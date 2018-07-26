Night in Venice, Wildwoods Baby Parade, and more things to do down the Shore

Need something to do down the Shore? Don’t worry, we have you covered.

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons

Still a high-voiced heartthrob at 84, Valli has obvious appeal to A.C.’s slots-playing seniors, and will make his fellow doo-woppers get out of their seats during back-to-back concerts.

Friday & Saturday 8 p.m., Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, 1000 Boardwalk (at Pennsylvania Avenue), Atlantic City, $40-$90, hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com

Jerry Seinfeld

Up and out of the fancy cars he’s been cruising around in with Dave Chappelle, Ellen Degeneres, Zach Galifianakis and the like, Seinfeld’s back standing up, opining about the silly nothing miseries of modern life — and, in the process, cashing in..

Friday & Saturday (sold out) 8 p.m., Borgata, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, $99-$169, 866-900-4849, theborgata.com

Brigantine Elks Seafood Fest

Lodge 2428 knows how to steam a clam, cake a crab, and marinara a mussel. This annual, pay-as-you-go shindig includes live music and kids’ activities, and goes off rain or shine.

Saturday 4-11 p.m., 400 W. Shore Drive, Brigantine, 609-266-9826, brigantineelks.com

Night in Venice

OC’s yearly boat parade makes for a busy, wet weekend on the dry island. Although the vessels themselves are getting fewer, the grand marshals — this year, singer Jackie Evancho, gymnast Laurie Hernandez, dancer Maks Chmerkovskiy, and magic former Eagle Jon Dorenbos, all of whom also appear at the Music Pier over the weekend — are getting more numerous. This year’s theme: “TV’s Greatest Hits.”

Saturday 7-9 p.m., Longport Bridge to Tennessee Avenue, Ocean City, 609-399-6111, ocnj.us/niv

WWE Live SummerSlam Heatwave Tour

What would the season be without a dramatic brawl among a bunch of oiled-up muscle people? No, it’s not another night at the Pool at Harrah’s. It’s AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Carmella vs. Asuka, plus tag-team matches and such, when the bo-hunks and bo-hotties of the WWE hit Wildwood.

Saturday 7:30 p.m., Wildwood Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, $15-$100, 800-745-3000, wwe.com

Camila Cabello

Her heart’s in Havana. Her last visit to the region was with Taylor Swift. When the first lady of Fifth Harmony hits A.C., her hair may never be the same.

Monday 8 p.m., Borgata, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, $59, 866-900-4849, theborgata.com

Wildwoods Baby Parade

The 1909 predecessor of toddlers in tiaras offers top prizes for “Cutest Baby Boy,” “Cutest Baby Girl,” and “Fancy Children.” New this year: The route, which begins with judging at the Wildwoods sign at Rio Grande Avenue before continuing to north up the boards to Montgomery Avenue.

Wednesday 6 p.m. (registration 4:30-5:15 p.m.; rain date, Thursday), Boardwalk, Wildwood, free to enter, 609-729-4000, wildwoodsnj.com.

Stone Temple Pilots, The Cult & Bush

Grunge (and pre-grunge) rockers combine diminished forces on their Revolution 3 tour, defying the losses that come with members’ defections, addictions, and deaths, to rock on past middle age.

Wednesday 6:30 p.m., Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, 1000 Boardwalk (at Pennsylvania Avenue), Atlantic City, $35-$85, hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com