Where you can watch outdoor movies in Philadelphia this summer

There are many ways to enjoy Philly’s summer weather, from a leisurely walk by Boathouse Row to a more laborious run on the Wissahickon Valley Park trail. On the other hand, for those of us who wish to enjoy the outdoors without burning any calories, there are a myriad of outdoor movie screenings to choose from this summer.

Some screenings include family-friendly activities, others, themed drinks or food trucks. Some are just good, old-fashioned, bring-your-own-blanket situations. Whatever the case, take it easy and use our comprehensive list to find the best movie, location, and time for you. Every screening on this list is free and open to the public.

Don’t forget: Dinner and themed drinks from La Peg will be available at every screening.

7/18: Con Air (R), 8:30 p.m.. Drink: The Mullet – gin with blackberry puree, lemon and soda.

(R), 8:30 p.m.. Drink: The Mullet – gin with blackberry puree, lemon and soda. 7/25: The Fifth Element (PG-13), 8:30 p.m. Drink: Ruby Red Rod – vodka with grapefruit juice and grenadine.

(PG-13), 8:30 p.m. Drink: Ruby Red Rod – vodka with grapefruit juice and grenadine. 8/1: Moonrise Kingdom (PG-13), 8:30 p.m. Drink: The Black Beacon Storm – Gosling’s Rum with ginger beer and lime.

(PG-13), 8:30 p.m. Drink: The Black Beacon Storm – Gosling’s Rum with ginger beer and lime. 8/8: The Parent Trap (PG), 8:30 p.m. Drink: Blonde Redhead – Aperol with sparkling wine and soda.

(PG), 8:30 p.m. Drink: Blonde Redhead – Aperol with sparkling wine and soda. 8/15: Wet Hot American Summer (R), 8:30 p.m.. Drink: Bug Juice – rum with pineapple, orange and cranberry juices and fresh lime.

7/19: Mission: Impossible III (PG-13), 8:30 p.m.

(PG-13), 8:30 p.m. 7/26: Star Wars: the Last Jedi (PG-13) , 8:30 p.m.

(PG-13) 8:30 p.m. 8/2: Austin Powers in Goldmember (PG-13), 8 p.m.

(PG-13), 8 p.m. 8/9: Black Panther (PG-13) , 8 p.m.

(PG-13) 8 p.m. 8/16: A Wrinkle in Time (PG), 8 p.m.

(PG), 8 p.m. 8/23: Coco (PG), 8 p.m.

(PG), 8 p.m. 8/30: Despicable Me 3 (PG), 8 p.m.

7/19: The Sound of Music (G), 7 p.m.

(G), 7 p.m. 7/26: Wonder Woman (PG-13), 7 p.m.

(PG-13), 7 p.m. 8/2: Murder on the Orient Express (PG-13), 7 p.m.

(PG-13), 7 p.m. 8/9: Silver Linings Playbook (R), 7 p.m.

(R), 7 p.m. 8/17: Chicago (PG-13), 7 p.m.

(PG-13), 7 p.m. 8/30: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (PG-13), 7 p.m.

7/19: Coco (PG), 8:20 p.m.

(PG), 8:20 p.m. 7/26: Moana (PG), 8:20 p.m.

(PG), 8:20 p.m. 8/2: Black Panther (PG-13), 8:15 p.m.

(PG-13), 8:15 p.m. 8/9: Silver Linings Playbook (R), 8 p.m.

(R), 8 p.m. 8/23: Jurassic Park (PG-13), 7:45 p.m.

7/19: Wonder Woman (PG-13), sundown (around 8:30 p.m.)

(PG-13), sundown (around 8:30 p.m.) 7/26: Elf (PG) , sundown (around 8:30 p.m.)

(PG) sundown (around 8:30 p.m.) 8/23: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (PG-13), sundown (around 8 p.m.)

Don’t forget: Bring a towel and enjoy Dilworth Park’s fountain before the show.

7/20: Star Wars: The Last Jedi (PG-13), 8:30 p.m.

(PG-13), 8:30 p.m. 7/27: A Wrinkle in Time (PG), 8:30 p.m.

(PG), 8:30 p.m. 8/3: Black Panther (PG-13), 8:30 p.m.

(PG-13), 8:30 p.m. 8/10: Ready Player One (PG-13), 8:30 p.m.

(PG-13), 8:30 p.m. 8/17: The Greatest Showman (PG), 8:30 p.m.

(PG), 8:30 p.m. 8/24: Wonder Woman (PG-13), 8:30 p.m.

Don’t forget: A guided, family-friendly tour of the garden is available before each show.

7/20: The Jungle Book (PG), 8:15 p.m. Tour at 7 p.m.

(PG), 8:15 p.m. Tour at 7 p.m. 8/31: Peter Rabbit (PG), 7:30 p.m. Tour at 6:30 p.m.

(PG), 7:30 p.m. Tour at 6:30 p.m. 9/21: The Good Dinosaur (PG), 6:45pm. Tour at 5:45 p.m.

Don’t forget: The Trolley Car ice cream shop will be open and beverages will also be available.

7/21: Hugo (PG), sunset (around 8:30 p.m.)

(PG), sunset (around 8:30 p.m.) 8/4: Ferdinand (PG), sunset (around 8 p.m.)

(PG), sunset (around 8 p.m.) 8/18: The Princess and the Frog (G), sunset (around 8 p.m.)

7/25: Coco (PG), dusk (around 8:30 p.m.)

Don’t forget: Free popcorn will be available.

7/26: Jurassic Park (PG-13) , 8 p.m.

(PG-13) 8 p.m. 8/16: Little Giants (PG), 8 p.m.

Don’t forget: Come early for story time, a book swap, and food trucks at 6:30.

7/27: Ratatouille (G), sunset (around 8:30 p.m.)

(G), sunset (around 8:30 p.m.) 8/10: Black Panther (PG-13), sunset (around 8 p.m.)

7/27: Eleanor’s Secret (not rated), 6:30 p.m.

Don’t forget: Food trucks arrive an hour before the movie.

8/3: Beauty & the Beast (PG), 8 p.m.. Food truck: Pitrucci Pizza

(PG), 8 p.m.. Food truck: Pitrucci Pizza 8/10: The Princess Bride (PG), 8 p.m.. Food Truck: Grilly Cheese

(PG), 8 p.m.. Food Truck: Grilly Cheese 8/17: Wonder Woman (PG-13), 8 p.m.. Food Truck TBA.

(PG-13), 8 p.m.. Food Truck TBA. 8/24: The Greatest Showman (PG), 8 p.m.. Food Truck TBA.

8/3: Black Panther (PG-13), dusk (around 8 p.m.)

8/3: A Bug’s Life (G), dusk (around 8 p.m.)

8/4: Iron Man 2 (PG-13), dusk (around 8 p.m.)

8/4: Zarafa (not rated), 6:30 p.m.

8/8: Moana (PG), dusk (around 8 p.m.)

8/8: The Prophet (PG), 6:30 p.m.

Don’t forget: Come early for themed activities and bring money for a rotation of food vendors.

8/10: Back to the Future (PG) , 6:00pm. Food vendors: Pitruco Pizza, Chewy’s, and Bright Yellow Creamery

(PG) 6:00pm. Food vendors: Pitruco Pizza, Chewy’s, and Bright Yellow Creamery 8/17 Coco (PG) , 6:00pm. Food vendors: El Guaco Loco, Pop Shop A Go Go, and Ice Cave

(PG) 6:00pm. Food vendors: El Guaco Loco, Pop Shop A Go Go, and Ice Cave 8/24: A Wrinkle in Time (PG), 6:00pm. Food vendors: PaperMill, Farm Truck Philly, and Lil’ Pop Shop

(PG), 6:00pm. Food vendors: PaperMill, Farm Truck Philly, and Lil’ Pop Shop 8/31: Black Panther (PG-13), 6:00pm. Food vendors: Baby Blues BBQ, Foolish Waffles, and Bright Yellow Creamery

8/11: Avengers: Infinity War (PG-13), dusk (around 8 p.m.)

8/16: Zootopia (PG), dusk (around 8 p.m.)

Don’t forget: Come early for story time, a book swap, and food trucks at 6:30.

8/17: Big Hero 6 (PG), sunset (around 8 p.m.)

(PG), sunset (around 8 p.m.) 8/24: Coraline (PG), sunset (around 8 p.m.)

8/17: Inside Out (PG), dusk (around 8 p.m.)

8/18: Black Panther (PG-13), dusk (around 8 p.m.)

8/23: Black Panther (PG-13), dusk (around 8 p.m.)

8/25: Coco (PG), dusk (around 8 p.m.)

8/30: Moana (PG), dusk (around 8 p.m.)

9/7: Coco (PG), dusk (around 7 p.m.)

9/7: The Prophet (PG), 6:30 p.m.

9/8: Coco (PG), dusk (around 7 p.m.)

9/14: Solo: A Star Wars Story (PG-13), dusk (around 7 p.m.)

9/20: Lu Over the Wall (PG), 6:30 p.m.