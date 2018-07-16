Where you can watch outdoor movies in Philadelphia this summer

There are many ways to enjoy Philly’s summer weather, from a leisurely walk by Boathouse Row to a more laborious run on the Wissahickon Valley Park trail. On the other hand, for those of us who wish to enjoy the outdoors without burning any calories, there are a myriad of outdoor movie screenings to choose from this summer.
Some screenings include family-friendly activities, others, themed drinks or food trucks. Some are just good, old-fashioned, bring-your-own-blanket situations. Whatever the case, take it easy and use our comprehensive list to find the best movie, location, and time for you. Every screening on this list is free and open to the public.
La Peg, Haas Biergarten
Don’t forget: Dinner and themed drinks from La Peg will be available at every screening.
- 7/18: Con Air (R), 8:30 p.m.. Drink: The Mullet – gin with blackberry puree, lemon and soda.
- 7/25: The Fifth Element (PG-13), 8:30 p.m. Drink: Ruby Red Rod – vodka with grapefruit juice and grenadine.
- 8/1: Moonrise Kingdom (PG-13), 8:30 p.m. Drink: The Black Beacon Storm – Gosling’s Rum with ginger beer and lime.
- 8/8: The Parent Trap (PG), 8:30 p.m. Drink: Blonde Redhead – Aperol with sparkling wine and soda.
- 8/15: Wet Hot American Summer (R), 8:30 p.m.. Drink: Bug Juice – rum with pineapple, orange and cranberry juices and fresh lime.
Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing
- 7/19: Mission: Impossible III (PG-13), 8:30 p.m.
- 7/26: Star Wars: the Last Jedi (PG-13), 8:30 p.m.
- 8/2: Austin Powers in Goldmember (PG-13), 8 p.m.
- 8/9: Black Panther (PG-13), 8 p.m.
- 8/16: A Wrinkle in Time (PG), 8 p.m.
- 8/23: Coco (PG), 8 p.m.
- 8/30: Despicable Me 3 (PG), 8 p.m.
The Schmidt’s Commons
- 7/19: The Sound of Music (G), 7 p.m.
- 7/26: Wonder Woman (PG-13), 7 p.m.
- 8/2: Murder on the Orient Express (PG-13), 7 p.m.
- 8/9: Silver Linings Playbook (R), 7 p.m.
- 8/17: Chicago (PG-13), 7 p.m.
- 8/30: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (PG-13), 7 p.m.
Schuylkill Banks
- 7/19: Coco (PG), 8:20 p.m.
- 7/26: Moana (PG), 8:20 p.m.
- 8/2: Black Panther (PG-13), 8:15 p.m.
- 8/9: Silver Linings Playbook (R), 8 p.m.
- 8/23: Jurassic Park (PG-13), 7:45 p.m.
Manayunk Stroll in the Streets Dinner and a Movie Night
- 7/19: Wonder Woman (PG-13), sundown (around 8:30 p.m.)
- 7/26: Elf (PG), sundown (around 8:30 p.m.)
- 8/23: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (PG-13), sundown (around 8 p.m.)
Dilworth Park
Don’t forget: Bring a towel and enjoy Dilworth Park’s fountain before the show.
- 7/20: Star Wars: The Last Jedi (PG-13), 8:30 p.m.
- 7/27: A Wrinkle in Time (PG), 8:30 p.m.
- 8/3: Black Panther (PG-13), 8:30 p.m.
- 8/10: Ready Player One (PG-13), 8:30 p.m.
- 8/17: The Greatest Showman (PG), 8:30 p.m.
- 8/24: Wonder Woman (PG-13), 8:30 p.m.
Family Outdoor Movie Night at Bartram’s Garden Courtyard
Don’t forget: A guided, family-friendly tour of the garden is available before each show.
- 7/20: The Jungle Book (PG), 8:15 p.m. Tour at 7 p.m.
- 8/31: Peter Rabbit (PG), 7:30 p.m. Tour at 6:30 p.m.
- 9/21: The Good Dinosaur (PG), 6:45pm. Tour at 5:45 p.m.
Trolley Car Diner
Don’t forget: The Trolley Car ice cream shop will be open and beverages will also be available.
- 7/21: Hugo (PG), sunset (around 8:30 p.m.)
- 8/4: Ferdinand (PG), sunset (around 8 p.m.)
- 8/18: The Princess and the Frog (G), sunset (around 8 p.m.)
Mifflin Square Park
- 7/25: Coco (PG), dusk (around 8:30 p.m.)
King of Prussia Town Center Pavilion
Don’t forget: Free popcorn will be available.
- 7/26: Jurassic Park (PG-13), 8 p.m.
- 8/16: Little Giants (PG), 8 p.m.
New Covenant Campus
Don’t forget: Come early for story time, a book swap, and food trucks at 6:30.
- 7/27: Ratatouille (G), sunset (around 8:30 p.m.)
- 8/10: Black Panther (PG-13), sunset (around 8 p.m.)
Powers Park
- 7/27: Eleanor’s Secret (not rated), 6:30 p.m.
Chestnut Hill, Water Tower Recreation Center Field
Don’t forget: Food trucks arrive an hour before the movie.
- 8/3: Beauty & the Beast (PG), 8 p.m.. Food truck: Pitrucci Pizza
- 8/10: The Princess Bride (PG), 8 p.m.. Food Truck: Grilly Cheese
- 8/17: Wonder Woman (PG-13), 8 p.m.. Food Truck TBA.
- 8/24: The Greatest Showman (PG), 8 p.m.. Food Truck TBA.
Cliveden Park
- 8/3: Black Panther (PG-13), dusk (around 8 p.m.)
Pleasant Hill Park
- 8/3: A Bug’s Life (G), dusk (around 8 p.m.)
Rainbow de Colores
- 8/4: Iron Man 2 (PG-13), dusk (around 8 p.m.)
Belmont Park, Movies on the Block
- 8/4: Zarafa (not rated), 6:30 p.m.
Fisher Park
- 8/8: Moana (PG), dusk (around 8 p.m.)
Mifflin Square
- 8/8: The Prophet (PG), 6:30 p.m.
Clark Park, University City
Don’t forget: Come early for themed activities and bring money for a rotation of food vendors.
- 8/10: Back to the Future (PG), 6:00pm. Food vendors: Pitruco Pizza, Chewy’s, and Bright Yellow Creamery
- 8/17 Coco (PG), 6:00pm. Food vendors: El Guaco Loco, Pop Shop A Go Go, and Ice Cave
- 8/24: A Wrinkle in Time (PG), 6:00pm. Food vendors: PaperMill, Farm Truck Philly, and Lil’ Pop Shop
- 8/31: Black Panther (PG-13), 6:00pm. Food vendors: Baby Blues BBQ, Foolish Waffles, and Bright Yellow Creamery
Hunting Park
- 8/11: Avengers: Infinity War (PG-13), dusk (around 8 p.m.)
Inn Yard Park
- 8/16: Zootopia (PG), dusk (around 8 p.m.)
Lovett Park
Don’t forget: Come early for story time, a book swap, and food trucks at 6:30.
- 8/17: Big Hero 6 (PG), sunset (around 8 p.m.)
- 8/24: Coraline (PG), sunset (around 8 p.m.)
Pennypack Park
- 8/17: Inside Out (PG), dusk (around 8 p.m.)
Triangle Park
- 8/18: Black Panther (PG-13), dusk (around 8 p.m.)
Hart Park
- 8/23: Black Panther (PG-13), dusk (around 8 p.m.)
Benson Park
- 8/25: Coco (PG), dusk (around 8 p.m.)
Upper Roxborough Reservoir Preserve
- 8/30: Moana (PG), dusk (around 8 p.m.)
Powers Park
- 9/7: Coco (PG), dusk (around 7 p.m.)
Germantown
- 9/7: The Prophet (PG), 6:30 p.m.
Shot Tower Park
- 9/8: Coco (PG), dusk (around 7 p.m.)
Coxe Park
- 9/14: Solo: A Star Wars Story (PG-13), dusk (around 7 p.m.)
Fairhill Square
- 9/20: Lu Over the Wall (PG), 6:30 p.m.
Tacony State Park
- 10/5: Wall-E (G), dusk (around 7 p.m.)