Where to celebrate Easter with the family in Philadelphia this year

Little ones can look forward to Easter Bunny sightings at the annual Easter Promenade, returning to South Street for its 87th year.

As the Easter Bunny hops into town, a ton of spirited events also pop up all across the region. From the lively Easter Promenade on South Street to daytime and after-dark egg hunts to 5K rabbit races, events of all sorts invite you to come out and celebrate with the whole family.

We’ve rounded up 11 options in the area unfolding on and in the days leading up to April 1. Mark your calendar and get ready for some all-ages fun.

South Street’s Easter Promenade

An annual tradition, the 87th Easter Promenade returns to South Street with Master of Ceremonies Henri David leading the way. Live music from the Philadelphia Freedom Band, bunny hop dancing, and photo ops with Mr. and Mrs. Cottontail will fill the afternoon with entertainment, as will several “best-dressed” contests for those who show up in their Sunday best. Coinciding with the festivities, select area restaurants, including Ela, Whetstone Tavern, and Brauhaus Schmitz, will offer special Easter brunch menus to enjoy before or after the event.

12:30 to 2 p.m. April 1, Corner of South Street and Passyunk Avenue to Second Street between Lombard and South Streets, free, southstreet.com

The Great Reading Terminal Easter Egg Hunt

Nearly 2,000 eggs will be hidden throughout the Reading Terminal Market for its annual Easter eggs-travaganza. Following the hunt, a storytime session will unfold, as will a free egg-dyeing event for all to enjoy. After partaking in the festivities, be sure to spend some time strolling through the massive market, the perfect spot to purchase a bounty of groceries and other edible treats before heading home.

8 to 11 a.m. March 31, Reading Terminal Market, 51 N. 12th St., 215-922-2317, free, readingterminalmarket.org

Philly Rabbit Run

Hop, walk, or sprint your way through the Philly Rabbit Run, taking place across the 42 acres of gardens at the Philadelphia Zoo. Participants can choose to run the 1-mile or 5K race, both of which start at 8 a.m. before the zoo opens to the public. Those of all ages are welcome, and strollers are permitted, too. Ticket prices include a free T-shirt, rabbit ears, all-day admission to the zoo, and a postrace party featuring music, food, drinks, and special appearances by the Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleaders.

Gates at 7 a.m., race start at 8 a.m., March 31, Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Ave., $42, phillyrabbitrun.com

Eco-Egg Hunt

Turn this year’s family egg hunt into an educational adventure at Norristown Farm Park. For children ages 6 to 8, the park will host a hunt featuring ecological clues that kids must answer and follow in order to reach the treasure trove awaiting at the end. A traditional egg hunt will be available, too, for children ages 3 to 5. Families who wish to participate must preregister by March 22.

2:15 p.m. March 25 (required preregistration by March 22), Norristown Farm Park, 2500 Upper Farm Rd., Norristown, $1, 610-270-0215, montcopa.org

Morey’s Piers Opening Day Easter Celebration

Wildwood’s beachfront amusement park opens its gates on Easter to welcome a season of warm-weather fun. In addition to the 100-plus rides, arcade games, shops, and eateries, the boardwalk spot will also host an array of special activities in celebration of Easter. From photo ops with the Easter Bunny to stilt walkers and juggling sessions to face painting and more, entertainment for all ages will unfold from morning to night. Dip your toes in the sand for perhaps the first time all year and enjoy a day of activities fit for the whole family.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 1, Morey’s Piers, 3501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, N.J., pay as you go for food and events, moreyspiers.com

Stenton Easter Egg Hunt

Hunt for eggs across the grounds of one of Philly’s most historic houses at the annual Stenton Easter Egg Hunt. The egg expedition will start at 1 p.m., inviting kids to fill up their baskets with loads of the colorful ovals, along with chocolate treats to take home. Afterward, families can learn about the history behind natural dyes, such as those from flowers and vegetables, while participating in a hands-on egg-dyeing project. Games and crafts are part of the fun, too, at the free afternoon event.

1 to 3 p.m. March 31, 4601 N. 18th St., Stenton, free, 215-329-7312, stenton.org

Hayrides to Bunnyland at Linvilla Orchards

Head to Linvilla Orchards to hop aboard a hayride traveling en route to the Easter Bunny’s house. The famous bunny is known to greet its visitors with treats and photo ops, so be sure to have your camera ready. Afterward, Linvilla Orchards’ Playland Playground invites kids to keep their imaginations running wild, and other activities, such as face painting, will take place, too.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 24-31, Linvilla Orchards, 137 W. Knowlton Rd., 610-876-7116, $9, linvilla.com

Color Your Eggs – Naturally

Bring out your inner egg artist with all-natural dyes at this outdoor event. Rather than store-bought food-coloring, the park will provide colors created from nature’s palette. The event is BYOE (bring your own eggs), and participants are permitted to dye up to a dozen. Preregister to participate, as space is limited.

1 p.m. March 24, Deep Creek Stone Pavilion, 2144 Snyder Rd., Green Lane, $5, 215-234-4528, montcopa.org

Welcome Spring! At the Awbury Arboretum

The Awbury Arboretum rings in the season with a twofold event catering to both kids and adults alike. The festivities get started at 10 a.m. with an Easter egg hunt, to be followed by a spring plant sale at 11 a.m. Daffodil and hyacinth bulbs will be sold through 2 p.m., as will light refreshments. Families are invited to bring a picnic and make a day of it. The Adventurewoods Natural Materials Playground, a playspace crafted from wood formations and other earthy materials, will be open for kids to explore.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 31, Awbury Arboretum, 1 Awbury Rd., free, 215-849-2855, awbury.org

Spirit of Philadelphia Easter Lunch and Dinner Cruises

Celebrate Easter with a three-course meal and a cruise along the Delaware with the Spirit of Philadelphia. Take your pick of either the two-hour lunch or two-and-a-half-hour dinner, both of which include DJ-spun tunes and other all-ages entertainment. Tickets can be purchased online.

12:30 or 5:30 p.m. April 1, Spirit of Philadelphia, 401 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., $33-44 for kids, $55-74 for adults, 215-923-1419, spiritcruises.com

Easter Family Fun Day and Egg Hunt at the American Swedish Museum

Take your Easter celebration across the globe at the American Swedish Museum, where families are invited to come out and learn about Swedish holiday traditions. Activities include Swedish Easter crafting, face painting, and egg hunting. A witch dress-up session will also unfold, a nod to the Halloween-esque ritual that takes place each year in Sweden on the Thursday or Saturday before Easter.

2 to 5 p.m. March 25, American Swedish Museum, 1900 Pattison Ave., free for members, $10 for nonmembers, 215-389-1776, americanswedish.org

