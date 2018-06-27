How to slay at the U.S. Air Guitar Regional Championships in Philadelphia

Nicole Sevcik, winner of both last year's regional competition in Philadelphia and also the proceeding national competition in Washington, D.C., performs under the name of ‘Mom Jeans Jeanie’, a playful persona she devised after the birth of her first son.

Riding the 5:30 p.m. subway en route to Queens, Richard Anderson strums his abdomen. His head is bopping, his feet are tapping, his face is slightly scrunched, all while appearing to remain carefree of the surrounding passengers slipping him the side-eye, both left and right.

Anderson, as per usual, is passing the time with one of his favorite hobbies: air guitar. It’s a near daily activity for the 34-year-old as he heads home from work at the Metropolitan Opera.

“There’s probably something very odd about a bearded guy in glasses and business casual work clothes pretending to play guitar on the subway, but it’s far from the oddest thing you see on the train,” says Anderson, who moved from Philadelphia to New York six years ago.

Anderson will return to the City of Brotherly Love Friday in a quest to take his strumming to the stage at the U.S. Air Guitar Regional Championships at Johnny Brenda’s.

At Friday’s competition, Anderson — who competes under a persona known as Spudboy, inspired by his favorite band DEVO — plans to rock out to a medley of five different DEVO songs. He’ll receive a full 60 seconds to give it all he’s got in front of a panel of five judges who score each performance on a 4.0 to 6.0 scale.

Scoring criteria is broken down into three categories: Technical Merit (does it look like they are playing a real guitar?), Stage Presence (do they excite the audience and the judges?), and Airness.

“Airness is that moment when some fool prancing around on stage transcends the silliness to create a moment of musical madness and pure rock and roll,” says Charles ‘Rockstache’ Williamson, an avid air guitarist who will play host at the U.S. Air Guitar Regional Championships. “Airness is when you realize you are yelling your head off after watching a performance by someone who wasn’t playing a guitar.”

As the host, Williamson will not compete on Friday, but he plans to open the event with a performance to Joan Jett’s “Bad Reputation.” He’ll also rip the air with some surprise tunes that cater to Philadelphia football fans.

Following, competitors will take to the stage across two different rounds. During the first, air guitarists will perform to a song of their choosing. Those who score among the top five will then advance to the second round, in which they’ll be required to deliver an improvisational performance to a mystery song.

What does it take to become a winner?

“Having a love of rock and roll is a good place to start,” says Nicole ‘Mom Jeans Jeanie’ Sevcik, who, after taking first place in last year’s regional competition in Philadelphia, went on to win the national competition held in Washington, D.C. “You really start appreciating guitar solos and how complex they can be. I’ve studied videos of famous guitarists, watching their body language and picking up some signature moves to practice via pantomime.”

Other key words of advice include making sure that the player doesn’t forget to some rock star facial expressions. Also, it’s important to remember that the higher notes are located on the neck of the guitar closer to your strumming hand, and the lower notes lay closer to your fretting hand. And being creative is crucial. Every winning air guitarist must learn to play to the crowd and to the judges, coming off to the room like they’re the greatest rock star in the world.

As Anderson explains, an air guitartist’s on-stage identity is all part of the theatrics that creates for a good competitor.

“Much like wrestling, air guitar is about putting on a show for people, so it attracts and inspires larger-than-life characters and performance,” says Anderson. “I know most of my fellow air guitarists by stage name more than by real name, and sometimes don’t even recognize them out of costume.”

Like most performers, Sevcik takes on a different persona when hitting the stage, helping her to boost her rating in the third category, Stage Presence. Her Mom Jeans Jeanie character was created while shopping at a thrift store, not long after giving birth to her son. While singing David Bowie’s “The Jean Genie” to herself, Sevcik came across a rack that reminded her of Saturday Night Live’s 2003 Mom Jeans sketch. From there, her champion-winning name was born.

“I’d be a character that just walked out of that fake commercial, from Your Town, USA, complete with hand sanitizer and fruit snacks and ready to melt your face with rock and roll,” says Sevcik.

Sevcik will not get to defend her crown this year. She’s pregnant and won’t be competing.

Winners of Friday’s competition at Johnny Brenda’s will go straight to the national championships held in Brooklyn at Rough Trade on August 4. The U.S. champion will then fly to Oulu, Finland to compete for the world title at the World Air Guitar Championships.

“In terms of rewards, we’re not in this for the money,” says Williamson. “Although, Nordic Thunder did get a Dr. Pepper commercial out of his World Championship win, so that’s pretty neat.”

For those interested in signing up, the window is still open. Advance registration can be completed online at usairguitar.com under the Regionals Philadelphia listing. Competitors can also sign up on the day of the show and choose from 50 one-minute tracks from which to perform. Walk-on competitors will go first, or immediately after signing up, if they register at the show.

“There’s a special magic in performing a routine with no instruments that has always appealed to my rebellious side,” says Williamson on how he got into air guitar on a competitive level. “In my daily life, I try to be the utmost professional in my career — cool, calm, collected. Once I’m on stage, however, I go bonkers — passionate, loud, flailing, and leaping. Is it a fantasy? Yes, but it’s also real life.”

AIR GUITAR

U.S. Air Guitar Regional Championships