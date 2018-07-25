7 days of things to do in Philadelphia from July 29 to Aug. 4

SUNDAY
“Satellite Girl and Milk Cow”
PhilaMOCA screens the quirky, comic sci-fi romance from award-winning director Chang Hyung-yun. The movie tells the story of a satellite that turns into a girl, who falls in love with a music-playing milk cow.
4 to 6 p.m. PhilaMOCA, 531 N/ 12th St., $10, presented in Korean with English subtitles, 267-519-9651, philamoca.org
MONDAY
Beyoncé & Jay-Z
In 2014, Beyoncé & Jay-Z brought their On the Run tour to Citizens Bank Park. Then in 2016, it seemed Jay-Z was on the run from Beyoncé after she caught him cheating with “Becky with the good hair” and walked down the street smashing car windows with a baseball bat in the “Hold Up” video from Lemonade. Now, they’re back for On The Run II at the Linc after Jay apologized profusely for his transgressions on last year’s 4:44.
7:30 p.m. Lincoln Financial Field, 1 Lincoln Financial Field Way, $49 to $320, 267-570-4000, lincolnfinancialfield.com
TUESDAY
Radiohead
It’s been six years since Radiohead, the Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood-led British art-rock band, played in the Philadelphia area, when they performed in Camden on the King of Limbs tour. The trailblazing quintet’s most recent album is 2016’s A Moon Shaped Pool.
7:30 p.m. Wells Fargo Center with additional show on Wednesday, 3601 S. Broad St., $49.50 to $89.50, 215-336-3600, wellsfargocenterphilly.com
WEDNESDAY
Wildwoods Baby Parade
Parents outfit little ones in get-ups and setups that put Halloween costumes to shame, and parade them in the sun before a panel of judges for ribbons, bragging rights, and unforgettable portraits. And heck: Any parent willing to invest spare time turning a toddler into a sparkling crustacean princess certainly deserves some kind of award. Further down the shore, Cape May holds its baby parade 11 a.m. Friday.
6 p.m. Wildwoods sign at Rio Grande Avenue, free, 609-792-4000, wildwoodsnj.com
THURSDAY
BlackStar Film Fest
The so-called black Sundance spotlights black films and filmmakers from around the country and the world. One highlight this year is the premiere of Terence Nance’s new late-night HBO series Random Acts of Flyness.
Various times through Sunday, various locations, $12 general public, $8 students/seniors, $6 BlackStar members, $150 all-access pass, 267-603-2755, blackstarfest.org
FRIDAY & SATURDAY
Elmwood Park Zoo Wine Safari
This in-zoo dining event features a gourmet spread from Di Bruno Bros. and Savory Safari, plus wines from local vineyards. Guests at the gathering can also feed giraffes, visit other animals, and enjoy live music.
6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Elmwood Park Zoo, 1661 Harding Blvd., Norristown, $100, 610-277-3825, elmwoodparkzoo.org
Trevor Noah
Daily Show host Noah pulled out of a fundraiser for the Jewish Family and Children’s Service of Greater Philadelphia this year due to a “business scheduling conflict,” so let’s hope his Parx Casino show goes on as planned.
7 and 10 p.m. Saturday, Xcite Center, Parx Casino, 2999 Street Road, $50-$95 (early show sold out), 888-588-7279, parxcasino.com