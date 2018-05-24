Kite Festival, Kevin Hart, and other things to catch at the Shore on Memorial Day weekend

Kevin Hart in ‘Kevin Hart: What Now?’ He brings his Irresponsible Tour to Atlantic City this weekend.

Heading down the Shore this weekend? Here’s what to do there.

Wildwoods International Kite Festival

An illuminated, over-the-beach flight (9 p.m. Friday) and indoor competition at the convention center (Monday) bookend two days of off-Boardwalk bol runnings, fighter kite demos, rokkaku team challenges, beginner lessons, and candy drops in Wildwood’s annual unofficial start to summer.

Noon on Friday; 9 a.m. Saturday-Monday, Rio Grande to Burke Avenues, Wildwood, free, 732-822-4884, skyfestivals.com

Kevin Hart

Could Kevin Hart’s futile attempt to mount the Super Bowl stage merely have been a play to glean material for his 14-month-long “Irresponsible Tour?” Quite possibly. ’Cause you know he can’t possibly churn out more dad jokes.

7 p.m. Saturday, Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, $99.50-164.50, 800-736-1420, livenation.com

Village People

With man in blue Victor Willis back at the helm, the dudes from Greenwich resume their positions as part of Resorts’ weekend-long holiday party. It all begins Friday at 5 p.m. with 5,000 beach balls dropping over the Boardwalk, continues through this ticketed performance, and ends with Sunday night fireworks.

5 p.m. Friday; 8 p.m. Saturday; 9 p.m. Sunday; Resorts Casino, 1133 Boardwalk, Atlantic City $45-$65, 800-334-6378, resortsac.com

Cape May Music Festival

As the classiest of the Shore towns, it’s no wonder the Cape’s inaugural summer event offers up Atlantic Brass, elegant chamber, dramatic symphony, refined folk, lunchtime Bach, and champagne jazz in its two-plus-week musical festival. The Atlantic Brass Band kicks off everything on Sunday at the Rotary Bandstand (400 Lafayette St.) at 7 p.m. for free.

Various locations, May 27-June 15, 609-884-5064, prices vary, capemaymac.org

Wildwood Crest Summer Kickoff Concert

Perpetual Shore classic the Chatterband fittingly reopens the Crest’s outdoor concert series. Just like every summer, it’s free, and BYO blanket or beach chair.

7:30 p.m. Sunday, Centennial Park, Fern Road and Ocean Avenue, free, 609-523-0202, wildwoodcrest.org