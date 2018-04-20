Eat your way around Reading Terminal Market while raising money in the fight against poverty

The 8th annual Food for Thought takes over the Reading Terminal Market on Saturday, May 5.

Dive into DiNic’s roast pork, enjoy a sweet scoop from Bassetts Ice Cream, and chow down on a variety of other tasty eats at the Reading Terminal Market, all in support of a good cause during the 8th annual Food for Thought presented by PECO.

The event returns on Saturday, May 5, taking over one of Philly’s greatest meccas of food for an after-hours event (7:30 to 10:30 p.m.) curated by ACHIEVEability, a nonprofit driven to break the generational cycle of poverty for low income, single parent, and homeless families.

“Philadelphia has the highest poverty rate at 26 percent across the 10 largest cities,” says Jamila Harris-Morrison, executive director of ACHIEVEability. “Being able to bring awareness and attentiveness to that issue while also raising critical resources is essential, and this also allows us to do so in a fun way. We call it a party with a purpose.”

All of the proceeds from the food-filled affair will go towards ACHIEVEability’s mission to fight poverty through higher education, affordable housing, supportive services, community and economic development, and accountability initiatives.

More than 10 Reading Terminal Market vendors are participating, which beyond DiNic’s and Bassetts Ice Cream, include Beck’s Cajun Café, Hershel’s East Side Deli, Kamal’s Middle Eastern Specialties, Keven Parker’s Soul Food Café, Molly Malloy’s, Sang Kee Peking Duck, Shanghai Gourmet, and Spataro’s Cheesesteaks.

Delicious demonstrations from Miller’s Twist, Valley Shepherd Creamery and Meltkraft will also unfold, and Old City Coffee will keep a steady stream of caffeine flowing throughout the night.

Also part of the evenings festivities, games, live music, and an auction will take place, as will an awards ceremony honoring State Senator Vincent Hughes and Councilman Curtis Jones. Both will receive the Community Champion award for their commitment to serving the residents of Cobbs Creek and Haddington community of West Philadelphia.

Tickets to the event can be found on foodforthoughtphilly.org.

7:30-10:30 p.m. May 5, Reading Terminal Market, 51 N. 12th St., $200 for general admission, $125 for guests 35 and younger, foodforthoughtphilly.org

