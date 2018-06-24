Chinese Lantern Festival extended to July 8

The Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival in Franklin Square has been extended to Sunday, July 8.
The festival, which began May 1 and features dozens of lanterns illuminated by more than 15,000 LEDs, was originally scheduled to end on June 30.
The popular event is a celebration of light and culture that features artisans from China and the Philadelphia region. This year’s new features include a walk-through great white shark tunnel, a fairy tree, an illuminated gallery of endangered species, and an interactive elephant lantern powered by a bicycle.
Tickets for the festival can be purchased at historicphiladelphia.org.