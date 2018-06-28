What you should do down the Shore this weekend

Pitbull performs in concert at Madison Square Garden in New York in 2017.

Need something to do down the Shore this weekend? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Modern Masters – Pablo Picasso, Marc Chagall, Salvador Dalí, and Joan Miró

Several dozen original drawings, etchings, lithographs, and linocuts by a foursome of 20th-century masters appear for a limited time only in Stone Harbor.

Through Sunday, July 8, Ocean Galleries, 9618 Third Ave., Stone Harbor, 609-368-7777, oceangalleries.com

Michael Che

One half of SNL’s “Weekend Update” doesn’t break during summer. Instead, Che comes out from behind the anchors’ desk, and tours, riffing on the news of the day, decade, and past few centuries.

9 p.m. Friday, Borgata, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, $39-$45, 866-900-4849, theborgata.com

Beachstock

No beach tags required for the eighth annual, 14-hour “Planet’s Biggest Beach Party.” There will be lifeguard races, pay-to-play volleyball, traditional street-fair activities, a beer/margarita garden, and midday performances by the South Pacific Island Dancers, singer-songwriter Matt Santry, and various local groups.

8 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday (rain date: Sunday), Granville Avenue Beach (10 a.m.-10 p.m. jitney service along Atlantic Avenue from Coolidge to Fredericksburg Avenues), Margate, free, 609-822-1129, margatehasmore.com

Pitbull

Mr. Worldwild follows Carrie Underwood at the new Hard Rock for another sold-out show, part of the Hard Rock grand-opening weekend. Next week: the Parkway.

8 p.m. Saturday, Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, 1000 Boardwalk (at Pennsylvania Avenue), Atlantic City, sold out, resale from $99, hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com

Ocean City Pops

Year 90 for O.C.’s municipal orchestra begins with a visit from Megan Hilty of TV’s Smash and Broadway’s Wicked. Summer concerts feature music from A Chorus Line (July 10-13), Jackie Evancho (July 29), and Disney’s Beauty & the Beast (Aug. 7-10), as the group tests out candidates for its artistic director’s job.

7:30 p.m. Monday, Ocean City Music Pier, Boardwalk and Moorlyn Terrace, Ocean City, $30-$60, 609-399-6111, oceancityvacation.com

Fourth of July Fireworks (all free)