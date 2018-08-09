Night Out Restaurant Week, BugFest, Silent Philly, and other events in Philadelphia, Aug. 10-16

Learn about creepy crawlers at the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel Universitys annual Bug Fest.

FAMILY

Macy’s Family Fun Day at the African American Museum in Philadelphia

Be among the first 250 guests to the African American Museum in Philadelphia on Saturday to score free admission as part of Macy’s Family Fun Day. The all-day celebration is set to feature a variety of workshops and interactive activities focused on empowering youth. — Grace Dickinson

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 701 Arch St., free for the first 250 guests, aampmuseum.org

BugFest

Chow down on a candy grasshopper, cheer on your favorite cockroach in a roach race, get a butterfly temporary tattoo, and more at the Academy of Natural Sciences’ annual bug extravaganza. Unfolding for two full days, BugFest invites everyone to learn about insects from across the world and get an up-close look at live, creepy crawlers of all sorts. — G.D.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Academy of Natural Sciences, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, free with general admission, ansp.org/programs-and-events

FOOD

Night Out Restaurant Week

Score dining deals at places all throughout Fishtown, Northern Liberties, and along the Delaware River during the 10-day Night Out Restaurant Week. Participating restaurants include Bardot, Cheu Noodle Bar, Kensington Quarters, Moshulu, Morgan’s Pier, and more. — G.D.

Aug. 10-19, locations vary, pay-as-you-go, nightoutrestaurantweek.com

CIRCUS

Cirque Italia: Water Circus Gold

Watch aerial artists, contortionists, and other performers curated from around the world perform over a stage made from 35,000 gallons of water during Cirque Italia’s Water Circus Gold show. The troupe’s custom-designed aquatic stage travels from city to city, stopping in Newark for four days this month. — G.D.

Through Sunday, 132 Christiana Mall, Newark, Del., $25-$50 for adults, $10-$45 for children, cirqueitalia.com

The Ghostly Circus: Dante’s Inferno

This evening piece of performance art celebrates Dante’s more than 700 year old epic poem, “The Inferno.” Combining dance and circus arts with fire, projections, and live music, and the Laurel Hill cemetery’s ethereal setting, this performance has become an annual tradition. Beer and local eats will be available for purchase, and you should bring your own chairs or blankets. Stick around after the show for an after party under the stars. — Thea Applebaum Licht

8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Laurel Hill Cemetery’s Gatehouse entrance, 3822 Ridge Ave. $30 adult advance, $40 adult in person, $15 children under 12. 215-228-8200, https://thelaurelhillcemetery.org.

FILM



Back to the Future at Clark Park

Travel through time with Marty McFly in the ’80s classic Back to the Future, screening outdoors at Clark Park this Friday at 8 p.m. Arrive early to grab photos inside a pop-up Polaroid booth, and food from onsite vendors Pitruco Pizza and Chewy’s. — G.D.

8 p.m. Friday, Clark Park, 43rd St. and Baltimore Ave., free, universitycity.org

OUTDOORS

Live Music at The Patio

The Patio, the Spring Arts district’s newest outdoor cocktail lounge, is set to host a monthly concert through October. August’s show unfolds this Sunday, featuring indie band Suburban Living, to be followed by DJ-spun tunes into the evening hours. Enjoy drink specials and six wading pools where you can ride out the weekend with your toes in the water. — G.D.

Doors open at 2 p.m., concert begins at 3 p.m. Sunday, The Patio, 500 N. 10th St, free, patiophilly.com

East Park Hill Walk

A guide from the Atlas Obscura, a repository of hundreds of the world’s most interesting sites and attractions, leads a walk through Fairmount Park with history in mind. You will hike along the eastern slope of the park stopping at points in the landscape that, though you may never have seen before, lie just above the city. You’ll get a glimpse into oddities of military history, natural history, and the history of Philadelphia. —T.A.L.

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday, Lemon Hill Steps, Sedgley and Kelly Drives. $25 general admission. www.atlasobscura.com.

The Benchmark Twilight Cycling Classic​

This bike race offers a chance for cycling aficionados to see USA CRITS Series leader David Guttenplan do what he does best, along second- and third-place rivals Zack Allinson and Johnny Mitchell. Another highlight will be the largest field of riders in the history of the Brumbaugh Wealth Management Pro Women’s Criterium, including top riders Samantha Schneider and Tina Pic and the winningest (official term) female pro cyclist in the U.S., Laura Van Gilder. For newcomers to the world of pro cycling, come watch these cyclists ride as fast as their two wheels allow, sign your kids up for a kids race, and enjoy the community festival that accompanies the day of bike racing. — Zoe Bean

8 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, pro race starts at High and Gay Streets, West Chester, free, 610-696-4046, greaterwestchester.com/

JAZZ

‘Jazz on the Ave’

Philly’s own Patty Jackson and Dyana Williams​ will host this year’s annual “Jazz on the Ave” music fest, featuring Philly Soul Stock and a star-studded set list: Clef Club Youth Ensemble, Laurin Talese, Charisa The ViolinDiva, Algebra Blessett, and Grammy nominee PJ Morton. The Beech “Jazz on the Ave” stage, where the headliners will perform, will be at Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue. The Philly Soul Stock stage will be at 17th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue and feature up-and-coming artists. In addition to music, stay for free health screenings, rock climbing, face painting, clay sculpting, game trailer, food, and craft vendors. — Z.B.

noon to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, , Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue to 17th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue. 215-763-8824, jazzontheavephilly.com

DANCE

Silent Philly at City Hall

Dance your heart out right outside of City Hall while wearing noise-canceling headphones that work to create a “silent” dance party. Three competing DJs will spin music through stations featuring hits from the ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s, top 40 and EDM, and hip-hop, allowing you to shift directions whenever you choose. — G.D.

9 p.m. Friday, City Hall, 1400 John F. Kennedy Blvd., $25-$30, silentphilly.com

MUSIC

Jerimih + Teyana Taylor

Once he had the spacy, racy slow jam “Birthday Sex” under his formidable belt as his debut hit, righteous R&B singer Jeremih was officially in the game. He could feel free to make diverse soul-hop moves on the gospel tip or geared toward the electro-tinged dance floor, and with the same swaggering lothario groove as his debut. Where he’ll go with his new material (the reason for this upcoming intimate venue date: to test the waters) is anybody’s guess. Get there early to see passionate soulful, Kanye West protégé Teyana Taylor tear the roof off the sucker. — A.D. Amorosi

8:30 p.m. Friday, Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden Street. $40-$98, utphilly.com

Wiz Khalifa + Rae Sremmurd

This pairing between Wiz Khalifa and Rae Sremmurd is equally dazzling as this autumn’s top tier hip-hop summit with Drake and Migos on one bill. While the Wiz is known for weeding out the stoned with every new album (including the just-released Rolling Papers 2), Rae Sremmurd’s brothers, Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee, have a trippy sound worthy of its name (“Ear Drummers” spelled backward), and psych-hop hits such as “Black Beatles.” — A.A.

7:30 p.m. Friday, at BB&T Pavilion, 1 Harbour Blvd, Camden, N.J., $29.50-$59.50 Ticketmaster.com

The Blasters

Brothers Phil and Dave Alvin got back to making music together again in 2014 after decades apart, but the roots rock siblings are still maintaining mostly separate career paths. Ace guitarist Dave came through with Jimmie Dale Gilmore earlier his summer, and superb singer Phil is fronting the Blasters, the red-hot rockabilly and “American Music” vernacular quartet whose adrenalized acutely intelligent country, R&B and gospel-flavored songs Dave wrote. Call out a request for “Common Man” to hear a 30-plus-year-old song that speaks to today’s political moment. Upstate New York rockabilly quartet Lara Hope & the Ark-Tones open along with Bucks County rockers Springbrooke. — Dan DeLuca

7 p.m. Sunday at Kung Fu Necktie, 1250 N. Front St. $25. 215-291-4919. kungfunecktie.com.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Joy and generosity infuse the music of Ladysmith Black Mambazo, the South African male a cappella group founded over a half-century ago by Joseph Shabalala. Inspired by the traditional isicathamiya music of the Zulu people, Shabalala formed the group from family and friends, and that tradition continues: his three sons, who joined Ladysmith in 1993, have led the group since their father retired in 2008. Whether harmonizing with Paul Simon on his Graceland album or singing children’s songs on last year’s Of Peace & Love, for Children & Parents Around the World, Ladysmith Black Mambazo shine with unity and optimism. They’ll come to Longwood Gardens Tuesday evening. — Steve Klinge

7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square. $33-$53. 610-388-1000, longwoodgardens.org.

The Gaslight Anthem

In 2015, after touring their fifth album, Get Hurt, the Gaslight Anthem went on hiatus, but the 10th anniversary of their classic The ’59 Sound prompted this year’s reunion tour. On The ’59 Sound, which the band will perform start to finish at the Filmore on Wednesday, the New Brunswick, N.J ., quartet perfected a balance of Springsteen, Strummer, and Petty: romantic, working-class narratives with punk-rock edges and indelible melodies. Leader Brian Fallon has said that Gaslight won’t be working on new material — his third solo album is in the works — but the reunion, and sold-out show, is still a cause for celebration. — S.K.

7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Fillmore, 29 E. Allen St., sold out. 215-309-0150, thefillmorephilly.com.