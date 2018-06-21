Sebastian Maniscalco, meatball relay races and more things to do down the Shore

Need something to do down the Shore? Don’t worry, we have you covered.

NJ Truck Invasion

Two-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive trucks show what they have by displaying themselves and, when permitted, taking a beach obstacle course (four-by-fours only). This is a first-such event for increasingly car-focused Wildwood.

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, beach and Boardwalk at Rio Grande Avenue., Wildwood, free, NJTruckInvasion.com

North Wildwood Italian-American Festival

The Knights of Columbus #2572 sponsors the three-day, 24th annual, retro, family-fun-filled festival. St. Anthony and grand marshal Bobby Rydell kick things off with a Friday-night parade. Sunday’s highlight: an afternoon meatball relay race. In between: vendors, parties, and oldies groups, including doo-wopper Philly Cuzz.

4-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Olde New Jersey Avenue, North Wildwood, 609-408-5793, free, northwildwood.com

Sebastian Maniscalco

Dapper, popular comedian begins a 10-show residency at the Borgata. Sold-out performances will surely revel in reminiscing, Italian-American-style, and observations about being a regular guy in a world full of irregulars.

7 and 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, 7 and 10:30 p.m. June 29 and 30, 7 p.m. July 1, The Borgata, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, sold out: StubHub tickets from $175, 866-900-4849, theborgata.com

Friday Night Fireworks

And so it begins. Wildwood restarts its summer tradition of fireworks at least once a week, making the kickoff (or, if it rains, the end) of a weekend feel like the Fourth of July.

10 p.m. Friday (and all Fridays through Aug. 31, rain dates: Sundays), Pine Avenue and the beach, Wildwood, free, 609-523-1602, dooww.com

Antique Auto Show

It’s look but don’t touch among the 300 chromy cars displayed in the ample, grassy parking lot of O.C.’s signature house of worship. After the show, the vehicles parade at a leisurely clip along the boardwalk.

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Ocean City Tabernacle, 550 Wesley Ave., Ocean City, free, 609-399-6111, oceancityvacation.com

Cape May Hops Festival

Testing the theory that blues, barbecue, brews, and crafts-shopping are best experienced on the grounds of a Victorian estate, this annual event welcomes all ages and is pay-as-you-consume.

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May, free, 609-884-5405, capemaymac.org

Stephen Stills and Judy Collins

After two years of dating followed by a half-century of romantic rumors, this storied duo — good friends, by all accounts — tours together for the very first time to support their very first album, “Everybody Knows.” Kenny White opens.

8 p.m. Saturday, Tropicana, 2831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, sold out, 800-843-8767, tropicana.net

Full Moon Climb

Cape May Point’s circa 1859 lighthouse opens to explorers who rely on the light of the strawberry moon to climb all 199 steps to the top. (Those interested in dinner and a climb can book an $85 package that includes a tasting menu at the Red Store and round-trip trolley transportation.)

8-10 p.m. Thursday, Cape May Lighthouse, 215 Lighthouse Ave., Cape May Point, $12 adults, $8 ages 3-12, 609-884-5404, capemaymac.org