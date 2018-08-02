Trevor Noah, 2nd Street Festival, and other great events in Philadelphia, Aug. 3-9

Learn how the “Rocky Steps” became the icon it is today in a free program on Tuesday scheduled to draw multiple major players from the Rocky movie franchise to the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

COMEDY

Trevor Noah

Daily Show host Trevor Noah pulled out of a fund-raiser for the Jewish Family and Children’s Service of Greater Philadelphia this year because of a “business scheduling conflict,” so let’s hope his Parx Casino show doesn’t suffer the same fate. Otherwise, you’ll just have to catch him on Comedy Central. — Nick Vadala

10 p.m. Saturday, Parx Casino, 2999 Street Road, Bensalem, $50-$85, parxcasino.com

ART

Marilyn Monroe & Other Photographs

Lawrence Schiller, a photojournalist whose work has been exhibited around the world and in publications such as Life, The Saturday Evening Post, and Paris Match, debuts an exhibition this Friday in New Hope, featuring photographs of Marilyn Monroe at its center. The exhibition shares Schiller’s story of working with Monroe in the weeks just before her death, while also displaying photographs of Paul Newman, Robert Redford, Clint Eastwood, Barbra Streisand, and other Hollywood stars. An opening reception with Schiller will take place on Saturday, Aug. 4, at 6 p.m. for all to attend. — Grace Dickinson

Opens Friday, Gallery des Artistes, 20 West Bridge St., New Hope, lawrenceschiller.com

KIDS

Plan Without Boundaries

This Sunday, the Please Touch Museum is setting aside the morning to welcome children on the autism spectrum and those with learning and developmental disabilities. Along with limited crowds, exhibits and other museum spaces will have lower light and sound levels and activities ranging from arts and crafts to dance. A quiet room, with books, toys, and therapy animals from PAWS, will be set up on the ground floor. Register online through the museum’s website. —Thea Applebaum Licht

9 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Please Touch Museum, 4231 Avenue of the Republic. Free. 215-581-3181, pleasetouchmuseum.org

RUN

Misconduct Mile Beer Run

This “mile” measures up at a very manageable 1 kilometer (less than two-thirds the length of a traditional mile-long race). However, with the added difficulty of navigating a run on complimentary beer, this run might just be long enough. On completion, every competitor in this brewery-sponsored race will receive not just a medal, but another beer and a burger to boot. All proceeds go to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. —T.A.L.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Misconduct Tavern, 1511 Locust St. $30. All ages, 21+ to drink. 215-732-5797, misconducttavern.com

FESTIVAL

2nd Street Festival

The NoLibs block party has three stages this summer for bands, as well as plenty of vendors selling craft beer, food, and art. The shindig raises money for the business improvement district, so you know the bucks you spend are going toward a neighborhood cause. — B.A.

Noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, Second Street between Green Street and Germantown Avenue, pay-as-you-go, 2ndstfestival.org

LOCAL HISTORY

The Rise of the Rocky Steps

Reenact the legendary sprint up the “Rocky Steps” before settling in for a discussion on the Rocky film franchise with Steadicam inventor Garrett Brown and Rocky statue sculptor A. Thomas Schomberg, along with Greater Philadelphia Film Office executive director Sharon Pinkenson and Rocky Stories author Michael Vitez. The group is scheduled to meet at the at the base of the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s famous staircase on Tuesday to address how the site has become the icon it is today. A screening of the documentary Before Hollywood: Philadelphia and the Birth of the Movies will follow at the nearby Sister Cities Park starting at 8:30 p.m. — G.D.

6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Philadelphia Museum of Art Steps, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, free, creativephl.org/event/the-rise-of-the-rocky-steps

1920s JAZZ PARTY

Deco on the Delaware

Step back in time at the Glen Foerd mansion this Saturday, where a grand celebration of the 1920s is set to unfold. Fashionable flappers and dapper gents from all over will descend upon the area to enjoy live jazz, Great Gatsby-esque hair-styling demonstrations, baking contests, lawn games, and more. — G.D.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Glen Foerd, 5001 Grant Ave., $45, free for children 12 and under, decoonthedelaware.com

DANCE

Acana Fest

Hosted by the African Cultural Alliance of North America, the Acana Fest unfolds for its 11th year at Penn’s Landing this Sunday. Look forward to an onstage performance by an array of Grammy-nominated African music and dance artists, as well as an array of food vendors, games, and activities for all ages. — G.D.

2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing, 101 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., free, acanafest.org



MUSIC

Keith Urban

The Australian country singer and taut bluesy guitarist has a new album out, Graffiti U, featuring everything from Merle Haggard “Mama Tried” samples (“Female”) to songs about his adopted spiritual home (“Texas Time”), to a loving vibe that’s probably inspired by his wife, Nicole Kidman. If all that isn’t reason enough to go, Urban has great hair, so there’s that. — A.D. Amorosi

7:30 p.m. Friday, BB&T Pavilion, 1 Harbour Blvd., Camden. $31-$95, Ticketmaster.com

Johnny Popcorn

Germantown-turned-West Philly producer-rapper Hezekiah Davis III is the soul and stomach of indie Philly hip-hop, with more than a few aliases up his sleeve. The loudest, brashest of his personae, however, is the one that Davis cocrafted with fellow producer Tone Whitfield: Johnny Popcorn, a cocksure, cartoonish, digital funkateer who drops new videos and Eps on a regular basis. — A.D.A.

9 p.m. Friday, Underground Arts, 1200 Callowhill St. $12-$15, undergroundarts.org

Joey DeFrancesco

The Philadelphia jazz organ scion — he’s the son of ‘Papa’ John DeFrancesco — has been named best organist in Downbeat magazine’s critics poll 11 times. He has a newsworthy recent project. Last year, the B-3 player and trumpeter put out Project Freedom, a gospel-and-soul-flavored collection that addresses troubled times with fresh takes on civil rights-era standards like “A Change Is Gonna Come” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” And this spring he teamed with Van Morrison on the terrific You’re Driving Me Crazy, a spirited collection of jazz standards and Van Morrison originals. DeFrancesco will play two shows a night during a weekend stand at South, the Bynum brothers’ North Broad jazz parlor. — Dan DeLuca

7 and 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at South, 600 N. Broad St. $30. 215-600-0220. southjazzkitchen.

Squirrel Nut Zippers

“If it’s good enough for Granddad, it’s good enough for me,” Jimbo Mathus sang on the Squirrel Nut Zippers’ debut album, 23 years ago. The Chapel Hill, N.C., band played the shuck-and-jive swing jazz of their grandparents’ generation, hopped up and sometimes cartoonish. On this year’s Beasts of Burgundy — their first new material in 18 years — Mathus and his new bandmates romp through songs inspired by New Orleans hot jazz, lively calypso, and sultry blues. A generation removed from when they began, the Squirrel Nut Zippers are no less anachronistic, and they’ll bring their riotous party music to Wilmington’s Queen on Sunday. — Steve Klinge

8 p.m. Sunday, Queen Wilmington, 500 N. Market St., Wilmington. $28. 202-730-3331, thequeenwilmington.com.