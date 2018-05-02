Where to eat and drink on this Cinco de Mayo in Philadelphia

Margarita mayhem is about to take over the city as Cinco de Mayo unfolds this Saturday.

While officially commemorating the date of the Mexican army’s 1862 victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War, the holiday in the states has transformed into a celebration of Mexican culture — drinks and eats included.

Below, find an array of taco spots, bars, and restaurants throwing down with food and beverage specials in light of the 5th of May. A few block parties and bar crawls are also set to take place, for those wishing to partake in a day-and-night-long party.

Margaritas and mariachi performances team up for El Rey’s spirited 10-plus hour block party, kicking off at noon. Beyond drinks, the restaurant will also serve up an array of street eats — think tacos, guacamole, and more — to enjoy while taking in the live entertainment. Those with little ones can look forward to family friendly activities set to fill the afternoon, and once the sun goes down, DJ Gun$ Garcia will start spinning beats until the action comes to a close.

Noon-11 p.m. Saturday, 2000 Ranstead St., elreyrestaurant.me

Not for the faint of heart, the March of the Sombreros invites you to take on 40-plus places this Saturday in the ultimate Cinco de Mayo bar crawl. Advance tickets run just under $10 and include drink deals galore. All attendees will also score a free pizza from Porta, free wings from Buffalo Wild Wings, and a free mini-chicken cheesesteak at Slack’s Hoagie Shack. A full list of participating locations can be found online.

4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, select locations throughout the city, marchofthesombreros.com

Adult piñatas, live music by the Mariachi Flores, a DJ set, and tequila drink specials are all part of North Bowl’s festive Cinco de Mayo Celebration. However, the main feature of the night is certainly the taco-eating contest, where all are invited to quickly chomp their way through tacos to reach prizes of all sorts. Those who think they have what it takes to succeed can RSVP for free online.

3-11 p.m. Saturday, North Bowl, 909 N. 2nd St., cincodenorthbowl.splashthat.com

Free Chicharrón and BYOT at Revolution Taco

Grab a bottle of tequila and head to Revolution Taco, where fresh fruit juice mixers cost just $3 a pop on Cinco de Mayo. The restaurant will also serve up Chicharrón complete with homemade poblano ranch complimentary with any purchase, and will be firing up a grill outside to create hanger steak tacos, fish tacos, and more. A pair of tacos from the grill will be priced at $8.

Revolution Taco, 2015 Walnut St., therevolutiontaco.com

Cinco de Mayo at John Henry’s Pub

John Henry’s Pub welcomes revelers with complimentary sombreros and sunglasses to sport as you sip on margaritas, draft Corona Lite, and a mix between the two — Coronita Ritas (Corona beer with a margarita). The restaurant is also debuting its brand new taco menu, featuring everything form jerk chicken to fish with Cajun remoulade to chipotle pulled pork to blackened shrimp options.

John Henry’s Pub, 98 Cricket Ave., Ardmore, johnhenryspubofardmore.com

Cinco de Philly Bar Crawl

Opa, Ortlieb’s, Bar, PHS South Street Beer Garden, and more are all participating in Cinco de Philly, a bar crawl that’ll take you through Center City, Midtown Village, Old City, Rittenhouse, University City, and along South Street. Offered at each spot, Modelo specials are the name of the game in this all-afternoon-and-night event, full of deals on Corona brews, too. All drinks are pay-as-you-go — no tickets required.

3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, locations throughout the city, cincodephilly.com

Manatawny Still Works invites you out to its East Passyunk Tasting Room for two festive $10 drink specials crafted from spirits produced by the Pottstown distillery. The first option is a Strawberry Goretti-ritao, made with Manatawny’s J Potts white whiskey, Boardroom triple sec, strawberry syrup, and lime. For a taste of tequila, visitors can reach for the Tequila Palomao, a drink that combines lime, grapefruit soda, and the distillery’s re-released Espirtu de los Dioses (tequila barrel-rested Odd Fellows gin).

Noon-11 p.m. Saturday, Manatawny Still Works Tasting Room, 1603 E Passyunk Ave., manatawnystillworks.com/index.php

Want to pair your $5 margarita with a little live Irish music? Tir na Nog is throwing down for Cinco de Mayo Irish-style with drink specials and an 8 p.m. performance from Irish rock band The Bare Knuckle Boxers. Beyond the margaritas, other all-day specials include $5 paloma cocktails and $4 Bud Light.

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Tir na Nog, 1600 Arch St., tirnanogphilly.com

Ready for 86-ounces of sweet margarita at your table? Howl at the Moon is offering blue margarita buckets this Saturday to enjoy while singing along and dancing to a live band playing classic party anthems. Corona and cuervo shots will be flowing from the bar, too.

12 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Howl at the Moon, 258 S 15th St., howlatthemoon.com/philadelphia