When Philadelphia's free public pools open for 2018

Now that school is out and the weather is warm, Philadelphians young and old are looking for activities to pass the time. With a city of possibilities to explore, residents can immerse themselves in a new culture, dance to live music at a concert or visit a festival.
>> READ MORE: Summer Arts Guide 2018
For those looking for an easy way to beat the heat, the city’s community pools will open over the coming weeks to swimmers, divers and toe-dippers. If you’re one of the aquatically inclined, then dust off your swim cap, adjust your goggles and check for your neighborhood swimming hole on our list of pool openings from the City of Philadelphia.
Tuesday, June 19
- Lawncrest Recreation Center (6000 Rising Sun Ave., 19111)
Wednesday, June 20
- Awbury Playground (6101 Ardleigh St., 19138)
- Cione Playground (2600 E. Aramingo Ave., 19125)
- Feltonville Recreation Center (231 E. Wyoming Ave., 19120)
- Kelly Pool (4231 Landsdowne Dr., 19131)
- Lee Cultural Center (4328 Haverford Ave., 19104)
- Mander Playground (2140 N. 33rd St., 19121)
- Max Myers Playground (1601 Hellerman St., 19149)
- Murphy Recreation Center (300 W. Shunk St., 19148)
- Vare Recreation Center (2600 Morris St., 19145)
Thursday, June 21
- Christy Recreation Center (728 S. 55th St., 19143)
- Fox Chase Recreation Center (7901 Ridgeway St., 19111)
- Francisville Playground (1737 Francis St., 19130)
- Hillside Recreation Center (201 Fountain St., 19127)
- Jardel Recreation Center (1400 Cottman Ave., 19111)
- Northern Liberties Recreation Center (321 Fairmount Ave., 19123)
- Pleasant Playground (6720 Boyer St., 19119)
- Vogt Recreation Center (4131 Unruh Ave., 19135)
Friday, June 22
- East Poplar Playground (820 N. 8th St., 19123)
- Morris Estate Cultural Center (1610 W. Chelten Ave., 19126)
- Ridgway Pool (901 S. Broad St., 19147)
- Samuel Recreation Center (3539 Gaul St., 19134)
>> READ MORE: And suddenly it’s summertime in the city | Helen Ubiñas
Saturday, June 23
- Marian Anderson Recreation Center (740 S. 17th St., 19146)
- Baker Playground (5433 Landsdowne Ave., 19131)
- Cobbs Creek Recreation Center (280 Cobbs Creek Pkwy., 19139)
- Kendrick Recreation Center (5822 Ridge Ave., 19128)
- Lackman Playground (1101 Bartlett St., 19115)
Monday, June 25
- Carousel House Recreation Center (4300 Avenue of the Republic, 19131)
- Gathers Recreation Center (2501 Diamond St., 19121)
- Lincoln Pool (3201 Ryan Ave., 19136)
- Lonnie Young Recreation Center (1100 E. Chelten Ave., 19138)
- Mitchell Playground (3700 Whitehall Ln., 19114)
- Pickett Pool (5700 Wayne Ave., 19144)
- Scanlon Playground (1099 E. Tioga St., 19134)
- Schmidt Playground (113 W. Ontario St., 19140)
Tuesday, June 26
- Barry Playground (1800 Johnston St., 19145)
- Dendy Playground (1501 N. 10th St., 19122)
- Heitzman Recreation Center (2136 Castor Ave., 19134)
- Hunting Park Recreation Center (900 Hunting Park Ave., 19140)
- Jacobs Playground (4500 Linden Ave., 19114)
- James Finnegan Playground (6900 Grovers Ave., 19142)
- Kingsessing Recreation Center (4901 Kingsessing Ave., 19143)
- Penrose Playground (1101 W. Susquehanna Rd., 19122)
- Ziehler Playground (200 E. Olney Ave., 19120)
>> READ MORE: 45 affordable summer camps for kids
Wednesday, June 27
- 39th and Olive Playground (700 N. 39th St., 19104)
- Athletic Recreation Center (1400 N. 26th St., 19121)
- Amos Playground (1817 N. 16th St., 19121)
- Chew Playground (1800 Washington Ave., 19146)
- Cruz Playground (1431 6th St., 19122)
- Hancock Playground (1401 N. Hancock St., 19122)
- Houseman Recreation Center (5091 Summerdale Ave., 19124)
- Sacks Playground (400 Washington Ave., 19147)
- Simpson Recreation Center (1010 Arrott St., 19124)
- Tustin Playground (5901 W. Columbia Ave., 19151)
Thursday, June 28
- 12th and Cambria Playground (2901 N. 12th St., 19133)
- American Legion Playground (6201 Torresdale Ave., 19135)
- Cohocksink Recreation Center (2901 Cedar St., 19134)
- Ford Recreation Center (609 Snyder Ave., 19148)
- M.L. King Recreation Center (2101 Cecil B. Moore Ave., 19121)
- Mill Creek Playground (743 N. 48th St., 19139)
- Piccoli Playground (1501 E. Bristol Ave., 19124)
- Shepard Recreation Center (5700 Haverford Ave., 19131)
Friday, June 29
- Belfield Recreation Center (2100 W. Chew Ave., 19138)
- C.B. Moore Recreation Center (2551 N. 22nd St., 19132)
- Cherashore Playground (851 W. Olney Ave., 19120)
- F.J. Myers Recreation Center (5800 Chester Ave., 19143)
- McVeigh Recreation Center* (400 E. Ontario St., 19134)
- O’Connor Pool (2601 South St., 19146)
- Shuler Playground (3000 N. 27th St., 19132)
- Stinger Square (1400 S. 32nd St., 19146)
- Waterloo Playground* (2502 N. Howard St., 19133)