Kendrick Lamar, Odunde Festival, and other great happenings, June 8-15

PHILLY BEER WEEK

Fishtown Festivale

Johnny Brenda’s shuts down Frankford Avenue once again with its Fishtown Festivale, a Fishtown-centric celebration of all things craft beer and food. At JB’s booth, they’ll be serving up fresh waffles and a slew of Sly Fox beers, but also look out for plenty of food, games, vendors, and other attractions for those of us who are all beered-out from a week-plus of heavy elbow-lifting. — Nick Vadala

Noon June 9, Johnny Brenda’s, 1201 Frankford Ave., pay as you go, fishtownfestivale.com.

Suburban Love Pop-up Beer Garden

Out in the suburbs for PBW, they’ll get a taste of the pop-up beer-garden madness that Philly experiences every summer. This time, La Cabra Brewing is setting up out back of its Berwyn brewery for a day of brews from Big Hill Ciderworks, East Branch Brewing Co., Levante Brewing, and others. Just don’t expect to take the Broad Street Line home afterward. — N.V.

1 p.m. June 10, La Cabra Brewing, 642 Lancaster Ave., Berwyn, pay as you go, lacabrabrewing.com.

Philly Beer Week Late Night Beer & Donuts

Philly Beer Week is coming to a close, but join local breweries like Saint Benjamin Brewing Company and Sly Fox Beer for one final hurrah in collaboration with another Philly favorite: Federal Donuts. Sweet treats will be paired with homegrown brews, for a delicious evening celebration. A portion of proceeds will benefit the Pink Boots Society, which supports women in the brewing industry. — Thea Applebaum Licht

7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Alchemist Society, 1100 N. Front St., Suite #102. $21.33 online, ages 21+. 610-212-0843, www.homebrewedevents.com/.

DANCE

Bryan Koulman Dance Company Spring Show 2018

Live music and dance come together in a three-night show choreographed by Bryan Koulman. The performances will feature members of both the Pennsylvania Ballet and the Philadelphia Opera Orchestra, and musical selections that span a range of genres, from jazz greats by Dolores Gray to classical pieces by Joseph Haydn.

Through June 9, the Performance Garage, 1515 Brandywine St., $22, performancegarage.org

FESTIVAL

Odunde Festival

The Odunde Festival, the largest African American street festival on the East Coast, draws up to 500,000 people to the Graduate Hospital neighborhood each year for a day of shopping, dancing, eating, and more. More than 100 vendors will set up shop along a 14-block radius stretching across South Street and Grays Ferry Avenue. The fragrant Caribbean eats, colorful African fabrics, handmade jewelry, and other festival goods are all pay-as-you-go. Simply show up, and be prepared to navigate a large but spirited crowd.

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, 23rd and South Streets, pay-as-you-go, odundefestival.org

ART

West Park Arts Fest

Enjoy a day of arts in the park as the 11th annual West Park Arts Fest takes over South Concourse Drive in West Fairmount Park. Performances include those by the West Philadelphia Orchestra, Patrice and the Show, the Philly Clicks, Jasmin Yahne Dance Company, and more, and Mural Arts Philadelphia is set to facilitate make-and-take art activities throughout the afternoon. Food trucks and local vendors will also fill the area, and three locally crafted art installations designed to showcase the area’s rich cultural history will be on display.

Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, South Concourse and East Memorial Hall Drives, free, myphillypark.org

CRAFT

World Wide Knit in Public Day

Celebrate a long history of fiber arts at Philadelphia’s Library Company, where patterns and artifacts held in its collection will be brought out for one day of knitting, crocheting, and learning. Bring your own projects, talk shop with writer and curator Nicole H. Scalessa, and maybe even pick up some ideas for your next fiber-arts undertaking. — T.A.L.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, the Library Company of Philadelphia, 1314 Locust St.. RSVP for free online. 215-546-3181, http://www.librarycompany.org/.

MUSEUM

Opening day of Revolution Place

Travel back more than 300 years and learn what it was like to live in Philadelphia during the Revolutionary War as the Museum of the American Revolution debuts a brand-new exhibition space this Saturday. The interactive room is set to feature an 18th-century meeting house, a military encampment, a tavern, and a home, interspersed with hands-on elements and colorful murals depicting scenes from the 1700s. On opening day (and Sunday), the museum will host an array of costumed historical interpreters for a living-history event honoring the liberation of Philadelphia by American forces in 1778 after a nine-month period of British occupation.

11 a.m. Saturday, Museum of the American Revolution, 101 S. Third St., $19 for adults, $12 for children ages 7-12, free for children 5 years old and under, amrevmuseum.org/exhibits

DRINK

Door 19: Boozy Botanicals at the Academy of Natural Sciences

Celebrate botanicals — the key that made many bathtub-crafted Prohibition spirits drinkable — in a boozy night at the Academy of Natural Sciences, where a backdrop of live jazz and gigantic dinosaurs awaits. Pull out your flapper dress or fedora for the Roaring Twenties-themed event, and come out for a night of hands-on fun, including opportunities to make your own herbal tincture and botanical simple syrup. Tickets include access to the museum’s newest exhibition, Xtreme Bugs, as well a sampling of edible insects, all of which can be washed down with drinks from an open bar featuring Boardroom Spirits Distillery.

6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Academy of Natural Sciences, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, $85 ($65 for members), ansp.org

FILM

Secret Cinema presents New York City’s Cartoon Roots

Calling all cartoon lovers and animation enthusiasts. A Secret Cinema event this Saturday will dive into the animation world of the 1910s and 1920s in New York City. Film archivist Tommy José Stathes will present rare archival 16mm prints from his personal collection and chat about early cartoon characters including Bobby Bumps, Koko the Clown, Felix the Cat, Farmer Al Falfa, Krazy Kat, and Mutt & Jeff. More than seven films will be screened, so look forward to settling in for a night of silent-era entertainment.

8 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Fleisher Art Memorial, 719 Catharine St., $9, thesecretcinema.com

PLANTS

DIY Succulent Workshop at PHS South Street Beer Garden

Sudsy pints and teensy plants are set to converge at the PHS South Street Beer Garden this Monday as Beaucycled takes over the outdoor space with a DIY succulent workshop. Buy a ticket in advance, and get ready to create the newest plant arrangement destined to decorate your windowsill. Succulents and supplies are included with each ticket, but take note: Beer and food are pay-as-you-go.

7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, PHS South Street Beer Garden, 1438 South St., $16, beaucycled.com

FAMILY

Flag Fest 2018 Betsy Ross House

All week long, the Betsy Ross House invites those of all ages to drop in for a visit and partake in the historic institute’s many Flag Fest activities. Programming ranges from chocolate demonstrations to meet-and-greets with George Washington and Betsy Ross to an aerial circus show. Different events are in store each day, and on Thursday, the City of Philadelphia’s Official Flag Day Celebration will unfold beginning at 1 p.m.

June 10-16, Betsy Ross House, 239 Arch St., $7 for adults, $6 for children (free admission for all on June 14), historicphiladelphia.org

MUSIC

Kendrick Lamar

The good news: The Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper honored for last year’s DAMN, becoming the first non-classical or jazz musician to be so honored, is coming through town again, this time with the Top Dawg Entertainment championship tour, which showcases label mates Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab Soul, SiR, and Lance Skillwalker. (Lamar is also playing the Firefly Festival in Delaware on June 17.) The bad news: SZA, the North Jersey alt-R&B rising star, has dropped out of the TDE tour because of vocal-cord damage, which she has said she fears may be permanent. — Dan DeLuca

7:30 p.m. Friday at BB&T Pavilion, 1 Harbour Blvd, Camden. $29.50-$199.50. 856-365-1300. Livenation.com.

Eels

Eels albums are always emotionally fraught affairs. The new The Deconstruction — the 18th by the band, which is the creative outlet of songwriter Mark Oliver Everett, also known as simply “E” — is not as harrowing as, say 1998’s Electro-Shock Blues, which dealt with his sister’s suicide and mother’s lung cancer. But the album, which is Everett’s first in four years, is still a serious affair in which the unstinting and frequently melancholy songwriter spills the beans on his recent marriage and divorce, as well as becoming a father for the first time in his 50s. Not exactly a party, but life affirming in its own way. — Dan DeLuca

7:30 p.m. Sunday at Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden. $35-$37.50. 215-232-2100. utphilly.com.

Jeff Parker’s the New Breed

Jeff Parker is known for cool jazzy, cluster-filled, experimental guitar and compositional work for Tortoise. While collaborative albums such as 2018’s Ran Do and 2016’s Some Jellyfish Live Forever were lovingly crafted with the avant-garde crème of Chicago’s crop, Parker’s new single – a surprisingly sunshiny cover of Georgia Anne Muldrow’s “Blackman” – finds him teaming with his daughter-singer, Ruby Parker, and the New Breed for some weird summer fun. — A.D. Amorosi

8 p.m. Sunday, Johnny Brenda’s, 1201 N. Frankford Ave., $18, arsnovaworkshop.com

Dear Nora

Last year’s reissue of 2004’s indie-folk cult classic Mountain Rock prompted Katy Davidson to reactivate Dear Nora, the Portland, Ore., band that dissolved in 2008 after three albums. The new Skulls Example sounds like Mountain Rock’s more self-assured successor. It’s a travelogue of road songs and odes to nature, full of thoughtful and sharply detailed observations. Davidson is interested in the clash between being on and off the grid, between a recognition of the inescapable tethering to technology and a desire to “Worship the Cactus.” It’s a smart, self-aware album of low-key guitar rock. — Steve Klinge

7 p.m. Sunday at Space 1026, 1026 Arch St. $10. 215-574-7630, space1026.com.

U2

Last year it was the Linc for the Joshua Tree‘s 30th anniversary tour. This year it’s across the street at the Wells Fargo Center for two nights on U2’s Songs of Experience + Innocence tour, which covers both the Irish band’s William Blake-inspired titles, 2014’s Songs of Innocence (whose tour never made it to Philadelphia) and last year’s Songs of Experience. There’s no opening act, there is an intermission, and whatever you think of the singer’s save-the-world hubris or the band’s recent recorded output, they’re still a great live act. — D.D.

8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad St. 215-336-3600. wellsfargocenterphilly.com.