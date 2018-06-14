Miss New Jersey, National Marbles Tournament and more things to do Down the Shore

Miss Monmouth County Amanda Rae Ross of Galloway during the 2016 Miss New Jersey parade on the Boardwalk in Ocean City on June 15, 2016.

Miss New Jersey Pageant

In advance of A.C.’s swimsuit-less September national pageant, Ocean City once again hosts the statewide qualifier — that still includes a bikini-based competition. Hometown favorite: Natalie Ragazzo, Miss Coastal Shores. (Kaitlyn Schoeffel, last year’s Miss New Jersey, was second runner-up for the countrywide prize.)

7:30 p.m. Friday & Saturday, Ocean City Music Pier, Moorlyn Terrace & 825 Boardwalk, 866-967-8167, $45-$65, showtix4u.com

Train

Soft, muscular rock is the signature of this big, popular San Fran band — oh, and tight pants, contempo hair, and sincere feelings, too. Nearly sold out.

9 p.m. Friday, Tropicana, 2831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, 800-745-3000, $65-$95, ticketmaster.com

NJ Jeep Invasion

The widest — and wildest — beaches make for the wildest rides. In this branded beach-top show and spectacle, Fiat’s all-American wheels tackle an obstacle course now closed to entrants (and definitely to Suzukis), but always visible from the boardwalk. Rain or shine.

10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, free to watch, njjeepinvasion.com

Blessing of the Fleet

LBI’s north end is undoubtedly the home of the island’s commercial fishing, with Viking Village at its heart. This religious yet community-minded ritual intends to bestow calm seas and bountiful hauls on the seekers of scallops and such.

5:30 p.m. Sunday, Barnegat Light Yacht Basin, 18th Street & Bayview Avenue, 609-361-8039, free, vikingvillageshows.com

National Marbles Tournament

Remember when kids flicked glass balls on the floor called themselves “mibsters?” Us neither. This tourney has been part of Wildwood since 1922 and expects its contestants, kids ages 8 to 14, to play in 1,200 games over four days. Something to see.

8 a.m.-noon, Monday-Thursday, Ringer Stadium, Wildwood Avenue & the Beach, 304-337-2764, free to spectators, nationalmarblestournament.org

Aimee Mann

Ocean City has been endeavoring to turn its Music Pier into the Shore’s Scottish Rite by inviting singer-songwriters in the vein of Aimee Mann to put on concerts there. Well, now they’ve fished their wish. Expect Mann to showcase her newest album, Mental Illness, along with her other songs on the same subject.

7 p.m. Monday, Ocean City Music Pier, Moorlyn Terrace & 825 Boardwalk, 800-745-3000, $45, ticketmaster.com

The Hooters

Some acts never get old. Eric Bazilian, Rob Hyman, David Uosikkinen and fellow Philadelphia ’80s sensations have been mostly hometown proud ever since and do up two nights in the O.C.

7 p.m. Tuesday & Wednesday, Ocean City Music Pier, Moorlyn Terrace & 825 Boardwalk, 800-745-3000, $59, ticketmaster.com