What you should do down the Shore this weekend

Need something to do down the Shore this weekend? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.
Modern Masters – Pablo Picasso, Marc Chagall, Salvador Dalí, and Joan Miró
Several dozen original drawings, etchings, lithographs, and linocuts by a foursome of 20th-century masters appear for a limited time only in Stone Harbor.
Through Sunday, July 8, Ocean Galleries, 9618 Third Ave., Stone Harbor, 609-368-7777, oceangalleries.com
Michael Che
One half of SNL’s “Weekend Update” doesn’t break during summer. Instead, Che comes out from behind the anchors’ desk, and tours, riffing on the news of the day, decade, and past few centuries.
9 p.m. Friday, Borgata, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, $39-$45, 866-900-4849, theborgata.com
Beachstock
No beach tags required for the eighth annual, 14-hour “Planet’s Biggest Beach Party.” There will be lifeguard races, pay-to-play volleyball, traditional street-fair activities, a beer/margarita garden, and midday performances by the South Pacific Island Dancers, singer-songwriter Matt Santry, and various local groups.
8 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday (rain date: Sunday), Granville Avenue Beach (10 a.m.-10 p.m. jitney service along Atlantic Avenue from Coolidge to Fredericksburg Avenues), Margate, free, 609-822-1129, margatehasmore.com
Pitbull
Mr. Worldwild follows Carrie Underwood at the new Hard Rock for another sold-out show, part of the Hard Rock grand-opening weekend. Next week: the Parkway.
8 p.m. Saturday, Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, 1000 Boardwalk (at Pennsylvania Avenue), Atlantic City, sold out, resale from $99, hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com
Ocean City Pops
Year 90 for O.C.’s municipal orchestra begins with a visit from Megan Hilty of TV’s Smash and Broadway’s Wicked. Summer concerts feature music from A Chorus Line (July 10-13), Jackie Evancho (July 29), and Disney’s Beauty & the Beast (Aug. 7-10), as the group tests out candidates for its artistic director’s job.
7:30 p.m. Monday, Ocean City Music Pier, Boardwalk and Moorlyn Terrace, Ocean City, $30-$60, 609-399-6111, oceancityvacation.com
Fourth of July Fireworks (all free)
- Beach Haven
8 p.m. Wednesday, Taylor Avenue bay front (at Ninth Street), Beach Haven, visitlbiregion.com
- Atlantic City
9:20 p.m. (public viewing area opens at 6 p.m.) Wednesday, North Entrance Lot, Borgata, 1 Borgata Way, 888-228-4748, theborgata.com and 10 p.m. Wednesday, Tropicana, Brighton Avenue and the beach, 800-843-8767, tropicana.net
- Margate
9-10 p.m. Wednesday, Huntingdon Avenue beach, Margate, 609-822-1129, free, margatehasmore.com
- Ocean City
9 p.m. Wednesday, Sixth Street beach, Ocean City, 609-399-6111, oceancityvacation.com
- Wildwood
10 p.m. Wednesday (rain date: Sunday), Pine Avenue beach, 609-523-1602, wildwoodsnj.com
- Cape May
9 p.m. Wednesday, Congress Hall & the beach (between Perry and Congress Streets), 609-465-7181, discovercapemaynj.com