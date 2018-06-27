Fireworks on July Fourth: Where to watch them in and near Philadelphia

June is coming to an end, and we all know what that means — Fourth of July is right around the corner.

While some spend Independence Day roasting hotdogs and others opt for roasting themselves in the sun until they become a human-hotdog, most of us have similar plans for our evening.

And, most likely, these plans involve watching the fireworks.

Since no fourth of July is complete without a little red, white, and blue in the sky, here’s compiled a comprehensive list of the firework displays nearest to you and the basic info you should know to watch them.

PENNSYLVANIA

June 29

Lancaster: Celebrate Lancaster, a day-long event consisting of over 20 food vendors, live music, and two pub areas, will conclude with fireworks at 10 p.m. that can be watched from all around Downtown Lancaster, with a prime viewing spot at 100 North Queen St. The vendors will be stationed along N. Queen Street and in Lancaster Square.

Philadelphia: XFINITY Fireworks at Citizens Bank Park, after the Phillies play the Washington Nationals.

June 30

Lancaster: The 44th Anniversary Day Weekend festival sponsored by Providence Autos will host a Grand Demolition Derby, Kids Power Wheels Derby, and 3-D Fireworks Display from 7 to 10 p.m. at Buck Motorsports Park (900 Lancaster Pike, Quarryville). Event admission is $14 for adults, $6 for children 5-12, and free for children under five.

Philadelphia: XFINITY Fireworks – and the final show of the season—at Citizens Bank Park, after the Phillies play the Washington Nationals, again.

Philadelphia: A free firework display and concert by “Pershing’s Own,” the United States Army Band, can be watched from Penn’s Landing on the Delaware River Waterfront at 9:30.

July 1

Lancaster: A free concert by Perishing’s Own, the United States Army Band, free vendors, and a free firework display can be enjoyed at Long’s Park (Long’s Park Amphitheater, 1441 Harrisburg Pike @ U.S. Route 30, Lancaster) with festivities starting at 7:30 p.m.

Langhorne: Sesame Place (100 Sesame Road Langhorne) will host a firework show following a 9:25 p.m. performance by crowd favorite characters Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster and Count von Count. Guests must purchase a ticket to the park to view the display.

July 3

Upper Darby: Gates open at Upper Darby Memorial High School (601 N. Lansdowne Ave.) at 7 p.m., with party band Chico’s Vibe playing at 7:30 p.m. The Upper Darby Shooting Stars dance troupe foreshadows fireworks at 9 p.m., while the display begins at 9 p.m. Admission is $4, children under 5 are free. Rain date is Friday, July 6.

July 4

Clifton Heights: Fireworks can be watched from Clifton Heights’ athletic field, located at 217 N Springfield Rd, at 9:30 p.m. The fireworks will following a parade, flea market, and vendor event starting in the morning.

Downingtown: Annual Good Neighbor Day, a full day of games, contests, and of course, fireworks, will take place in Kerr Park on Park Lane, Downingtown. Festivities will kick off with the Run for Life 5K, 10K, and 15K and 5K Freedom Walk and commence with fireworks at dusk.

Hershey: Hershey Park will host their annual firework display at 10:15 p.m. You can watch the show from inside the park or at various neighboring locations.

Lancaster: Lititz Springs Park (24 N Broad St, Lititz) will host its 20th annual fourth of July celebration starting at noon with entertainment, food, and children’ games, and ending with a firework display around 10 p.m. Guests over 10 must pay an admission fee.

Langhorne: Sesame Place (100 Sesame Road, Langhorne) will host a fireworks show for the second night following a 9:25 p.m. performance by crowd favorite characters Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster and Count von Count. Guests must purchase a ticket to the park to view the display.

Lansdowne: When the sun goes down on July 4, the 2018 Lansdowne Fireworks Display will go up. Guests can watch the show at Wood High School, located at 100 Green Ave., Lansdowne, with a ticket—tickets are $7 for adults and $4 for children—purchased at the event or online.

Limerick: Waltz Golf Farm, located at 303 W. Ridge Pike, Limerick, is hosting a free fireworks show starting around 9:30 p.m., before which guests can purchase food from vendors and play a round of mini golf.

Lower Providence Township: An Independence Day Concert by the Jumpstreet Band will start at 6:30 p.m. at Eagleville Park (100 Parklane Dr., Norristown) followed by fireworks at dusk.

Narberth: Narberth’s 76th annual Fourth of July Celebration will start at 10 a.m. at Narberth Park (100 Conway Ave.). Highlights of the day include the baby parade, dunking booth, and pie-eating concert. Fireworks will be set off at dark and can be watched from various spots throughout the park as well – just no closer than 300 feet of the launch site.

Norristown: The Norristown Fourth of July Celebration kicks off with a parade at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Block Party on Main Street at 1 p.m., and a concert and fireworks in Elmwood Park (1325 Harding Blvd., Norristown) from 2:30 p.m. until dark. The parade will begin at St. Francis of Assisi Church at Hamilton and Marshall Streets.

Philadelphia: The free, annual, Wawa Welcome America concert—which includes a performance by Pitbull—is topped off with a fireworks display on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The concert is from 7 to 10 pm with fireworks likely starting on the later side.

Quakertown: Quakertown Community Day, hosted in Memorial Park (Mill Street) starts at 8 a.m. with a pancake breakfast and other events leading up to a big firework display at 9:30 p.m. The rain date is set for Saturday, July 7.

Radnor: Radnor High School (130 King of Prussia Rd.) will open its gates at 6:30 p.m. for it’s annual firework display in support of the Radnor High School Scholarship Fund. Fireworks will begin at dusk. Donations ($10 for adults and $5 for kids with a $20 group rate) to the scholarship are requested upon entry to the grounds.

Skippack: Clowns, vendors, and live music from the Vincent James Band will kick off Skippack Township’s July 4th Celebrations in Palmer Park (between Heckler and Creamery Roads) at 6 p.m., followed by fireworks at dusk.

Southampton: Southampton Days will start at 6 p.m. every night from Monday, July 2 to Saturday, July 7. Guests may purchase daily ride passes or a “Megaband” for $45 for all-ride access all week long. July 4 festivities kick off with a parade up Second Street Pike to the fairgrounds (1255 Second St. Pike, Southampton) and festivities will resume again at 6 p.m. July 4 admission is $3 and includes access to the fair, fireworks, and two concerts. Children under 3 are free.

Tredyffrin Township: The Chester County Concert Band will perform at 7:15 at Wilson Farm Park (500 Lee Rd, Chesterbrook) followed by a firework display around 9:15 p.m.

Upper Merion Township: Upper Merion Township’s 43rd Annual Fourth of July Celebration will take place at Heuser Park (694 W. Beidler Rd., King of Prussia), starting at 3 p.m. The celebration will include a carnival, beer garden, live music by the Mango Men, and fireworks at dusk.

Friday, July 6

Ambler: Kiwanis Fireworks Spectacular, hosted by Kiwanis Club of Ambler PA and Ambler Savings Bank, takes place at Wissahickon High School (521 Houston Rd.). The fireworks will ignite at dusk, following a carnival. Miss the fireworks — the carnival will run from July 3 to 7. Purchase a ticket or wristbands for rides; admission is free. Rain date is July 7.

North Coventry Township: The 52nd Norco Fire Co. Fair will run from Monday, July 2 to Saturday, July 7 at the Fire Company Fair Grounds (Route 724, east of the Coventry Mall) featuring over 20 rides, games, and food. Guests can purchase “all you can ride passes for $20 on the fourth and $17 on all other days. Fireworks will be held at 10:30 p.m. on Friday, July 6.

Sunday, July 8

Perkasie: Pennridge Community Day will be held at Lenape Park (Rt. 152, Perkasie) with fireworks starting at 9:15 p.m. The rain date is July 15.

Saturday, July 21

West Whiteland Township: Exton Park Community Day will be a few weeks after the fourth this year. Activities will start at 4 p.m. on July 21 at Exton Park (123 Church Lane, Exton) and will feature a concert with the band Jellyroll at 6:30 followed by fireworks. Additional attractions include a rock wall, petting zoo, Health & Wellness Fair, and petting zoo.

NEW JERSEY

July 3

Cape May: Lower Township residents and guests, which includes North Cape May and Villas, can view fireworks the day before Cape May City’s between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. on the beach. Additional attractions include vendors and carnival rides.

Fourth of July

Atlantic City: Atlantic City will have two fireworks shows this year. The first will start at 9:20 p.m. at the Borgata, the second at 10 p.m. at Tropicana. The shows can be viewed from the Marina District and Boardwalk in Atlantic City.

Camden: The Waterfront Freedom Festival, which starts at 5 p.m. at the Wiggins Park Waterfront in Camden New Jersey, located at Riverside Drive & Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard, will have a firework display at 9:30 p.m.

Cape May: Cape May City Fireworks are launched a quarter-mile offshore from Congress Hall and can be viewed from the beach, promenade, or any beach-facing property on the avenue. The show starts between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Collingswood: Collingswood takes their Fourth of July celebrations to the next level with a free concert by the band To the Max at Collingswood High School Stadium (424 Collings Ave.) Fireworks will start at approximately 9:15 p.m. Stadium seating will not be available on the fourth so viewers are advised to bring a blanket.

Evesham Township: Independence Day celebrations kick off at 8:30 a.m. with a 5K and a Fourth of July Parade at 11:30 a.m. Fireworks start at Cherokee High School (120 Tomlinson Mill Rd., Marlton) at 9:30 p.m. Viewers can come earlier to enjoy food and drink from local vendors.

Margate City: Margate City Fireworks will launch from Huntington Ave. Beach from approximately 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Monroe Township: Fireworks can be watched at Williamstown High School (700 N. Tuckahoe Rd., Williamstown) at dusk. Rain date is July 5.

Ocean City: Ocean City’s annual firework display will start at 9:15 p.m., when fireworks are launched from a barge off of the Ocean City Music Pier. There will be multiple beach and boardwalk viewing sites, with prime areas between Fifth Street and 14th Street. Earlier in the day there will be bike parade at 10 a.m., kite-flying competition at 6 p.m., and hula-hoop contest at 8:30 p.m., among other activities.

Sea Isle City: Sea Isle City will host several free Independence Day events, including Junior Olympics competitions at 9 a.m. at Dealy Field (59th-63rd St. & Central Ave.) a concert by the Patriotic Brass Ensemble from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Excursion Park (JFK Blvd. & Pleasure Ave., Sea Isle City) and Fireworks at 50th Street Beach at 9 p.m.

Upper Township: Amanda’s Field (10 Sunset Dr., Petersburg) will open at 4 p.m. for fourth of July attractions including food vendors, pony rides, face painting, a petting zoo, honoring veterans, and a fireworks display.

Washington Township: The second annual fourth of July parade in Washington Township will begin in the parking lot of Washington Township High school (519 Hurffville-Cross Keys Rd, Sewell) at 6:30 p.m. The parade will be followed by a fireworks show at the high school at 9 p.m. The rain date (fireworks only) is July 5.

Wildwood: Wildwood Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular can be watched from Pine Street Beach, Wildwood Boardwalk at 10 p.m. Additional festivities take place throughout the day of the fourth, including a “pooch parade” at 9 a.m., (at Bill Henfey Park, 8th and Atlantic Avenues in North Wildwood).

DELAWARE

Fourth of July

Dover: Dover Fourth of July will celebrate Independence Day in the first state with scavenger hunts through the First Heritage State Park, walking tours, food and craft vendors, and more. A firework display, paired with music, will go off at dusk.

Lewes: Go Fourth! Lewes will host its second firework display this year that can be watched from anywhere on Lewes beach or beach-front houses. If you are worried about missing the view, check out the drone view provided by Go Fourth! — if the drone can see you, you should be able to see the fireworks. Lewis Ferry Terminal Green will provide a community viewing space for the display, which will start at 9 p.m., along with face painting, music, and free parking.

Newark: Newark Fourth of July Fireworks and Liberty Day will be held from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at University of Delaware athletic complex (631 South College Ave.) with fireworks at dusk.

Rehoboth Beach: Fireworks will be visible up and down Rehoboth Beach and boardwalk at approximately 9:15 p.m.