Memorial Day fireworks, Sail Philadelphia, Devon Horse Show, and other events in Philadelphia, May 25-June 1

FIREWORKS

It’s the unofficial start to summer, so head to the Delaware River waterfront where the skies will be filled with fireworks. Like any good fireworks display, this is sure to attract many potential viewers so camp out early to make sure you get a good view. The fireworks are a part of Sail Philadelphia, but they aren’t ticketed like other Sail Philadelphia events. — Grace Dickinson

9 p.m. Saturday, Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing, 101 S. Columbus Boulevard, free, sailphiladelphia.org/waterfront-festival

FESTIVAL

Sail Philadelphia

A dozen tall ships sail into town over Memorial Day weekend for a four-day festival docked at Penn’s Landing. All tickets to the event include admission to the Independence Seaport Museum, while options exist that let you tour the ships as well as set out on a cruise. On land, food vendors, live music, and beer gardens will fill the area with entertainment, as will programming designed for those of all ages. — G.D.

Through Sunday, Penn’s Landing, 101 N. Columbus Blvd., tickets start at $7 for adults and $5 for youths, sailphiladelphia.org

GARDEN PARTY

Twilight Market Kick Off at Greensgrow Farms

Greensgrow Farms kicks off its monthly Twilight Market series this Thursday with an evening of live music, local food and drinks, and vendor shopping. Philadelphia Brewing Co. and Rowhouse Spirits will be on-site serving up brews and cocktails, and two bands will take to the stage, starting at 6 p.m. Tea, soap, jewelry, and other vendors will also set up, selling local goods of all kinds, and farm staff will be available to chat about becoming a farm share member. (Already a share member? Members will receive complimentary food and drink tickets.) — G.D.

4-8 p.m. Thursday, Greensgrow Farms, 2501 E. Cumberland St., pay-as-you-go, greensgrow.org/event

ART

Downingtown Fine Arts Festival

Fine artists from across the region converge in Downingtown for a free, two-day festival of the arts. From painting to printmaking, sculpture to jewelry, mixed media and more, works of all kinds will be showcased. A variety of food vendors will flock to the area, too, to keep you fueled as you wander through the festival. — G.D.

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, 202 E. Lancaster Ave., Downingtown, free, downingtownfinearts.com

EQUESTRIAN

Devon Horse Show and Country Fair

As the oldest and largest outdoor multi-breed competition in the United States, the Devon Horse Show draws competitors — and horse lovers — from around the world. In between cheering on the stallions out in the arena, a massive country fair welcomes you to meet the horses, enjoy classic fair eats, and take a ride on the Ferris wheel and/or carousel. Tickets for the 10-day event can be purchased online. — G.D.

Through June 3, 23 Dorset Rd., Devon, tickets start at $15 for adults and $7 for youth, devonhorseshow.net

MOVIES

The Warriors

This classic gang-war movie is set in grimy, lawless, late-’70s New York City. In it, the Warriors evade every other gang in the city for a night after being blamed for the death of another gang’s leader. Elaborate costumes for each gang make sure that you won’t lose track of who to root for (hint: the good guys are the ones with leather vests and no shirts). — Thea Applebaum Licht

11:59 p.m. Friday to 2:59 a.m. Saturday, Ritz at the Bourse, 400 Ranstead St. $10.25 Midnight Standard. 215-440-1181, www.landmarktheatres.com

Seven Samurai

Philly’s newest pop-up movie theater welcomes Akira Kurosawa’s classic 1954 film Seven Samurai, a movie that inspired a generation of movie writers and directors. It is a gem of the samurai cinema genre, which features historical settings and samurai swashbuckling. The movie, which tells the story of seven samurai for hire who are paid to defend a small farming village in rural Japan, is an epic of romance, conflict, and high-powered fight sequences. — T.A.L.

7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday, South Street Cinema, 327 South St. $5. www.southstreet.com/.

DANCE

Philadelphia Tango Festival

Join one of nearly 30 dance workshops at this year’s 8th annual Philadelphia Tango Festival, taking over the more than 5,000-square-foot ballroom at the Lithuanian Music Hall Association. The event welcomes novices and experts alike, and also features Lithuanian eats, live tango orchestra music, and more than a dozen maestros ready to teach you their skills. — G.D.

Friday-Monday, Lithuanian Music Hall Association, 2715 E. Allegheny Ave., $14 and up, philadelphiatangofestival.com

TOUR

Philly Freedom Tour

Bring your family and set off on a daylong walking tour of Philadelphia, hitting sites like the country’s oldest state penitentiary, the Fairmount Waterworks, and historic Elfreth’s Alley. You’ll visit neighborhoods across the city and see landmarks and hidden gems you may have never stumbled on before, even if you are a longtime city resident. — T.A.L.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, The Porch at 30th Street, 2949 Market St. Free. www.freewalkers.org/.

CLASSICAL MUSIC

Comcast NBCUniversal Memorial Salute with the Philly Pops

The 65-piece Pops orchestra will take to the stage at The Mann Center, along with the Voices of the Pops and the Philly Pops Festival Chorus, for a free show on Saturday honoring those who serve. Expect to hear a spirited lineup of patriotic anthems, legendary show tunes, and Great American Songbook classics at the evening show, featuring Broadway’s Nikki Renée Daniels and Philly native Justin Hopkins as guest vocalists. Those who wish to attend must register online. — G.D.

7 p.m. Saturday, the Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave., Free, phillypops.org/memorialsalute

MUSIC

St. Vincent

Masseduction, the 2017 album by songwriter-guitarist St. Vincent, was at once a commercially accessible hookfest and a compellingly subversive art project. When she came through Philadelphia in support of it, St. Vincent, aka Annie Clark, put on an arresting show in which she played electric guitar while accompanied by prerecorded backing tracks. It looked cool, but was somewhat static musically. That should be rectified when she plays in Delaware on Friday, because she has a new stage show that she’s calling I Am A Lot Like You, which features a full band. — Dan DeLuca

8 p.m. Friday at the Queen, 500 N. Market., Wilmington. Sold out. 202-730-3331. thequeenwilmington.com.

Khalid

Few records fully and frankly essay the realistic ups-and-downs of a young man’s fancy as has Khalid Robinson’s American Teen. Soulful and supremely well-versed in breakups, the blemishes of insecurity (to say nothing of the insecurity of blemishes), prideful romantic victories, vicious head trips, and smoking weed, Khalid’s first album contains all that a 19-year-old could cram about growing up, all wrapped in a bow of confessional, cutting-edge soul and silvery New Wave synths. — A.D. Amorosi

8 p.m. Friday at Festival Pier, Columbus Boulevard & Spring Garden Street, sold out. festivalpierphilly.com.

Laura Veirs

Laura Veirs anchored the songwriting on case / lang / veirs, her 2016 collaboration with powerhouse vocalists Neko Case and kd lang: She was the only one to have a hand in penning all the songs. Her thoughtful songwriting and precise voice are amply displayed on the new The Lookout, her 10th studio album and one of her best: It’s a clear-eyed but ultimately optimistic look at troubled times. The tour for case / lang / veirs found Veirs playing much larger stages than the one in Boot & Saddle’s back room, where she’ll be Saturday night, but the intimate venue will suit her intimate songs. — Steve Klinge

8 p.m. Saturday at Boot & Saddle, 1131 S. Broad St. $15. 267-639-4528, bootandsaddlephilly.com.

Mary Lattimore

Mary Lattimore earned the eternal adoration of Philadelphians with “Wawa By The Ocean,” the greatest meditative 10-minute harp instrumental inspired by a Jersey Shore convenience store. The now Los Angeles-based indie rock instrumentalist who has accompanied Kurt Vile, Steve Gunn, Sonic Youth, and many others is just out with Hundreds of Days, a collection recorded at the Headlands Center For The Art during an artist’s residency in Marin, Calif., where she broadened her sonic palette beyond her signature stringed instrument (and a variety of looping pedals) to include guitar, theremin and her own voice. On tracks such as “On The Day You Saw The Dead Whale” and “Their Faces Streaked With Light and Filled With Pity” – Lattimore is the master of the intriguing title – she makes beautifully varied instrumentals. — D.D.

8 p.m. Sunday at PhilaMOCA, 531 N. 12th. $12-$14. 267-519-9651. Philamoca.org.