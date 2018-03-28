Pastry-filled charity bike ride to honor killed cyclist Emily Fredricks

On April 15, the Bicycle Coalition will host a bike ride and pastry scavenger hunt across the city in honor of Emily Fredricks, killed in a bike accident this past November.

The Bicycle Coalition has crafted a sweet tribute for Emily Fredricks, the 24-year-old pastry chef who was killed in a bike accident last November. On Sunday, April 15, all are invited out for the ProfiteROLL, a bike ride and pastry scavenger hunt laid out across the city.

For $35, participants can cycle their way to more than 10 different spots, serving up donuts, bagels, cookies, and other tasty treats. Proceeds from the event will help to support those affected by crashes and to fund safer cycling in Philadelphia.

“A ride goes directly to our mission to get more people riding, which in turn allows us to advocate for better cycling infrastructure,” says Alan Spooner, development director at the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia. “This is a lighthearted celebration of pastry and art, a shared love between Emily and the restaurant community, who has with open arms expressed they want to share this with others, too, in honor of her.”

Riding to work at Le Chéri as she would on any other day, Fredricks was struck at 7:25 a.m. by a privately owned trash truck along the Spruce Street bike lane at 11th Street. Less than 30 minutes later, she was pronounced dead at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. The unfortunate wake-up call inspired many bike advocacy events in the months that followed, including human-created bike lane protests, group memorial rides, and now, the upcoming ProfiteROLL.

ProfiteROLL, named by Cake Life co-owner Nima Etemadi, takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., giving cyclists five hours to fill up on as many pastries as they wish. Among the participating locations are Cake Life, Philly Style Bagels, Federal Donuts, Hungry Pigeon, Parc Restaurant, and Elixr, creating a route that takes riders from South Philly through Center City and up into Fishtown.

Those joining the event are invited to start and stop at any point along the circuit of pastry participants. At Performance Bicycles (1300 Columbus Blvd.), riders can pick up passports to get stamped along the way, which can merit prizes at the after-party. Although you don’t need a passport to participate, just show your registration form at each place. The ending celebration welcomes all to hangout anytime after 11 a.m. at Johnny Brenda’s, whose co-owner Paul Kimport is an avid cyclist.

The charity ride will contribute to the Emily Fredricks Memorial Fund, established by Fredericks’ family in partnership with the Bicycle Coalition. The fund serves to benefit an array of the Coalition’s initiatives, including creating safer city streets and funding grants for replacement bikes due to those destroyed in crashes.

Later in the month, the Bicycle Coalition is also hosting a brunch to raise money for the Emily Fredricks Memorial Fund. Chefs from multiple eateries will convene at Le Chéri on Rittenhouse Square to create a four-course meal for $100.

Tickets for both events can be purchased online at bicyclecoalition.org.

