Taylor Swift, 'Star Wars' with The Philadelphia Orchestra, and other great events in Philadelphia, July 13-20

COMEDY

Ron Funches

Ron Funches is one of the most lovable comedians in modern stand-up, and though his image might not fit Philly’s gritty reputation, his stoner, non sequitur delivery is a perfect match. Currently, he can be heard on Netflix’s Trolls: The Beat Goes On! as the long-necked pink troll Cooper. — Nick Vadala

July 12-14, Punch Line Philly, 33 E. Laurel St, $25-$35, 215-606-6555, punchlinephilly.com

FAMILY

Tie-Dye Music Festival

Bring the family out for a full afternoon of music and art at the sixth annual Tie-Dye Music Festival, set to unfold on the lawn of Wallingford’s Community Arts Center. Look forward to a wide range of musical performances ranging in genre from jazz to reggae to acoustic rock to bluegrass and more. To partake in the tie-dying, bring $10 for a T-shirt at the event or pack two of your own items to tie-dye for a flat rate of $5. — Grace Dickinson

2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Community Arts Center, 414 Plush Mill Rd., Wallingford, free, communityartscenter.org

ACROBATICS

Cirque du Soleil presents VOLTA

The dramatic acrobatic Cirque du Soleil heads to the area for its newest show, VOLTA, unfolding through Aug. 5 at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center. Features of the show include BMX stunts, choreographed ballet, jump rope handstands, and other rope-skipping tricks. — G.D.

Through Aug. 5, the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave., Oaks, $49 and up, phillyexpocenter.com

FOOD

Pizzadelphia Pizza Festival

I scream, you scream, we all scream for … pizza! The Pizzadelphia Pizza Festival brings together an array of the area’s best savory pie makers, including Pizzeria Vetri, Pizza Brain, Porta, and more for an afternoon of eating, cooking demos, and chef networking. Games and DJ-spun tunes will add to the fun at this weekend event headed for the Navy Yard. — G.D.

Noon to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Navy Yard, 4747 S. Broad St., $45 for general admission at the door, pizzadelphiafest.com

$1 Crabfries Day

As if you needed an excuse to enjoy this Chickie’s & Pete’s classic, eating Crabfries on Friday will cost you only $1 and go toward a nonprofit benefiting the families of fallen police officers in Philadelphia. In honor of National French Fry Day, the crinkle-cut fries, tossed in a secret blend of spices and served with a cheesy dipping sauce, will be even more affordable than usual. — Thea Applebaum Licht

11 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, Chickie’s & Pete’s, various locations. chickiesandpetes.com.

MUSIC

Wussy

Cincinnati, Ohio quintet Wussy have been making fuzzy, dreamy, whip smart rock and roll for over a dozen years now, building up a seven album and several EPs catalog that eclipses that of the Ass Ponys, the 1990s previous project of Chuck Cleaver, who leads Wussy along with equally impressive songwriter guitarist Lisa Walker. The band’s excellent new What Heaven Is like has a local connection: Its songs are loosely inspired by Black Hole, Philadelphia cartoonist Charles Burns‘ canonical 2005 graphic novel about a sexually transmitted disease spread among Seattle teenagers in the 1970s that causes them to physically mutate. — Dan DeLuca

8 p.m. Friday with The Paranoid Style and Heaven Man at MilkBoy Philadelphia, 1100 Chestnut St.. $12, $14. 215-925-6455. milkboyphilly.com.

THEATER

On the Exhale

Martín Zimmerman’s tale of a woman facing the specter (and the political issue) of gun violence – and how we’re all involved. Performed outdoors in Theater with a View’s beautiful surroundings. — Bethany Ao

Through July 28, Theater with a View, 481 Ebelhare Rd., Pottstown, $30 to reserve a seat, $20 for students, 484-925-1547, theaterwithaview.com

DANCE

Ballet X

BalletX’s final program of the season features three world premieres: by award-winning choreographers Penny Saunders (a 2016 Princess Grace choreographic fellow), company cofounder Matthew Neenan, and BalletX choreographic fellow Andrew McNicol. The Saunders piece will have original music by Rosie Langabeer, who with Neenan cocreated the highly regarded Sunset, o639 Hours. — B.A.

Through July 22, Wilma Theater, 265 S. Broad St., $50 full admission, $45 seniors, $25 students, 215-546-7824, balletx.org

Ms. Lauryn Hill

It’s the 20th anniversary tour for The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, the 1998 meisterwork by the then-Fugee gone solo that along with OutKast’s Speakerboxxx/The Love Below is one of only two hip-hop albums to win Grammy album of the year awards. M.I.A., Busta Rhymes and North Philly rapper Tierra Whack are Hill’s opening acts — Dan DeLuca

6:30 p.m. Friday, Festival Pier, 601 N. Columbus Boulevard,$49.50-61.50, 215-922-1011, festivalpierphilly.com

Taylor Swift

Two years after playing Lincoln Financial Field, Wyomissing, Pa.’s Taylor Swift is back for two nights at the football stadium across the street from where she had one of her first tastes singing “The Star Spangled Banner” — at a Sixers game in 2002 when she was 12 years old. Swift comes back to the Linc in support of Reputation, her me-against-the-haters 2017 album that’s the 28-year-old former country star’s most hard-edged pop platter to date. She has two formidable openers along with her in former Fifth Harmony singer Camila Cabello and Brit songwriter Charli XCX. — D.D.

7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field, One Lincoln Financial Way. $45-$725. ticketmaster.com. 267-570-4000.

Quiet Slang

On Quiet Slang’s debut, Everything Matters But No One Is Listening, James Alex takes songs he’s written for Philly’s Replacements-loving Beach Slang and turns them into stately chamber pop arranged for vocals, cello and guitar. Alex, a punk-rock lifer who formerly fronted Bethlehem’s Weston, is at heart a romantic, and these thoughtful, tender versions suit earnest songs like “Future Mixtape for the Art Kids” and “Bad Art & Weirdo Ideas.” Beach Slang has gone through a rough couple years of personnel changes and stolen gear, and Quiet Slang finds Alex regrouping, without losing heart. He’s pledged that a new Beach Slang album is next up. — Steve Klinge

9 p.m. Saturday at Underground Arts, 1200 Callowhill St. $16-$18. 215-627-1332, undergroundarts.com.

The Philly Hammond B3 Festival

The jazz organ tradition is one of the uniquely great glories of Philadelphia’s music history, with a long lineage of players including Jimmy Smith, Jimmy McGriff, Trudy Pitts, and both Papa John and Joey DeFrancesco, among many others. The free Philly Hammond B3 Festival starts at 2 p.m. Saturday and features a slew of mostly local talent, including Bootsie Barnes, Luke Carlos O’Reilly, The Sermon, St. James & the Apostles, and Dr. Ketchup, plus one special guest out-of-towner in fabulous Chicago gospel organist Dominique Johnson. — D.D.

2 p.m. Saturday at Bob & Barbara’s Lounge, 1509 South St. Free. 215-545-4511, bobandbarbaras.com.

Jazz in the Park

Soak in the midsummer sun at Spruce Street Harbor Park during the green space’s recurring evening jazz performance. You can catch Philly natives Chris Stevens and Julian Hartwell perform on the river this Sunday, and come back later in the summer for two more evenings of Jazz and warm weather. — T.A.L.

3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Spruce Street Harbor Park, 301 S Christopher Columbus Blvd. 215-925-2386, www.sprucestreetharborpark.com.

Chris Brown

You can arrest him, process him, and make him do community service, but you can’t stop the controversial overlord of choppy robo-hop R&B, Chris Brown. One day after being arrested in West Palm Beach on a felony battery warrant, Brown performed in Tampa. Here’s hoping that Brown saves his energy for the sultry and cranky sounds of his most recent double album, Heartbreak on a Full Moon, in Camden. — A.D. Amorosi

7 p.m. Wednesday, BB&T Pavilion, 1 Harbour Blvd., Camden, N.J., $25-199.99, livenation.com

Kim Gordon’s Body/Head

In her post-Sonic Youth life, bassist/singer Kim Gordon has stuck to the noisier end of the spectrum when it’s come to recent solo outings and her duo with Bill Nace, Body/Head. Think the Youth of EVOL (1986), rather than the gentler latter-day Murray Street (2002), and you get a feel for what Body/Head’s new album, The Switch, sounds like. Plus, if you can’t get enough of Gordon, she is currently costarring in director Gus Van Sant’s new film Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot, based on the memoir of cartoonist John Callahan. — A.A.

7 p.m. Thursday, PhilaMOCA, 531 N. 12th St., $15, philamoca.org