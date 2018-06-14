Paul Simon, Harry Styles, FringeA-Thon, Wiggle Wiggle Wiggle! Tour, and other happening in Philadelphia, June 15-22

The FringeA-Thon brings a 12-hour dance party to The Schmidt’s Commons this Saturday in support of the Philadelphia arts scene.

FESTIVAL

Juneteenth Festival

In celebration of the 13th Amendment, the annual Junteenth Festival takes over the 6300 block of Germantown Avenue this Saturday with food, drink, and vendors. Come out to enjoy historical reenactments, live performance arts, panel discussions, and other activities geared for those of all ages. — Grace Dickinson

Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Johnson House Historic Site, 6306 Germantown Ave., free, freedomsbackyard.com

DANCE PARTY

FringeA-Thon 12-hour dance party

Who’s ready to dance? Shake your booty for a full 12 hours outside at The Schmidt’s Commons this Saturday as part of a fund-raiser for FringeArts and the Philadelphia arts scene. The all afternoon and night event is set to include dance demos, dance battles, games, giveaways, and more. — G.D.

Noon to midnight Saturday, The Schmidt’s Commons, 1001 N. 2nd St., $35, free for children under 5, theschmidtscommons.com

OUTDOORS

Community Gardens Day

This Saturday, explore 60 gardens across the city during the fifth annual Community Gardens Day. Beyond tours, look forward to beehive workshops, cooking demos, BBQ, and water ice samplings, and other festivities, to vary by location. A full list of participating gardens can be found online. — G.D.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, locations across the city, free, ngtrust.org

FAMILY

Wiggle Wiggle Wiggle! Tour

Dance along with Dorothy the Dinosaur, Captain Feathersword, Wags the Dog, Henry the Octopus, and other Wiggly dancers during the Wiggle Wiggle Wiggle! tour, swinging through Philadelphia this Saturday. Tickets to the 12:30 p.m. show are already sold out, but a few spots still remain for the 4 p.m. seating. Bring along your favorite kiddos and settle in for an afternoon of song and theater. — G.D.

4 p.m. Saturday, Merriam Theater, 250 S. Broad St., $40, kimmelcenter.org

Programming from Scratch Workshop

If you are an aspiring video game creator between the ages of 10 and 13, or a parent of one, make sure to check out this beginner’s workshop in programming. Learn how a game is created from start to finish, and start down the path of understanding video game technology. Working together with instructors and fellow gaming enthusiasts, you’ll problem-solve and try your hand at programming original scripts. — Thea Applebaum Licht

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, The Franklin Institute, 222 N. 20th Street. $20 members, $35 nonmembers. 215-448-1200, https://www.fi.edu/.

ART

Art for the Cash Poor

This annual fest is the venue of choice for collectors and admirers of Philly-area artists to support creators and take home new pieces, all for under $199. If you’re looking for something new for the walls of your house, interested in encouraging local crafters, or just scouting out the local art scene, this is the place for you. The art show, organized like a block party, will run all day. — T.A.L.

Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Callowhill District, 10th Street between Buttonwood and Hamilton Streets. Free. 215-235-3405, https://inliquid.org/.

THEATER

Handmaid’s Tale: The Musical

After selling out multiple nights in NYC, Handmaid’s Tale: The Musical is making its way to Philly this Saturday. Set in 2028 Brooklyn, the show is designed as a comical parody of the Margaret Atwood novel and Hulu original series, depicting future millennials in a phoneless dystopia. — G.D.

7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, PhilaMOCA, 531 N. 12th St., $15-18, philamoca.org

OUTDOORS

Bikes & Beers with Flying Fish Brewing Co.

Enjoy biking? Like beer? Head to Flying Fish Brewing Company this weekend for a merging of the two, where you’ll head out on a 15- or 30-mile ride through Somerdale, concluding with two complimentary beers at the brewery. Live music, outdoor games, and food trucks will also fill the area, and a portion of the proceeds will go to The Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia. — G.D.

9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Flying Fish Brewing Co., 900 Kennedy Blvd., Somerdale, N.J., $45-50, bikesandbeers.com

Three Sisters Shipwreck Excursion

Learn the basics of kayaking, and see the city from the river on a three-mile paddle. This trip begins with a lesson and warm-up session at Penn’s Landing, then moves on to the Delaware River. You’ll gain some practical experience in a kayak, become more confident on the water, and get a peek at one of Philadelphia’s coolest waterfront relics: the skeletons of three abandoned ships just above Pier 78. If you are younger than 18, you’ll need an adult accompanying you. — T.A.L.

10 a.m. Saturday, Independence Seaport Museum, 211 S. Columbus Blvd. $35 per person. 215-413-8655, www.phillyseaport.org.

MUSIC

Beth Orton

British singer-songwriter Beth Orton’s trademark sound dating to 1996’s sterling debut Trailer Park blended acoustic folk with buzzing electronic textures in an often bewitching mix. With 2016’s Kidsticks, however, Orton moved more into a pure electro sound, assisted by producer Andrew Hung of the band F- Buttons. Back in the 1990s, she also was a frequent collaborator with British big beat duo Chemical Brothers, and bros Tom Simons and Ed Rowland have just released “I Never Asked to be Your Mountain,” a previously unreleased Tim Buckley cover they recorded with Orton in the 1990s. — Dan DeLuca

8 p.m. Friday at World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St. $25-$$37. 215-222-1400, worldcafelive.com.

Harry Styles/Kacey Musgraves

The meeting of a one-time One Direction heartthrob and a cynical country crooner would seem like an exercise in oddity if it wasn’t for the fact that each performer’s newest works were meant to subvert their sound and image. On Musgraves’ 2018 album, Golden Hour, she holds onto the Texan grit of her upbringing while adding disco beats (“High Horse”) and an empathetic understanding of how emotionalism and existence (“Wonder Woman”) intertwine. Styles’ self-titled debut album of 2017 has allowed the other Brit-born-Harry to show off a more lovelorn lyrical side of his musical personality than we’re used to hearing from him, while engaging in Bowie-like spaceman swoosh (“Sign of the Times”). — A.D. Amorosi

8 p.m. Friday, Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad Street, $29.50-$99.50, WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com

Stephen Malkmus & the Jicks

Stephen Malkmus might still best be known as “that Pavement guy” but the leader of the definitive 1990s indie rock band has by now been making records with his Portland, Ore. backing band the Jicks (whose members include Sleater-Kinney drummer Janet Weiss) for far longer now that Pavement existed. On the new Sparkle Hard, he’s still in command of all his key attributes — a knack for memorable hooks that initially seem tossed off, the ability to let loose with extended ripping guitar solos, and the seemingly non-sequitorial lyrics that suddenly surprise with their occasional directness, as in “Bike Lane,” which addresses authoritarianism and the 2015 Baltimore Police killing of African American man Freddie Gray. — D.D.

8 p.m. Saturday at the Theater of Living Arts, 322 South St. $22. 215-922-1011, tlaphilly.com.

Paul Simon

In February, Paul Simon announced that he will retire from touring, after one last valedictory lap. Although these retirement plans don’t always work out (just ask the Who), Simon’s show at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday may be the last time to catch the now 76-year-old icon before he’s homeward bound. Supplemented by the experimental chamber sextet yMusic, his large band is well-versed in American roots rock and the “world music” that his masterpiece Graceland helped define for American audiences. Simon likes to reinvent arrangements for his songs, and set lists have included a smattering of Simon & Garfunkel classics but emphasized his solo work, including 2016’s Stranger to Stranger. — Steve Klinge

8 p.m. Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad St. $49.50-$175. 215-336-3600, livenation.com.

Buck Meek

Before morphing into the excellent Brooklyn indie-rock band Big Thief, Buck Meek and Adrianne Lenker released two EPs of loping acoustic folk as a duo. Those roots, and that rootsiness, infuse Meek’s new solo album. Twangy fingerpicking and honky-tonk piano grace the more extroverted tracks, but the tone is mostly intimate, the slow-paced sound of late-night reveries, with fingers squeaking on guitar strings and Meek’s soft, drawling vocals that show his Texas origins. It’s a brief and skillful set. He’s opening for Sam Evian, the project of Celestial Shore’s Sam Owens, at Johnny Brenda’s Saturday night. — Steve Klinge

9 p.m. Saturday at Johnny Brenda’s, 1201 N. Frankford Ave. $12. 215-739-9684, johnnybrendas.com.

Chromeo

With each passing album, Montreal’s electro dance-rock duo Chromeo have moved further into pure unfiltered funk and soul. Now, there is Head Over Heels, the pair’s fifth LP, and the first to include such a wide array of R&B and hip-hop guests such as The-Dream, French Montana, Raphael Saadiq, Rodney Jerkins, and the legendary Jesse Johnson from The Time. Here’s hoping Chromeo can bring that wide sound to the small stage. — A.D.A.

8 p.m. Tuesday, The Fillmore Philadelphia, 29 E. Allen Street, $33.50-$38.50, thefillmorephilly.com

Summer Nights Concert Series at the Penn Museum

The Penn Museum kicks off its Summer Nights Concert Series this Wednesday in its outdoor Stoner Courtyard. Animus, an ensemble that fuses Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, Latin, and American sounds, will perform live, creating a show destined to make you want to move. Admission is free for Penn Museum members. — G.D.

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Penn Museum, 3260 South St., $10, penn.museum/calendar