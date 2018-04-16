food

The Insider

Wursthaus Schmitz at Reading Terminal Market to close

wurst_jeremy_1200
Shopping Cart icon Buy Photo
Camera icon MICHAEL KLEIN / Staff
Then-chef Jeremy Nolen at Wursthaus Schmitz at its opening in late 2012.
by , Staff Writer @phillyinsider | mklein@philly.com
Close icon

Michael Klein

Staff Writer

Michael Klein has written about Philadelphia’s restaurant scene since 1993 in his Inquirer column, “Table Talk,” and on his Philly.com blog, “The Insider.” 

More by Michael Klein

More from Michael Klein Arrow icon

Wurst news for fans of German fare:

Deli/sandwich shop Wursthaus Schmitz will end its five-plus-year run at Reading Terminal Market on April 29.

Doug Hager — who also owns the popular Brauhaus Schmitz (718 South St.) and Whetstone (Fifth and Bainbridge Streets) and has four kids ages 6 and under — said it was getting to be too much for him, given the departure of longtime manager Beate Schartner.

She is bound for Germany to open her own restaurant.

Published:
We encourage respectful comments but reserve the right to delete anything that doesn't contribute to an engaging dialogue
Help us moderate this thread by flagging comments that violate our guidelines
Commenting policy | Comments FAQ

Comment policy:

Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.

Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.

Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.

Load comments