The 5 best things to do in Philadelphia this July

Taylor Swift performs during the Reputation Stadium Tour opener at University of Phoenix Stadium on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz.

From Independence Day celebrations to Taylor Swift concerts at the Linc, sparks will fly from more than one side of the Philadelphia skyline this July. Concerts, festivals, movies, and more serve as this month’s reason to sing and dance — so get out those crop tops, sun hats, and boogie-shoes, and take advantage of these five upcoming attractions.

Wawa Welcome America Fourth of July concert and fireworks.

Headlined by Pitbull, Wawa Welcome America concert and firework display is a must-go on Independence Day. The free concert will be patriotic and family-friendly. Additionally, keep your eye out for Wawa-sponsored events leading up to the Fourth.

7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Wednesday, Benjamin Franklin Parkway, 2451 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, free, 267-546-5424, www.welcomeamerica.com.

Taylor Swift at Lincoln Financial Field

When Taylor Swift last dazzled the crowds of Philadelphia in 2015, she was, well, alive. Now, the 28-year-old country-ish singer, fiercer and more fearless than ever, returns with her newest album, Reputation — to bring her new reputation along with it.

Ready for it…? Sing and dance to Swift’s latest hits, including “End Game,” “Look What You Made Me Do,” and “Dress” — the song so sexy that caused Swift’s mother to leave the room — while she shakes off her haters and doesn’t answer the phone. (Plus, who knows, maybe she’ll mix in a couple classics as well.)

7 p.m., Friday, July 13 and Saturday, July 14, Lincoln Financial Field, 1 Lincoln Financial Field Way, sold out, 267-570-4000, www.lincolnfinancialfield.com

Bastille Day at Eastern State Penitentiary

2018 marks the final year of the Eastern State Penitentiary’s annual Bastille Day celebrations — an end of an era. The last event will educate and recognize the history of the French Revolution while comparing past injustices to those that exist today — in Philadelphia public schools, racial injustices, and border-wall debates, among others. Stilt walkers, confetti cannons, and a drag-queen Marie Antoinette announcing the (almost) historic line, “Let them eat tasty-cake” (while tasty cake is flung from the Penitentiary tower), will entertain spectators in the Penitentiary’s last Bastille Day festival.

(5:30 p.m., Saturday, July 15, Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Avenue, free spectating, 215-236-3300, easternstate.org)

‘Star Wars’ and the Eagles at the Mann

The Philadelphia Orchestra backs two heavy-hitters at the Mann this summer. First up on July 20, they’ll play John Williams’ Oscar-winning score for George Lucas’ classic. Make sure to bring your lightsaber. On July 24, the Orchestra will be joined by the Eagles and NFL Films for a celebration of the team. You may have heard they won the Super Bowl.

7:30 p.m. Mann Center for the Performing Arts, 5201 Parkside Ave., $25 and up, 800-745-3000, manncenter.org,

8 p.m. Mann Center for the Performing Arts, $25-65.50, 5201 Parkside Ave., 800-745-3000, manncenter.org,

OTR II Tour: Beyonce and Jay-Z at Lincoln Financial.

Everything is Love will be coming to the City of Brotherly Love this summer, when Queen Bey and Jay-Z hail the stage of Lincoln Financial Field. OTR II is a follow-up to the royal couple’s first joint tour, OTR, which stopped in Philly in July 2014. This year, the Carters continue to reign over the world of the pop, wowing fans with latest hits including “Apes-,” the music video which was filmed in the Louvre and features two Philly UArts dancing alum, “Everything is Love,” and “The Black Effect.”

7:30 p.m., Monday, July 30, Lincoln Financial Field, 1 Lincoln Financial Field Way, $49.50 and up, 267-570-4000, www.lincolnfinancialfield.com