Manayunk Arts Festival, Juneteenth, Bluebird Distilling 3rd Anniversary Party, and other events in Philadelphia, June 22-29

The two-day Manayunk Arts Festival draws 300 vendors and hundreds of thousands of visitors to the neighborhood's Main Street.

FAMILY

Freedom Day at the Please Touch Museum

The museum’s second annual Freedom Day festival offers art activities, dance, and storytelling for children. Philadelphia artist Joy O. Ude will help kids make a large paper freedom quilt, and a hip-hop dance presentation will teach about freedom, diversity, and togetherness. Additional activities include a storytime and conversations with a Civil War reenactor from Philadelphia’s 3rd Regiment U.S. Colored Infantry. — Claire Wolters

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Please Touch Museum, 4321 Avenue of the Republic, activities free with $19 admission, pleasetouchmuseum.org

The Inflatable Run

This no-stakes 5K race is like a child’s dream birthday party on steroids. An obstacle course, live music and entertainment, contests, and magic shows all make for the perfect day out this summer. Bring the family and catch events from the morning on at this eight-hour-long festival. —Thea Applebaum Licht

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Citizens Bank Park, 1 Citizens Bank Way. $20-$90 youth, $30-$130 adults. www.theinflatablerun.com.

SHOPPING

Uhuru Flea Market in Clark Park

Head to West Philly to shop for clothes, books, records, bikes, antiques, and more in support of the African People’s Education and Defense Fund, a community-led nonprofit focused on the health, economic development, education, and self-determination of African people. Led by Uhuru Furniture, the flea market will take over Clark Park, drawing food vendors and entertainment to the area, too. — Grace Dickinson

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Clark Park, 4300-4398 Baltimore Ave., pay-as-you-go, uhurufleamarket.blogspot.com

FESTIVAL

Philadelphia Juneteenth Musicfest and Parade

The third annual Juneteenth celebration, hosted by the Philadelphia Community of Leaders (PCOL), kicks off on Friday with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Liberty Bell and a remembrance for the slaves held by George Washington. Mayor Kenney will attend. Festivities on Saturday begin with a parade from 15th Street and JFK Blvd. to Penn’s Landing and continue with a daylong festival there featuring live entertainment, food, and vendors. Seventeen acts will perform, including acts from Steve Harvey’s Little Big Shots. PCOL is also sponsoring a petition to make Juneteenth an official state holiday. — C.W.

Ceremonies 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday Independence Mall; parade at noon Saturday, 15th Street and JFK Boulevard to Penn’s Landing; Musicfest 2-9 p.m. at Penn’s Landing; all free, juneteenthphilly.org

BEACH

Mid-Atlantic Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival

Browse from jewelry, stained glass, and other decorative treasurers made almost entirely from sea glass at the Mid-Atlantic Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival. Unfolding this weekend at Lewes Beach, the event will draw nearly 70 sea glass artists to the area alongside other coastal artists such as decoy carvers and waterfowl artists. — G.D.

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Cape May-Lewes Ferry Terminal, 43 Cape Henlopen Dr., Lewes, Del., $5, children 12 and under are free, historiclewes.org/events

BIKING

Petal Pedal: Ride with the Philadelphia Orchard Project

Head out on a 12-mile tour through Fairmount Park with the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia this Saturday. The organization has teamed up with the Philadelphia Orchard Project for a leisurely ride that will stop by four community orchards. Along the way, participants will learn about food forestry and the history of each site, and will also get the chance to taste some of the area’s harvests. Registration is required. — G.D.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, ride begins at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, $20, bicyclecoalition.com

ART

Manayunk Arts Festival

Hundreds of thousands will flock to Manayunk’s Main Street this weekend for the neighborhood’s annual two-day arts event, featuring 300 vendors. Browse from jewelry, ceramics, sculptures, paintings, and other handcrafted works during the tri-state’s largest outdoor, juried arts festival. — G.D.

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Main Street Manayunk, pay-as-you-go, manayunk.com

The Emoji Art Show Tour

This touring art fest features local artists and their interpretations of this generation’s electronic, pictographic language: the emoji. Along with live art, music, and body painting, this 21+ event will have a full bar and menu with emoticon-inspired desserts. This colorful night of art and partying is great fun, and it also has a larger goal: to spread mental health awareness through creative expression. — Thea Applebaum Licht

8 p.m. to midnight Friday, Warehouse on Watts, 923 N. Watts St. $15 in advance, $28.45 two hours before show. musichappiness.com.

DRINK

Bluebird Distilling 3rd Anniversary Party & New Whiskey Release

Phoenixville’s Bluebird Distilling will celebrate its third anniversary this Sunday with an all-day indoor and outdoor party featuring rum cocktails, complimentary spirit tastings, eats from KaChi Korean Food Truck, and more. The distillery will also release a limited-edition Phoenixville Straight Whiskey available for $40, and lawn games, live, music, and giveaways will go down, too. — G.D.

Noon to 11 p.m. Sunday, Bluebird Distilling, 100 Bridge St., Phoenixville, pay-as-you-go, bluebirddistilling.com

FILM

Sundance Short Film Tour

Can’t make it out to Utah for this iconic independent film festival? Experience a sampling of seven of this year’s Sundance picks for best short films, with directors hailing from the United States, Sweden, and South Korea. These cinematic treats span genres and themes, and the longest is only 21 minutes long so you’re sure to find something to love from the selection. — Thea Applebaum Licht

4:30 and 7:30 Saturday, 7:30 Sunday, PhilaMOCA, 531 N. 12th Street. $12 admission. 267-519-9651, http://www.philamoca.org/.

MUSIC

Neko Case

Ray LaMontagne may be headlining Friday’s show at the Festival Pier, but opener Neko Case has the more interesting new album out (LaMontagne’s Part of the Light confirms that he’s more persuasive as a sleepy folkie crooner than as a moody electric rocker). Case’s new Hell-On relishes dichotomies: It’s her most personal and introspective but most collaborative album (bandmates from the New Pornographers drop in, as do Laura Veirs, k.d. Lang, and Mark Lanegan); it includes the most joyful-sounding pop song in her catalog, which turns out to be a celebration of “Bad Luck” (recorded after hearing news of a barn fire at her Vermont home); it’s lush and angry and beautiful and complicated. Another reason to arrive early: Case’s stage banter is unpredictable and often hilarious. — Steve Klinge

7:30 p.m. Friday, Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing, North Columbus Boulevard and Spring Garden Street. $37-$49. 215-629-3200, festivalpierphilly.com.

Molestice with Nicole Atkins

Formerly Asbury Park- and now Nashville-based singer Nicole Atkins successfully reshaped her sound on last year’s Goodnight Rhonda Lee. The sweeping old-school soul and pop effort that shows the influence of Roy Orbison and Chris Isaak was recorded after a stint in rehab and it takes its title from what Atkins told Rolling Stone was her former “drunken hag alias” that she’s retired since getting sober. On Saturday, Atkins headlines Molestice, the fab free summer solstice-celebrating festival on one of Center City’s most charming streets. Hardwork Movement, Mutlu, Worldtown Soundsystem, The Sermon! and others are also on the bill. — Dan DeLuca

1 p.m. Saturday on the 100 block of North Mole Street. Free. molestice.com.

Deadfellow

West Philly songwriter Hayden Sammak — a.k.a. Deadfellow — is a rock balladeer, a moody and melodic songwriter who distinguished himself on 2017’s Mesacalifornia: A California Dream and who goes deep plumbing his own soul and pondering his gentrifying generation on his new song “Millennials in Love.” His album Millennials in Love (And Other Pre-Apocalyptic Standards) is due out Sept. 14. Ali Awan and Sean Danger Smith open for him this weekend. — D.D.

8 p.m. Saturday at Johnny Brenda’s, 1201 N. Frankford Ave. $12-$15. 215-739-9684. johnnybrendas.com

Haverford Concert in the Park

Bring out a blanket and settle in for a night of music under the stars at Highland Farms Park this Wednesday. A live performance by five-piece, Hawaiian-jazz-inspired Slowey and the Boats will kick off at 7 p.m. To stake out a spot, arrive early and pack a picnic for a beautiful evening spent al fresco. — G.D.

6 p.m. Wednesday, Highland Farms Park, 100 Highland Lane, Bryn Mawr, free, kellymusicforlife.org/events

Dessa

Minnesota-born spoken-word artist Margret Wander has made a broader, yet still experimental, career for herself using hip-hop as her medium, and Dessa as her stage name. Whether as a member of the rap collective Doomtree, or as a soloist with a new album (Chime), Dessa’s lyrical mix of hardball rap and comedy, and the background sound of avant-garde soul, always proves to be jarring and frank. — A.D. Amorosi

8 p.m. Wednesday, World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut Street, $18, worldcafelive.com

Ike Reilly

Since 2001’s Salesmen and Racists, Ike Reilly has been turning out an exhilarating blend of audacious word-slinging and equally supercharged rock that has not gotten nearly the attention it deserves, even if the late Joe Strummer was an early fan (and inspiration). On the new Crooked Love, the bard of Libertyville, Ill., takes his musical cues more than ever from Highway 61 Revisited-era Dylan. The accompaniment is raw, stripped down, and often blues-inflected as Reilly confronts a dystopian world and his own shortcomings with unsparing candor and cutting humor. At the heart, though, remains a defiant urge for transcendence that is quintessential rock-and-roll. As he puts it in “Boltcutter Again”: “When your dreams get stole you gotta steal ’em back.” — Nick Cristiano

8 p.m. Wednesday, at Johnny Brenda’s, 1201 Frankford Ave. $15, johnnybrendas.com.