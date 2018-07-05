University City Dining Days, Hispanic Fiesta at Penn's Landing, Movie night at Penn Treaty Park, and other great events in Philadelphia, July 6-13

Look forward to food inspired by an array of Latin American countries at the Peco Multicultural Series Hispanic Fiesta this weekend, July 7-8.

GAMING

New Jersey Gamer Con

Want to stay up all night playing video games with other console enthusiasts? The New Jersey Gamer Con returns for its fourth year, inviting you to battle it out in a 24-hour, free-play arcade and also fuel competition on both vintage and the newest gaming consoles. Additionally, the weekend event includes special guest visits, tabletop games, and tournaments featuring games like Super Smash Brothers and Mario Kart 8. Those who partake in the Cosplay Costume Contest will have chances to win prizes, including a spot in an upcoming Cartoon Network commercial. — Grace Dickinson

10 a.m. July 7 through 4 p.m. July 8, The Crowne Plaza Philadelphia-Cherry Hill, 2349 Marlton Pike West, Cherry Hill, N.J., $20-$70, njgamercon.com

FAMILY

“Coco” at Penn Treaty Park

Head to Fishtown and spread out a blanket on the grassy lawn of Penn Treaty Park to catch a free outdoor screening of Coco. The popular animated film recently won two Oscars and two Golden Globes, making it one of the most popular family movies of the past year. — G.D.

7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Penn Treaty Park, 1431 N. Delaware Ave., free, myphillypark.org

CABARET

Broadway Cabaret at the Michener: Shoshana Bean

Broadway star Shoshana Bean is headed to Doylestown this Thursday for a performance at the Michener Art Museum. Bean’s latest album, Spectrum, recently landed her a No. 1 spot on the Billboard Jazz Charts, and her concerts have sold out around the world. Catch the singer-songwriter in a one-night-only performance as part of the Michener’s Broadway Cabaret series. — G.D.

8 p.m. Thursday, Michener Art Museum, 138 South Pine St., Doylestown, $75, michenerartmuseum.org/event

DINING

University City Dining Days

University City’s annual Dining Days returns, inviting you to explore the vast international restaurant scene in the West Philly neighborhood. Enjoy three-course meals ranging from $15 to $35 at spots serving up Indian, Ethiopian, Chinese, Vietnam, and other cuisines from around the world. — G.D.

July 12-22, various locations throughout University City, $15-$35 for a three-course meal, universitycity.org

DRINKS

Parks on Tap at Shofuso Japanese House & Garden

Amid a scenic koi pond and teahouse garden, enjoy a cold brew with Philly’s traveling beer garden Parks on Tap, stationed at Shofuso Japanese House & Garden through the weekend. Different events are set to unfold nearly every day, including Tanabata, a traditional Japanese star festival that will bring giant star ornaments and paper cranes to the gardens on Saturday and Sunday. — G.D.

Through July 8, Shofuso Japanese House & Garden, Lansdowne and Horticultural Drives, pay-as-you-go, parksontap.com

FESTIVAL

Peco Multicultural Series: Hispanic Fiesta at Penn’s Landing

Tango, mambo, and merengue at the Hispanic Fiesta, one of 10 Peco Multicultural Series festivals going down at Penn’s Landing. The vibrant event takes over the Great Plaza on Saturday and Sunday with music, craft vendors, dance, and other entertainment, designed to include cultural aspects from nearly every country within Latin America. — G.D.

2 p.m.-8 p.m. July 7-8, Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing, 101 S. Columbus Blvd, free delawareriverwaterfront.com/events

DANCE

BalletX

BalletX’s final program of the season will feature three world premieres, by award-winning choreographers Penny Saunders (a 2016 Princess Grace choreographic fellow), company cofounder Matthew Neenan, and BalletX choreographic fellow Andrew McNicol. The Saunders piece will have original music by Rosie Langabeer, who with Neenan cocreated the highly regarded Sunset, o639 Hours. — Ellen Dunkel

July 11-22, Wilma Theater, 265 S. Broad St., $25-$50, balletx.org

MUSIC

Foo Fighters

A year after Kurt Cobain died in 1994, Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl surprised everybody with The Foo Fighters, a self-titled debut album that revealed him to be a formidable songwriter and front man in his own right. That might have been the last surprising thing that Grohl has done. But in the nearly quarter century since, he’s made the Foos into the most dependably consistent if not the most exciting of latter-day American rock bands while earning an unshakable reputation as the nicest guy in rock.

The Foos are on tour behind last year’s solid Concrete and Gold with British cock-of-the-walk rockers The Struts opening. — Dan DeLuca

7:30 p.m. Saturday at BB&T Pavilion, One Harbour Blvd., Camden, N.J. $88-$327. 856-365-1300. livenation.com.

Bombino

Along with Saharan bands like Tinariwen and Terakaft, Omar Moctar — a.k.a. Bombino — is the leading exponent of the blues and rock simpatico trance music sound of the Tuareg people of Northern Africa. The guitar hero has worked frequently with Western musicians: His 2013 album Nomad was produced by Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys in Nashville. But for the new album Deran, Moctar went home to Morocco and recorded in Casablanca, singing entirely in his native language of Tamashek, making music that transcends borders. His show on Tuesday with Lady HQ opening is part of the first Independent Venue Week in the United States, an initiative that started in the United Kingdom in 2014 that fashions itself as “Record Store Day for venues” and aims to shine a light on small, noncorporate stages. — Dan DeLuca

8 p.m. Tuesday at Upstairs at the World Cafe, 3025 Walnut St. $20-$22. 215-222-1400. worldcafelive.com.

Marcia Ball

As she points out in the liner notes to her new album, Shine Bright, Marcia Ball has been at this for 50 years now. And the long-legged singer-piano player is still, well, shining brightly. It’s fitting that the new album, produced by Los Lobos’ Steve Berlin, was recorded in both Louisiana and Texas, since the Gulf Coast native continues to draw inspiration from the classic R&B strains of both states. The result is an album that, save for a couple of ballads, rolls fluidly with relentlessly infectious energy, whether Ball is urging a civic-minded call to action (“Pots and Pans”) or just being the “Life of the Party.” — Nick Cristiano

7 p.m. Wednesday, Mardi Gras A.C., Kennedy Plaza, Atlantic City. Free.

8 p.m. Thursday at World Café Live, 3025 Walnut St. Tickets: $25-$35 advance, $27-$37 day of show. 215-222-1400.

7 p.m. July 13, Somers Point Beach Concerts. Free.

Steely Dan/The Doobie Brothers

Not to pooh-pooh the Doobs and their smooth, aged take on swampy, countrified soul, but this show belongs to Steely Dan. This concert tour from Dan singer-keyboardist Donald Fagen is his first without his longtime partner and Steely Dan cofounder Walter Becker, who passed away last September. While most of their recent tours found the pair (and varied hired guns) contemplating the jazzier side of its snarky cosmopolitan oeuvre, expect vintage R&B enthusiast Fagen to humorously mention his old pal, and dirty up Dan’s most sophisticated work such as “Dirty Work,” and much more. — A.D. Amorosi

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, at BB&T Pavillion, I Harbour Boulevard, Camden, N.J., $25-199.50. Ticketmaster.com

Os Mutantes

Brazil’s Tropicalia movement of the late 1960s was as much about politics as it was about pop, and Os Mutantes was one of the anchors, collaborating with peers such as Gilberto Gil, Jorge Ben, and Caetano Veloso in addition to releasing fantastic albums of their own. Original guitarist Sergio Dias has continued their legacy with the recent incarnations of Os Mutantes. Last year’s single “Black and Gray” finds Dias, who became a U.S. citizen in 2016, voicing frustrations with current American politics. It’s a melancholy, Beatles-eque tune, and should fit nicely next to Os Mutantes classics such as “Baby” and “A Mina Menina” when Dias brings the Mutantes to the Foundry on Wednesday. — Steve Klinge

8 p.m. Wednesday at the Foundry, 29 E. Allen St. $35. 215-309-0150, thefillmorephilly.com.