Jerry Seinfeld, Free Ben & Jerry's ice cream, and other great happenings in Philadelphia

FAMILY

Spring Break at the Museum of the American Revolution

Looking for a fun family activity this weekend? Each day at 11 a.m., the Museum of the American Revolution is hosting different educators who will lead Revolutionary period demonstrations. Friday’s theme is Women at War, showcasing the various tasks that females took on during the Revolutionary War. Saturday’s event is all about historic firearms and what went into making wartime weapons, while Sunday’s demonstration dives into the process of shoe-making for the Revolutionary army. All activities are included with museum admission. — Grace Dickinson

Through Sunday, Museum of the American Revolution, 101 S. 3rd St., $19 for adults, $12 for youths, free for children 5 and under and museum members, 215-253-6731, amrevmuseum.org/events

COMEDY

Jerry Seinfeld

When it comes to comedy legends, they don’t get much bigger than Jerry Seinfeld. The undisputed king of observational stand-up, Seinfeld hit it big alongside Larry David with the sitcom Seinfeld, which debuted in 1989. Since then, he’s grown into a comedy juggernaut, but even with multiple successful projects and more than 40 years in comedy, he still returns to the stage. — Nick Vadala

7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St., $70 and up, 855-306-5318, kimmelcenter.org

ART

A Photographic Survey of Philadelphia: Gallery Opening

This unique photography project saw 17 native photographers take on 12 designated districts in Philly as their subjects, and produced a collection of artwork documenting the city’s many neighborhoods and communities. Be sure to pick up the Philly Photo Survey book when you stop by. — Thea Applebaum Licht

6 to 10 p.m. Friday, 990 Spring Garden St., https://www.facebook.com/events/374204466379937/

EDUCATIONAL

TEDxPenn

Innovators from across the world will gather at the University of Pennsylvania this Saturday to share ideas at the one-day TEDxPenn. Join the independently organized TED event to hear from an array of speakers, including Youtuber and former-NASA engineer Mark Rober, astronomer Masao Sako, CBS Survivor finalist Chrissy Hofbeck, and more. — G.D.

1 p.m. Saturday, Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, 3680 Walnut St., $20 and up, 215-898-3900, tedxpenn.com

FREE FOOD

Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day

There’s nothing like brightening up a Tuesday with a free ice cream cone. Every spring, in appreciation of its customers, Ben & Jerry’s selects a date to give away a free scoop to those who show up at its stores. This year, the sweet occasion unfolds on Tuesday, starting when the clock strikes noon. Identify your closest Ben & Jerry’s outpost and start thinking about which creamy flavor you’ll choose as you mark your calendar with the free cone event. — G.D.

Noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, 1726 Sansom St. and other local Ben & Jerry’s locations, free, benjerry.com

FILM

Philadelphia Environmental Film Festival

Spend the weekend immersed in movies devoted to sharing the beauty of the natural world. This film festival explores the wonders of planet Earth’s flora and fauna, and delves into the topics ranging from the vast challenge of climate change to the growth of community farming right here in Philadelphia. — T.A.L.

Eleven movie-showing blocks from 5:30 p.m. Friday to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Prince Theater, 1412 Chestnut St. Tickets available online, $12 for adults, $5 for children. 215-247-3105, philaenvirofilmfest.org

LAST CHANCE: EXHIBITION

Pop-Up Museum: Walls Make Good Neighbors at Eastern State Penitentiary

Eastern State Penitentiary’s 10-day pop-up exhibition, Walls Make Good Neighbors, comes to a close on Sunday. Packed with photos, inmate-written magazines, homemade weapons, and other rarely seen gems from the prison’s archives, the display leaves plenty to peruse, so carve out some time to wander through before it’s too late. Objects on view were chosen to explore the connection between the ancient prison and the vibrant neighborhood that now surrounds it. Tickets to the pop-up are included with general admission. — G.D.

Through Sunday, Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Ave., $14 for adults, $10 for children ages 7-12, 215-236-3300, easternstate.org

CLASSICAL MUSIC

Network For New Music

Music inspired by art, set in the midst of the inspiring artworks, make this program another innovative Network coup. Commissioned works by Luke Carlson, Carolyn Chen, Paul Lansky, and Oliver Schneller will receive debut performances by seven of Networks’ outstanding musicians, led by conductor Jan Krzywicki. – Tom Di Nardo

2:30 p.m. Sunday, Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, 118 N. Broad Street, $25, 215-848-7647, networkfornewmusic.org.

Natalie Zhu

The marvelous Curtis-trained pianist, so often a collaborative artist, performs a rare recital. Her interpretations always seem ideal, and for this concert she’s chosen masterworks by Mozart, Schumann, and Chopin, wrapping with Beethoven’s Op. 27/2 Sonata, the famed Moonlight. — T.D.N.

8 p.m. Tuesday at the American Philosophical Society, 427 Chestnut St., $20, 215-569-8587, pcmsconcerts.org.

Temple University Symphony Orchestra and Combined Choirs

Michael Tippett’s powerful oratorio A Child of Our Time is a response to the brutal Kristallnacht, with spirituals acting as bridges between the choral sections. Paul Rardin conducts, with Andras Delfs taking the podium for another juggernaut: Richard Strauss’ flaming Also Sprach Zarathustra. — T.D.N.

8 p.m. Sunday at the Kimmel Center’s Verizon Hall, Broad and Spruce Streets, $20-$35, 215-893-1999, kimmelcenter.org.

KLANG: The 24 Hours of the Day

Have 14 hours to experience Karlheinz Stockhausen’s epic journey? He only finished 21 of the 24 hours, but Cologne’s ensemble MujsicFabrik — plus light paintings, sound projections, and a bar available for taking a break — gives a chance to immerse in the late German composer’s take on mortality — T.D.N.

10 a.m. to midnight Saturday and Sunday at Fringe Arts, 140 N. Columbus Blvd., $25 for sections, $40 for the whole work, 215-413-9006, fringearts/KLANG.

DINING

Collingswood’s “Everything is Better with Bacon” Restaurant Week

Chow down on all things bacon during Collingswood’s spring edition of restaurant week. From bacon-wrapped scallops at L’Oceano to fried green plantain topped with bacon and guacamole at El Sitio to salted caramel bacon waffles with bruleed bacon chips at The Pop Shop, salty, smoky, pork-filled options will be available at 10 spots along the town’s “Restaurant Row.” Prices vary per participating restaurant, and some eateries will offer prix fixe menus. Advance reservations are highly encouraged. — G.D.

April 8-13, location and prices vary per participating restaurant, 856-854-0720, collingswood.com

HEALTH

In the Clouds with Daybreaker PHL

Saturday is officially World Health Day, and One Liberty Observation Deck is inviting you to get the celebrations started as soon as you roll out of bed. Daybreaker, a company that produces early morning dance parties, will be taking over the 57th-floor attraction to host a 6 a.m. yoga class, followed by two hours of post-sunrise dancing. Tickets for the sky-high wellness event can be purchased online. — G.D.

6-9 a.m. Saturday, One Liberty Observation Deck, 1650 Market St. #5700, $25-$35, 215-561-3325, phillyfromthetop.com

NIGHTLIFE

Tropicana’s Big Gay Ball

Dress to impress for a night out at Tropicana’s Big Gay Ball, featuring the Miss’d America queens, Randy Jones, and impersonators of Cher and Donna Summer, among other entertainers. A fashion show contest will allow you to compete for a chance to win an overnight getaway at the casino and resort. But regardless of how decked out you choose to get, dancing shoes are a must. — G.D.

9 p.m. Friday, Tropicana Casino and Resort, 2831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, N.J., $30, 609-340-4000, tropicana.net

THEATER

Philadelphia Young Playwrights’ Mouthful Monologue Festival

Watch high school talent come to life during the Philadelphia Young Playwrights’ Mouthful Monologue Festival. The 100-minute performances are made up of mini monologues written by youth and performed by professional actors. Philadelphia Young Playwrights is a nonprofit that helps students — which once included The Goldbergs’ creator Adam Goldberg and Pulitzer- and Tony-award winner Quiara Alegria Hudes — find their voice through playwriting. Look out for the next rising talents at the one-day festival, featuring 18 student works selected from over 600 submissions. — G.D.

Opens 7 p.m. Friday, The Drake, 302 S. Hicks St., 215-665-9226, pay what you wish, phillyyoungplaywrights.org

MUSIC

L.A. Salami

The L.A. stands not for Los Angeles but the first two names of Lookman Adekunle Salami, the black British word-slinging Dylan-y songwriter whose 2016 Dancing with Bad Grammar scored him an NPR Tiny Desk Concert last year and is recommended if you like thoughtful folkies like Laura Marling or Conor Oberst. The London guitarist’s sophomore album City of Bootmakers is due this month. Canadian folkie Cat Clyde opens. — Dan DeLuca

8:30 p.m. Friday at Boot & Saddle, 1131 S. Broad St. $13-$15. 267-639-4528. bootandsaddlephilly.com

Nick Moss

Chicago blues is alive and well in the hands of Nick Moss. The Windy City native learned by playing with some of the city’s greats, and on albums he made for his own Blue Bella label, the singer-guitarist established himself as a dynamic talent in his own right. After veering toward a rock direction for a while, Moss has joined Chicago’s preeminent blues label, Alligator, and returned to the blues with a vengeance. On The High Cost of Low Living, he teams with powerhouse harmonica player Dennis Gruenling, for an exhilarating, smoking-hot set of mostly originals that jumps and swings relentlessly. — Nick Cristiano

With Mikey Junior, 8 p.m. Friday, at the Sellersville Theater, 24 W. Temple Ave., Sellersville. Tickets: $21.50 and $29.50. 215-257-5808.

Ja Rule

It’s a shame that Ja Rule made such a mess of his comeback by getting involved with 2017’s Fyre Festival. Rule was the lord of nice-and-rough, gruff rapping and salty musicality (courtesy producer Irv Gotti and his Def Jam-affiliated Murder Inc.) at the dawn of the 2000s. Whether alone, or with female R&B singers Ashanti, Christina Milian, and Charli Baltimore, Rule was the perfect blend on honeyed melody and hard-core street smarts. Give him another chance to shine. Besides, the stoner rap team of Method Man & Redman is opening for Ja. — A.D. Amorosi

7:30 p.m. Saturday at Electric Factory, 421 N. 7th St., $45-$50, electricfactory.info

Yo La Tengo

Yo La Tengo are the quintessential indie rock band. Way back in 2002, when the band fronted by former rock critic Ira Kaplan had only been in existence for 18 years, The Onion lovingly satirized the trio’s popularity among geeky fans with the mock headline: ’37 Record Store Clerks Feared Dead in Yo La Tengo Concert Disaster.’ The title of There’s A Riot Going On, the band’s 15th album, pays homage to the 1971 Sly & The Family Stone album with an almost identical name. It’s another model of slow burning, often lovely, not really riotous excellence that showcases the sympathetic interplay between Kaplan, his wife Georgia Hubley who plays drums and sometimes sings, and bass player James McNew, the new guy who’s only been in the band since 1992.

8:30 p.m. Saturday, Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden St., $25. 215-232-2100. utphilly.com

Anderson East

Nuevo retro soul man Anderson East is growing more familiar to mainstream audiences through a variety of avenues. He’s the arm candy who appears with his country singer girlfriend Miranda Lambert at her award show appearances, and his version of Bob Dylan’s “Forever Young” heard in a Ram truck ad has been in heavy rotation during televised sporting events in recent months. That song is not included on Encore, the new album by East, who hails from Athens, the same Alabama town that spawned the Alabama Shakes’ Brittany Howard. But the Dave Cobb-produced set also includes well-selected covers of Willie Nelson and Ted Hawkins, as well as a host of rough-and-ready original tunes which the gospel-schooled singer skillfully communicates with a range of lived-in emotion. — D.D.

9 p.m. Saturday, Theater of Living Arts, 332 South St., $17, 215-922-1011. tlaphilly.com

Chick Corea and Wynton Marsalis

At the start of his career in the early 1960s when he played piano in Mongo Santamaria’s band, Chick Corea had the opportunity to stand backstage and watch Thelonious Monk play, and Monk’s angular, modernist compositions such as “Straight, No Chaser” and “Blue Monk” have recurred in his set lists over the course of his vast and varied career. Sunday at the Academy of Music, Corea pays tribute to Monk in collaboration with trumpeter Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra. — Steve Klinge

7:30 p.m. Sunday, Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St. $64-$124. 215.893.1999, kimmelcenter.org.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.