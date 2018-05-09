How to celebrate Mother's Day in Philadelphia

Flowers and fountains at Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square at dusk on Tuesday May 16,2017.

This Sunday is Mother’s Day, which means it’s time to thank your mom for all her hard work by treating her to massages, pedicures, flowers, breakfast in bed … you get the idea. And if you have no ideas about how to spoil your mom this year, read on for our best picks on what to do this weekend with her.

For the adventurous mom

Consider taking her to the newly opened obstacle course and zipline in Fairmount Park. Treetop Quest features a continuous belay system on its obstacles, of which there are five levels, so even the littlest ones in your family can try something new. If you’re planning to stay in the area for a while, pack a picnic lunch to refuel after. (There are not a lot of cafes in the area, so best to pack ahead.)

Treetop Quest is open from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, last start at 5 p.m., 51 Chamounix Drive, $19 for ages 4 to 6, $34 for ages 7 to 11, $44 for ages 12 to 17, $51 for ages 18 and up, 267-901-4145, treetopquest.com/philly

For the classy mom

Go aboard the Spirit of Philadelphia for a Mother’s Day dinner cruise for beautiful views of the city skyline as well as delicious fare, including a prime rib carving station. Each mom receives a complimentary flower, and you’ll be able to enjoy live entertainment and music on board. If you’re looking for something a little different, the Shofuso Japanese House and Garden is hosting a suminagashi workshop, where your mom can create a gorgeous silk scarf using Japanese ink marbling techniques that date back to the 12th century. Sip mimosas on the veranda afterward while taking in the afternoon sunshine.

The Mother’s Day dinner cruise starts at 7 p.m., but there are also brunch and early dinner options, 401 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., $70 to $85, 866-455-3866, spiritcruises.com

Mother’s Day Sips and Suminagashi Scarves, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Landsdowne and Horticultural Drives, $75, 215-878-5097, japanesehouse.org

For the art-loving mom

There are plenty of arts events happening in the city this weekend. The Pennsylvania Ballet is closing out its season with George Balanchine’s Jewels, a three-act ballet inspired by a visit to a luxury jewelry company, at the Academy of Music. More than 100 vendors are coming to Rittenhouse Square for the Fine Craft Fair, where your mom can snag photographs, paintings, handmade furniture, jewelry, and more. Art Star Craft Bazaar’s spring market is similarly hitting Penn’s Landing, which is perfect for an afternoon of local shopping. The Spruce Street Harbor Park is also opening this weekend, so take a breather after all that shopping to enjoy musical performances, hands-on activities, and plenty of food options.

The Pennsylvania Ballet’s “Jewels” runs from Thursday to Sunday at the Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St., $35 to $149, 215-893-1999, paballet.org

The Rittenhouse Square Fine Craft Fair is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, 717-431-8706, pacrafts.org

Art Star Craft Bazaar’s spring market is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at Penn’s Landing, artstarcraftbazaar.com

For the sporty mom

The Phillies are playing the New York Mets this weekend, so celebrate Mother’s Day at the ballpark with crab fries and hot dogs. Before Sunday’s game, there will be a pregame tribute to all the moms in attendance. All females 15 and over get a ladies pullover on Sunday. If your mom loves jogging (or walking), she could also participate in the Susan G. Komen Philadelphia Race for the Cure, a 5K that starts at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Phillies play the Mets on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. and on Sunday at 1:35 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park, 1 Citizens Bank Way, $18 to $140, 215-463-1000, mlb.com

Race for the Cure begins at 6 a.m. at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, $35 for registration, runsignup.com

For the nature-loving mom

Longwood Gardens just reopened its main fountain garden, so stop by to see one of the 12-minute daily fountain shows that feature an impressive showcase of 1,700 jets. While you’re there, don’t miss the waterlilies or the meadow garden, which has three miles of walking trails through the Brandywine landscape. For food, check out 1906, the garden’s full-service restaurant, or the beer garden for something more casual. Morris Arboretum’s annual plant sale is also Saturday, so be sure to stop by with your mom to check out all kinds of flora. In Old City, the Clay Studio is also hosting a succulent-arranging workshop, where you can plant your own succulent garden in a handmade ceramic planter.

Longwood Gardens is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, $23 for adults, $20 for seniors and college students with valid ID, $12 for ages 5 to 18, free for children under 5, 610-388-1000, longwoodgardens.org

Morris Arboretum’s plant sale is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at 100 East Northwestern Ave., free admission, 215-247-5777, morrisarboretum.org

Handcrafted Mother’s Day succulents at the Clay Studio from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, 139 N. Second St., $45 per person, 215-925-3453, theclaystudio.org

For the film-enthusiast mom

Spending an afternoon or evening at the movies is the perfect way to get some relaxation in on Mother’s Day weekend. Luckily, there are plenty of mom-centric films out right now. If you’re looking for something exciting, try Gabrielle Union’s thriller Breaking In, a fast-paced flick about a single mom whose vacation turns into a horrifying situation when her kids are kidnapped. For a touching story about how a nanny saves a new mother from the exhaustion and stress that her pregnancy brought, check out Tully, which stars Charlize Theron and Mackenzie Davis. For laughs, go see Melissa McCarthy in Life of the Party, a comedy about a mom who goes back to college. And for the serious-minded, there’s RBG, a documentary about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose decisions have changed the world for women.