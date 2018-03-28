The Big Lebowski turns 20, Lorde plays Wells Fargo and more things to do in Philadephia

FOOD + DRINK

The Brewer’s Plate

Local chefs, brewers, winemakers, and distillers convene at this annual foodie extravaganza, inviting you out for a taste of what the Mid-Atlantic region has to offer. More than 30 restaurants are participating this year, including spots like SouthGate, Hungry Pigeon, and Weckerly’s Ice Cream, alongside 42 different drink purveyors. The annual event benefits local nonprofit Fair Food and their commitment to promoting a humane, sustainable agriculture system for the Greater Philadelphia region. — Grace Dickinson

7:30 Friday, Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St., $77 and up, brewersplate.com

WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH

Women’s History Celebration at the Betsy Ross House

Celebrate the final day of Women’s History Month at the Betsy Ross House, hosting a full lineup of special activities for the whole family. At 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., the nation’s most famous female flagemaker, Betsy Ross, will make an appearance and delve into a discussion of historic upholstery. Meanwhile, at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., colonial dress designer Sarah Melton will talk about 18th century fashion, and all throughout the day at the Once Upon a Nation Storytelling bench, visitors can listen to stories of how women shaped our country. — G.D.

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Betsy Ross House, 239 Arch St., free, 215-686-1252, historicphiladelphia.org

THEATER

Love Letters

Meredith Baxter and Michael Gross of Emmy-winning NBC show Family Ties make their way to New Hope this weekend to star in Love Letters at the Bucks County Playhouse. The heartfelt and hilarious show features a romantic relationship between two pen pals who become each other’s most trusted confidantes. — G.D.

2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, Bucks County Playhouse, 70 S. Main St., New Hope, $40-$55, 215-862-2121, bcptheater.org

FILM

The Big Lebowski

Celebrate 20 years of the Dude (His Dudeness, Duder, El Duderino) and catch The Big Lebowski on the big screen. The cult classic Coen brothers comedy may not be for children, but it’s a hit with everyone else and there’s no better time to see than the anniversary of its release in 1998. –Thea Applebaum Licht

11:55 p.m. Friday, Ritz at the Bourse, 400 Ranstead St. $10.25. 215-440-1181, www.landmarktheatres.com.

FAMILY

Spring Fling Family Fun Day at Battleship New Jersey

Families can score a special deal on the Battleship New Jersey’s Fire Power Tour, taking guests across all five levels that ascend from the main deck and through the two decks down below. The tour comes at a flat rate of $50 for families of three or four. Throughout the day, other activities, including face painting, temporary tattoos, and balloon art, will also unfold. — G.D.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Battleship New Jersey, 100 Clinton St., Camden, NJ, $17-$22, 866-877- 6262, battleshipnewjersey.org

EASTER

Hop to the Top: Easter Egg Hunt

No Easter Egg Hunt beats this one—at least in terms of altitude. The One Liberty Place skyscraper will host its first egg hunt 883 feet above the city, for a family-friendly celebration with a view. This event is BYOB (bring your own basket). — T.A.L.

10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, One Liberty Observation Deck, 1650 Market St. $14.50 adults (ages 12+), $5 youths (ages 3-11). 215-561-3325, phillyfromthetop.com.

East Passyunk Community Center Egg Hunt & Petting Zoo

This Easter celebrations goes beyond the traditional egg hunt, prizes and candy by bringing a whole host of animals to the party as well. The philadelphia 4H club will be in attendance in well, bringing a petting zoo that people of all ages can enjoy. There are three age group events, which begin on the hour. –T.A.L.

10 a.m. ages 4 and under, 11 a.m. ages 5 and 6, 12 noon ages 7 to 12, Saturday, East Passyunk Community Center, 1025 Mifflin St. 215-685-0008, www.eastpassyunkcommunitycenter.org.

87th Annual Easter Promenade

The Easter Bunny takes South Street for this Philadelphia springtime tradition, perfect for children and families. The festivities include treats, live music, and a costume contest that awards the best Easter attire in a dozen categories. The parade will traverse South Street and is open to all. — T.A.L.

12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, beginning at corner of Passyunk Ave and South Street. 215-413-3713, http://www.southstreet.com/.

Hayrides to Bunnyland

Head to Linvilla Orchards to hop aboard a hayride traveling en route to the Easter Bunny’s house. The famous bunny is known to greet its visitors with treats and photo ops, so be sure to have your camera ready. Afterward, Linvilla Orchards’ Playland Playground invites kids to keep their imaginations running wild, and other activities, such as face painting, will take place, too.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through March 31, Linvilla Orchards, 137 W. Knowlton Rd., 610-876-7116, $9, linvilla.com

CLASSICAL MUSIC

Philadelphia Voices

The commissioned world premiere of electronic-music innovator Tod Machover’s Philadelphia Voices is imbued with the sounds of locals made during the Pope’s visit. Leonard Bernstein’s stirring Chichester Psalms, with the Westminster Symphonic Choir, and Ravel’s familiar orchestration of Mussorgsky’s Pictures From an Exhibition wrap Yannick Nezet-Seguin’s savvy program. – Tom Di Nardo

7:30 p.m. Thursday, 2 p.m. April 6, Kimmel Center’s Verizon Hall, Broad and Spruce Streets, $61-$163, 215-893-1999, philorch.org

CULTURE

African American History & Culture Showcase

Through interactive exhibitions, music, poetry readings, and more, explore the role that African Americans have played throughout our nation’s history at a two-day culture showcase at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. The free event also features a fine arts and crafts marketplace, as well as jazz-filled after-party on Saturday (7 p.m.) at the Philadelphia Clef Club of Jazz and Performing Arts. — G.D.

11 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St., free, paconvention.com

ART

2018 MFA Thesis Exhibition Opening

Graduate students from Philly’s own Moore College of Art and Design will exhibit their work in an exhibit that opens on Friday and ends April 14. Join the five artists celebrating their fine art show’s opening night, in a thesis exhibition including textiles, embroidery, painting and more.

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Goldie Paley Gallery, The Galleries at Moore, 1916 Race Street. 215-965-4016, https://moore.edu/.

PARTY

Prince and MJ Experience

Although they were fierce rivals in life, the music of Prince and Michael Jackson complement each other so well that DJs Marco and Dave Paul have put together a night highlighting the two musical geniuses’ work. The show will include top tracks as well as lesser-known songs and music from related artists such as Sheila E, Janet Jackson, The Time and more.

10 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday, Voltage Lounge, 421 N. 7th Street. $10-$15, ages 21 and over. 215-494-7386, http://voltagelounge.com/.

MUSIC

Soul Rebels with Talib Kweil and GZA

In the highly entertaining and life affirming New Orleans brass band tradition, the Soul Rebels have been leaders in blending their polyrhythmic music with hip-hop, without showing signs of strain or forcing the issue. In their hometown, they’ve frequently collaborated with bounce artists like Big Freedia, and on the road they’ve struck up a partnership with Brooklyn politically-minded rapper Talib Kweli. They’re in part of a big hip-hip weekend in Ardmore — Wyclef Jean is playing Saturday night — with Kweli and also Wu Tang Clan rapper GZA in tow. West Philly’s Hardwork Movement open. –Dan DeLuca

8:30 p.m. Friday at Ardmore Music Hall, 23 East Lancaster Ave., Ardmore. $30-$45. 610-649-8389. ardmoremusic.com.

Darlingside

Nobody sounds quite like Darlingside. “Chamber folk” doesn’t quite describe it. The quartet’s sound is built on guitar, mandolin, banjo, violin, cello, and — most of all — lush and dreamy vocal harmonies. The group’s new Extralife is, as the title suggests, an ambitious concept album about reaching some new dimensions of consciousness. If it sounds a little pretentious, well, you don’t have to get caught up in the particulars of all that to be seduced by the beguiling beauty of the individual songs. –Nick Cristiano

With Twain, at 8 p.m. Friday, at Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden St. Tickets: $16 to $20. 215-232-2100, utphilly.com.

Albert Hammond Jr.

Hammond is the son of “It Never Rains in Southern California” and “To All the Girls I’ve Loved Before” songwriter Albert Hammond and a member of The Strokes. (There’s great stuff in Lizzy Goodman’s New York rock oral history Meet Me in the Bathroom about how the Strokes stayed afloat financially in their early days thanks to Hammond’s credit cards.) Of all the Strokes, Hammond has had by far the most productive solo career, and his brand new fourth album, Francis Trouble, is a winning, energetic keeper, named after and inspired by the death of his twin brother who died in utero in a miscarriage before Hammond was born. — D.D.

8 p.m. Friday at First Unitarian Church, 2125 Chestnut St. $16-$18. r5productions.com.

Fujiya & Miyagi / Annie Hart

Few synth bands have honored and extended Kraftwerk’s legacy as skillfully as Brighton, England’s Fujiya & Miyagi. Leaning on motorik rhythms that are both hypnotic and danceable, F&M have been remarkably consistent and cheekily self-aware: witness “Cassettesingle” from 2006’s beloved sophomore album Transparent Things (recently given a deluxe vinyl reissue, and part of the impetus for Friday’s show) or the self-referential “Extended Dance Mix” from last year’s self-titled release. Simpatico opener Annie Hart, of Au Revoir Simone, put out her solo debut, Impossible Accomplice, last September. The brief album burbles with ‘80s-inspired synthpop that’s lonesome but catchy. –Steve Klinge

9 p.m. Friday at Johnny Brenda’s, 1201 N. Frankford Ave. $15. 215-739-9684, johnnybrendas.com.

Pretenders

“Nobody tells me I can’t,” Chrissie Hynde sang on “Alone,” the title cut to her 10th album as leader of the Pretenders. “Nobody tell me I shan’t.” That 2016 release was produced and recorded in Nashville, by Dan Auerbach, who like Hynde is an Ohio native. It was frank and upfront about the reality that despite the band name, Hynde has always called her own shots and essentially operated the Pretenders as a solo project in the studio for decades. On tour, though, the Pretenders are very much a band, with fabulously side-burned original drummer Martin Chambers still in the fold, and ace guitarist James Walbourne filling the shoes of the late James Honeyman-Scott. Lowlight opens. — D.D.

8 p.m. Saturday at the Tower Theatre, 69th and Ludlow St., Upper Darby. $39.50-$65. 610-352-2887. thetowerphilly.com.

Lorde / Run The Jewels / Mitski

Melodrama, the second album from Australian savant Lorde, arrived nine months ago, but she’s finally bringing her wise, minimalist pop songs to the Wells Fargo Center on Monday. Melodrama did not produce a single as epochal as Pure Heroine’s “Royals,” but “Green Light,” “Supercut” and others are no less insightful into youthful experience and spacious songcraft. She’s bringing provocative openers: the rap duo Run The Jewels, whose Killer Mike recently made some divisive comments supporting gun ownership to NRA TV, and raw-nerved indie-rocker Mitski, who not too long ago played PhilaMOCA’s tiny stage. –S.K.

7:30 p.m. Monday at the Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad St. $35.50-$99.50. 215-336-3600, wellsfargocenterphilly.com.

Lil Wop

Should I – an Italian-American writer – be upset that a 22-year-old rapper from Chicago uses a moniker that insults my ancient heritage? Or should I just luxuriate in the fact that this Gucci Mane protégé with a yen for rock and roll and a tart twangy voice to match his bittersweet lyrics is one of the best new rappers to come along in the last three years if his Wopavelli series or his Wake N Bake mixtape of his “Lost My Mind” single is any indication? Guess we’ll see at Voltage Lounge. — A.D. Amorosi

8 p.m. Tuesday at Voltage Lounge, 421 N. 7th St., $20-$60, voltagelounge.com

