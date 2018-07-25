7 days of things to do in Philadelphia from July 29 to Aug. 4

7 days of things to do in Philadelphia from July 29 to Aug. 4 Jul 25

JAY Z and Beyonce perform during the On The Run tour at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday, July 5, 2014, in Philadelphia.

SUNDAY

“Satellite Girl and Milk Cow”

PhilaMOCA screens the quirky, comic sci-fi romance from award-winning director Chang Hyung-yun. The movie tells the story of a satellite that turns into a girl, who falls in love with a music-playing milk cow.

4 to 6 p.m. PhilaMOCA, 531 N/ 12th St., $10, presented in Korean with English subtitles, 267-519-9651, philamoca.org

MONDAY

Beyoncé & Jay-Z

In 2014, Beyoncé & Jay-Z brought their On the Run tour to Citizens Bank Park. Then in 2016, it seemed Jay-Z was on the run from Beyoncé after she caught him cheating with “Becky with the good hair” and walked down the street smashing car windows with a baseball bat in the “Hold Up” video from Lemonade. Now, they’re back for On The Run II at the Linc after Jay apologized profusely for his transgressions on last year’s 4:44.

7:30 p.m. Lincoln Financial Field, 1 Lincoln Financial Field Way, $49 to $320, 267-570-4000, lincolnfinancialfield.com

TUESDAY

Radiohead

It’s been six years since Radiohead, the Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood-led British art-rock band, played in the Philadelphia area, when they performed in Camden on the King of Limbs tour. The trailblazing quintet’s most recent album is 2016’s A Moon Shaped Pool.

7:30 p.m. Wells Fargo Center with additional show on Wednesday, 3601 S. Broad St., $49.50 to $89.50, 215-336-3600, wellsfargocenterphilly.com

WEDNESDAY

Wildwoods Baby Parade

Parents outfit little ones in get-ups and setups that put Halloween costumes to shame, and parade them in the sun before a panel of judges for ribbons, bragging rights, and unforgettable portraits. And heck: Any parent willing to invest spare time turning a toddler into a sparkling crustacean princess certainly deserves some kind of award. Further down the shore, Cape May holds its baby parade 11 a.m. Friday.

6 p.m. Wildwoods sign at Rio Grande Avenue, free, 609-792-4000, wildwoodsnj.com

THURSDAY

BlackStar Film Fest

The so-called black Sundance spotlights black films and filmmakers from around the country and the world. One highlight this year is the premiere of Terence Nance’s new late-night HBO series Random Acts of Flyness.

Various times through Sunday, various locations, $12 general public, $8 students/seniors, $6 BlackStar members, $150 all-access pass, 267-603-2755, blackstarfest.org

FRIDAY & SATURDAY

Elmwood Park Zoo Wine Safari

This in-zoo dining event features a gourmet spread from Di Bruno Bros. and Savory Safari, plus wines from local vineyards. Guests at the gathering can also feed giraffes, visit other animals, and enjoy live music.

6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Elmwood Park Zoo, 1661 Harding Blvd., Norristown, $100, 610-277-3825, elmwoodparkzoo.org

Trevor Noah

Daily Show host Noah pulled out of a fundraiser for the Jewish Family and Children’s Service of Greater Philadelphia this year due to a “business scheduling conflict,” so let’s hope his Parx Casino show goes on as planned.

7 and 10 p.m. Saturday, Xcite Center, Parx Casino, 2999 Street Road, $50-$95 (early show sold out), 888-588-7279, parxcasino.com