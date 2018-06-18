Yards makes a beer in honor of Festival Pier

Michael Schulson to open a Rittenhouse restaurant next to Parc

Festival Pier IPA comes from Yards, whose brewery is nearby.

Yards, whose brewery is down the street from Festival Pier, is out with a limited-edition IPA named after the summertime venue.

Festival Pier IPA will be poured exclusively at Live Nation-promoted events at the pier, beginning with June 21’s Dropkick Murphys/Flogging Molly show.

The beer — which wasn’t previewed — features Amarillo, Chinook, Bravo, Columbus, and Eureka hops; it’s 7 percent ABV.

Also on the Festival Pier calendar are Ray Lamontagne on June 22; Dr. Dog on June 23; Paramore on June 24; Lauryn Hill on July 13; Arcade Fire on July 19; Beck on July 20; and Phil Lesh & The Terrapin Family Band on Sept. 9. A full list of Festival Pier shows is available at www.festivalpierphilly.com/shows.