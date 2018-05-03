Broad Street Run: Everything you need to know ahead of the race

(Front to back): runner Amy Fream, 38, from Reading; Amy Wolter, 38, from Temple; and Katie Davis, 34, from Milton, Pa., cheer on friends as they near the finish line in the Broad Street Run last year.

This Sunday, thousands of runners will take on the 39th annual Blue Cross Broad Street Run, a much-beloved Philadelphia spectacle. Here’s everything you need to know as a viewer, from the best brunch spots near the course to where you can park.

Race info

The Broad Street Run starts at 8 a.m. at Broad Street and West Fisher Avenue. It ends approximately one-quarter mile inside the main gate of the Philadelphia Navy Yard. No pets or alcoholic beverages are permitted in Navy Yard. There is limited bleacher seating available at the finish line and you can purchase refreshments and merchandise. Keep in mind that no backpacks, bags, or coolers will be allowed in the Navy Yard, so if you want to bring anything with you, make sure you put it in a clear plastic bag.

Transportation

There is no parking at the start area. Race organizers recommend that if you’re coming into the city by car, you should park your car at the Stadium Complex at Broad and Pattison and take the Broad Street Line to the start. Parking at the complex is free for runners. The Broad Street Line is also free for runners traveling to the start line, just show your bib to get on the subway. After the race, shuttles will take spectators and runners from the finish area to the parking lots.

Where to watch

As runners make their way down Broad Street, make sure you head to the best viewing spots to cheer for them. The area around City Hall and the Avenue of the Arts usually has live music, while the energy up on North Broad near Temple University is electric. Broad and Jackson has a rowdy cheer party, while the crowds at Pine Street and Washington Avenue are known for being the most energetic. Broad and Callowhill is another good viewing spot, and if you’re extra ambitious, you can even head up to Broad and Fisher to check out the start area.

If you have kids

The Dunkin’ Munchkin Run in Navy Yard is a good way for kids under 12 to get involved with the festivities. Starting at 7:30 a.m., kids can get their faces painted, caricatures drawn, jump on inflatables, enjoy a petting zoo, and more. There is also a “fun run,” as well as shorter races for kids in all age groups. Registration is required and starts at 7 a.m.

What goodies runners can get with their bibs

At the Sidecar Bar and Grille, runners can chow down on an endurance dinner with spring carbonara, mixed greens, chili roasted sweet potatoes, and a brownie sundae Saturday night for just $15. Square 1982 in Rittenhouse is congratulating runners with a complimentary glass of champagne for anyone who presents their bib during brunch or dinner, and Urban Farmer is pouring a mimosa for any participant who presents a bib during brunch. If you’re looking for a tasty cheat meal, Joe’s Steaks + Soda Shop is offering a large cheesesteak for $7.50. Runners can also taste three award-winning craft spirits at Bluebird Distilling Tasting Room and take a complimentary recovery yoga class at any SWEAT Fitness location.

Where to refuel

If you’re heading out to brunch after the race with your runner, here are the best picks near Broad Street: