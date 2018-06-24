Chinese Lantern Festival extended to July 8

Visitors stroll around the Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival in Franklin Square on May 27, 2018.

The Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival in Franklin Square has been extended to Sunday, July 8.

The festival, which began May 1 and features dozens of lanterns illuminated by more than 15,000 LEDs, was originally scheduled to end on June 30.

The popular event is a celebration of light and culture that features artisans from China and the Philadelphia region. This year’s new features include a walk-through great white shark tunnel, a fairy tree, an illuminated gallery of endangered species, and an interactive elephant lantern powered by a bicycle.

Tickets for the festival can be purchased at historicphiladelphia.org.