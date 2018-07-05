Lifeguard Championships, Barry Manilow and other things to do down the Shore

Need something to do down the Shore this week? Don’t worry, we got you covered.

Cape May County Lifeguard Championships

WCBP (Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol) hosts the 35th annual competition among 10 beach patrols in six events: doubles row, box paddleboard (open), box swim (open), box swim (women), box paddleboard (women), singles row, and surf dash.

6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, beach at Rambler Road, Wildwood Crest, free, 609-522-3825, wcbp.org

Summer Kickoff Concert

Postponed because of rain from Memorial Day weekend, the Crest’s family-friendly outdoor concert brings back the nine-piece Chatterband to inaugurate the southern side’s Summer Concert Series.

7:30 p.m. Friday, Centennial Park, Fern Road and Ocean Avenue, Wildwood Crest, free, 609-523-0202, wildwoodcrest.org

Sand Sculpting Contest

Because at least some beach vacation fun should be about the beach itself, this annual, all-ages, free-to-enter contest attracts some serious but friendly competition, and lots more onlookers. Also during the day: horseshoes, cornhole, live bands.

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, beach & Heather Road, Wildwood Crest, free, 609-523-0202, wildwoodcrest.org

Foam N’ Glow EDM Party

Ages 16 and over (but not too far over) tend to be the biggest fans of this massive, circus-like escape via electronic music, neon lights, shooting mousse, and slippery surfaces.

7 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Wildwoods Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, $36-$86.50, foamnglow.com

Al Cunard Stone Harbor Baby Parade

Every South Jersey island’s got one. The difference with Avalon’s/Stone Harbor’s: It’s free to enter, a bit less competitive, and named for a beloved clown.

6:30-7:45 p.m. (5:30 p.m. check-in) Monday, 96th Street, Stone Harbor, 609-368-5102, stoneharbornj.org

Indigo Girls

Once again, Amy Ray and Emily Saliers have sold out O.C.’s Music Pier. This time, their openers are the spirited, bluesy, and quickly up-and-coming Tanya Blount-Trotter and Michael Trotter Jr., a.k.a. the War & Treaty.

7-8:30 p.m. Monday, 825 Boardwalk & Moorlyn Terrace, StubHub from $150, Ocean City, oceancityvacation.com

Barry Manilow

Just when you thought the new joints would get all the crowds, the Borgata fetes its 15th birthday this weekend, with two performances by one-and-only Manilow to help celebrate. Sing-alongs among Fanilows ensue.

8 p.m. Friday & Saturday, Borgata Event Center, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, $109-$249, 866-900-4849, theborgata.com

The 1940s Cabaret

Four-person REV Theatre Company goes way retro for a long week of evening performances that resurrect hits by the Andrews Sisters and Bing Crosby — “Mairzy Doats” and all.

7 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday and Thursday-Saturday, July 21, Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May, $25 ($20 seniors, $15 students), 609-884-5404,capemaymac.org

Darlene Love

The darling of rock since the genre’s start, from “He’s a Rebel” to a recent album produced by Steve Van Zandt, graces Cape May’s beachside concert hall. One not to miss.

8-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., Cape May, $48, 609-884-9565, capemay.com