The Race of Gentlemen, Ocean City Restaurant Week and more things to do down the Shore

The Race of Gentlemen, an annual weekend of vintage car and motorcycle drag races, returns to the beaches of Wildwood.

7 Mile Restaurant Week

Avalon and Stone Harbor wrap up seven days of deals at Beach Burgers and Harbor Burger Bar, plus lowered prices on lobster ravioli and crab cakes — at more than 50 eateries in all.

Through Sunday, various locations in Avalon and Stone Harbor, 609-967-3936, visitavalonnj.com

Lighthouse International Film Festival

Sundance down the Shore turns 10 this year. The event opened Thursday with the SXSW smash Wild Nights With Emily, starring Molly Shannon as Emily Dickinson, and continues through Sunday with more than 100 documentaries, shorts, and narrative films. Friday’s feature: Madeline’s Madeline, a drama that premiered at Sundance. Saturday, it’s The World Before Your Feet, a doc about one man’s walk on every block of every New York City street. Sunday’s closer is Anote’s Ark, a documentary about Kiribati, a low-lying island far, far away.

Through Sunday, various times and locations, including Long Beach Island Foundation for the Arts & Sciences, 120 Long Beach Blvd., Loveladies, $12 per film (festival pass: $125), lighthousefilmfestival.org

Ocean City Restaurant Week

The Ocean City Restaurant Association (yes, there is one) is behind a series of deals and twofers among 22 no-booze-allowed spots. Specials include two three-course dinners for $40 at Cousins, two waffle sundaes for $10 at Johnny B Goode’s, and $3 zeppoli at Manco & Manco’s.

Friday-Friday, June 15, various locations, Ocean City, prices vary, eatinocnj.com

New Year’s in North Wildwood

If it’s halfway to Jan. 1, then it’s time for the Mummers to turn North Wildwood into Broad Street. But first, it’s Two Street, with a Fancies crawl to Keenan’s, Westy’s, 2nd Street Annie’s. … Saturday’s parade lasts about an hour-and-a-half (which could mean three hours in Mummer time), with a String Band finale at 4:30 p.m.

Fancy Brigade Pub Crawl, 6 p.m. Friday; parade, 3 p.m. Saturday (rain date: Sunday), Olde New Jersey and Wildwood Avenues, free, 609-522-2955, northwildwood.com

The Race of Gentlemen

More than just a competition among purpose-built pre- and postwar vehicles, this beach-top gathering of purposeful rogues is an Instagram Stories-teller dream. A chopper party kicks off the weekend Friday night. Saturday and Sunday bring a custom car show and those sandy, salty-air, made-for-social-media races themselves. Requisite bonfire: Saturday night.

Chopper party, 7 p.m. Friday, Binns Motor Inn, 3900 Atlantic Ave., $5; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Races, Saturday & Sunday, beach entrances at Lincoln & Schellenger Avenues, Wildwood, $35 adults (Saturday), $20 adults (Sunday), $10 children age 7 and up, free age 6 and under, theraceofgentlemen.com

Brian McKnight

If ever he believed his work was done, the Mood Maker brings his sweet, succulent tenor tunes for what will surely be more than One Last Cry (for his fans, at least).

9 p.m. Friday, Harrah’s, 777 Harrah’s Blvd., Atlantic City, $39-$59, 800-653-8000, ticketmaster.com

Wildwood Beer Fest

To everything there is a season, and to every beach town, there is a beer fest (well, not O.C.). Wildwood’s all-you-can-drink two-session affair promises to pour 100 brews, including local-mades from Shipbottom, Pinelands, Forked River, Tuckahoe, Atco, and more.

Noon-4 p.m. and 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Fox Park, Ocean Avenue, Wildwood, $40, 609-729-8870, wildwoodbeerfest.com

The Righteous Brothers

They may have lost Bobby Hatfield, but singers Bill Medley and new addition Bucky Heard haven’t lost that lovin’ feeling for crooning the hits that the bros made famous — going on 50 years ago.

9 p.m. Saturday, the Music Box, the Borgata, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, $45-$55, 866-900-4849, theborgata.com