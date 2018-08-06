7 days of things to do in Philadelphia from Aug. 5 to 11

7 days of things to do in Philadelphia from Aug. 5 to 11 Aug 2

What has Eagles nation been up to during the off-season?

What has Eagles nation been up to during the off-season? Aug 5

Philly Free Streets: 10 spots to check out on Broad Street during this year's car free Saturday

Philly Free Streets: 10 spots to check out on Broad Street during this year's car free Saturday Aug 6

View of the Northeast tower of the Furness Building at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts in Philadelphia, where the old skylight roof is slated for replacement this fall.

Philly Free Streets, the city’s program when a number of streets are shut down for pedestrians to run, bike or walk, is returning for its third year this Saturday — this time on Broad Street, which will be closed to vehicles for eight miles between City Hall and Broad and Erie. Inspired by Pope Francis’ visit in 2015, the event was created in 2016 to highlight Philly’s walkability and encourage everyone to exercise, as the city ranks highest in the country for diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular disease.

The route is open to all walkers and people-powered, non-motorized transport, which means you should leave all e-bikes, powered scooters, powered skateboards, hoverboards and segways at home.

You can join Mayor Kenney on his annual power walk at 9 a.m. heading north, or check out plenty of other activities. For a full schedule, visit phillyfreestreets.com.

Here’s what you shouldn’t miss along the way.

Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts and Lenfest Plaza

Founded in 1805, the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts is the oldest art museum and art school in the country. Drop in to see its impressive collection of American art for $15, and don’t miss “SWARM.,” an exhibition on forging identities across diasporas, dislocations and reformations. Afterwards, check out the iconic Paint Torch by Claes Oldenburg in Lenfest Plaza.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 118-128 Broad St., free all day

Railroad Ticket to Black History on North Broad

Interested in exploring some of Philly’s most important historical sites? You can learn all about the city’s role in the civil rights movement, jazz and other significant moments in Black History by picking up a “ticket” at any of the rest areas at Cecil B. Moore Street, Poplar Street, Callowhill Street, Susquehanna Avenue, Huntingdon Street and Sedgley Avenue.

North Broad Street beach

If you were sad that the New Beach Club in North Philly closed pretty much immediately after it opened, no worries. There will be a pop-up beach at the Leon H. Sullivan Human Services Center for four days, kicking off during the Free Streets event. Organizers have purchased 50 tons of sand, and there will be plenty of games and activities such as corn hole and paddle ball to keep the whole family entertained.

Leon H. Sullivan Human Services Center, 1415 North Broad St.

Inquirer building

The Philadelphia Inquirer sold its iconic North Broad building in 2011, but you can still admire the Tower of Truth from the outside. Designed in the Beaux-Arts style, the building was the tallest building north of City Hall at the time it was constructed, standing at exactly 100 meters or 340 feet tall.

400 North Broad St.

Uptown Theater

You can take a $10 tour of Uptown Theater, an Art Deco building constructed in 1927. It became a major venue on the Chitlin’ Circuit, a collection of performance venues throughout the eastern, southern and upper midwest areas of the country that were safe and acceptable for African American performers during the era of racial segregation, in the 1950s. It’s currently vacant, but the Uptown Entertainment and Development Corporation hopes to restore the theater.

2240-2248 North Broad St.

Congregation Rodeph Shalom

Founded in 1795, this synagogue, built in the Byzantine style, is the oldest Ashkenazic synagogue in the Western Hemisphere. In 2008, President Obama spoke here on Passover during his first presidential campaign.

615 North Broad St.

Divine Lorraine Hotel

One of the most iconic buildings in all of Philadelphia, the Divine Lorraine Hotel functioned as apartments for some of Philadelphia’s most wealthy residents during the late 1800s. After it was abandoned in 1999, a massive renovations project began in 2015 to make the building’s apartments livable again.

699 North Broad St.

New Freedom Theatre

Founded in 1966, New Freedom Theatre is the oldest African American theatre in Pennsylvania. The theatre is also surrounded by other historical establishments, such as the Blue Horizon, a 1,500 seat boxing venue where Sugar Ray Leonard fought as an amateur.

1346 North Broad St.

Philadelphia Doll Museum

The Philadelphia Doll Museum is the only known museum in the United States that emphasizes the collection and preservation of black dolls as important pieces of history and culture. The museum offers lectures on the importance of black dolls and currently displays about 300, with approximately 1,000 in their collection.

2253 North Broad St.

Max’s Steaks

This joint serves up the largest cheesesteaks in the city — and some of the tastiest. After traveling eight miles up Broad, stop by to refuel with one of Max’s cheesesteaks. It’s loved by locals and visitors alike, and even got a cameo in Creed. (Creed II was also spotted filming here earlier this year.)

11 a,m. to 2 a.m., 3653 Germantown Ave.