How Philly tattoo shops are changing the traditional Friday the 13th special

Friday the 13th, sometimes referred to as Black Friday for tattoo shops, is a tradition where those new to ink and the tatted up alike can get a small, often predesigned, tattoo that includes the number 13 in the design, priced at a highly discounted rate. These flash sales usually involve long waiting times, lines down the street of the shop and tired tattoo artists.

While popularity of the Friday the 13th tattoo has increased throughout the country, it’s hard to find a shop in Philly that participates. While there are a number of tattoo shops throughout the city, finding one that will put the needle to skin on July 13th, 2018 can be difficult.

Tattoo artist Oliver Peck is widely credited popularizing this tradition. Before his days at his Dallas shop Elm Street Tattoo, his judging sting on reality show Ink Master and his (now former) marriage to tattoo artist/make up mogul Kat Von D, Peck inked up clients at the now closed Pair O’ Dice Shop. In 1995, the shop held a 24 hour event where customers could walk into the shop and leave with a fresh tat for just $20, $13 for the piece and $7 to tip the artist.

Philadelphia shop owners have not entirely cast out the tradition. There are shops that participate like Hunter Gatherer Tattoo, near Spruce Hill, that will continue to offer the special this year with a $50 minimum. They will accept walk-ins only and are advertising their participation with a Facebook event.

Tattoo chain Body and Soul, located in Upper Darby, will also host a sale. For the last five years the shop has rolled up the sleeves and pant legs of customers on a first come, first serve basis and charged $40 (including tip) per half dollar sized tattoo.

Many shops, though, have stopped the promotion all together.

Places like Old Liberty Tattoo and Art Machine Productions in Fishtown who participated last year will not celebrate Black Friday this July. Frequency Tattoo near East Falls will also not be participating. Unlike the other shops, Frequency posted on their Instagram explicitly informing their customers they would, “NOT be doing a shop flash day.”

Pete Zebley of Central Tattoo Studio explains in an email to the Inquirer, their lack of participation stems from artists being booked for months prior to this flash sale event, the lack of demand from their clients and their artists lack of “interest in taking on small dogs- tattoos.”

South Street shop Moo Tattoo will have Friday the 13th specials for the fifth year in a row, but avoids what shop owner Noah Webster refers to as a vibe of hysteria that is typically associated with the day.

“We’re more Ikea and Bon Appétit Magazine than anything else,” Webster said with a chuckle.

“We actually visit Bon Appétit several times a day,” artist Zack Traum said from across the shop.

Webster has developed a system for Friday the 13th that has made the occasion comfortable for his shop and its customers. Moo Tattoo releases their flash sheet to the public, prices their small more traditional options at $31, tattoos through the weekend of the 13th, will only take clients by appointment that can be made on their website, accepts submissions and keeps track of those participating using an app, called Spark, all in an effort to navigate the sale better.

“There so much room for misunderstanding. This eases questions, makes it more efficient and we’re comfortable with it,” said Webster.

Webster acknowledged the common backlash toward participating in these sales. Webster referenced a cartoon where a tattoo artist points out everything that is wrong with Friday the 13th from the depreciation of the art to the demoralization of the artist and then is excited to explain how they ended up with a 13 on their body.

Traum has a Friday the 13th tattoo himself. Years ago, when he had a day off from his culinary school’s cheese-making class, he stumbled onto the tradition in a Wisconsin tattoo shop with his friends. He and his then partner decided to choose a design for each other. Traum left with a pair of hairy legs in high heels by his ankle.

“People who are against it have probably participated in the past,” said Webster. “Do I like it? No, but it’s in the business. If I had a bar, I’d sell margaritas.”