This Saturday, Villanova is playing Kansas for a spot in Monday’s NCAA championship game. The game starts at 8:49 p.m. and here are all the best spots for watching the Wildcats take on the Jayhawks.

Misconduct Tavern

The tavern will be showing the game on its screens, so you can sit back with a cold beer and a burger to watch some of the year’s most exciting college basketball without leaving Center City.

1511 Locust St., 215-732-5797, misconducttavern.com

Baggataway Tavern

Baggataway is offering $2.50 Coors Light drafts and half price wings for the game, so be sure to come hungry.

31 North Front St., Conshohocken, 610-834-8085, baggatawaytavern.com

Flip And Bailey’s

This lowkey sports bar is showing the game and offering hand-rolled pizzas to boot. Expect it to be full of rowdy Nova students on Sunday, though.

900 Conestoga Road, Bryn Mawr, 610-527-4826, flipandbaileys.com

Field House

Enjoy live music from the Secret Service alongside the game at Field House, one of Center City’s sports bar staples. That way, if Nova takes home the win, you’re already at the dance party.

1150 Filbert St., 215-629-1520, fieldhousephilly.com

The Grog Grill

Expect the Grog to be packed on game day, as it’s a favorite with students and families alike. Reservations are recommended, or just get there three hours early and hang out with your friends until tip off.

863 West Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr, 610-527-5870

Garrett Hill Ale House

Garrett Hill Ale House is running a Final Four flight all week leading up to Saturday, including Lagunitas IPA, Allagash, Fordham Gypsy Lager and Cape May session pale ale, for $10.

157 Garrett Ave., Bryn Mawr, 610-519-0500, garretthillalehouse.com

Gullifty’s

The ale house is offering specials throughout the entire tournament, including $3.50 Coors Light 16 oz. bottles and $4 Blue Moon 16 oz. cans, so it’s the perfect spot to watch Nova make a run for the championship.

1149 West Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr, 610-525-1851, gulliftys.com

Tip O’Leary’s

Tip’s is offering a Bud Light special — four 16 oz. bottles for $10 — in honor of the game, making it a great spot to be at if you want to watch with a rowdy crowd.

300 West Chester Pike, Havertown, 610-789-1414, tipolearyshavertown.com

