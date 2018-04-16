Wursthaus Schmitz at Reading Terminal Market to close

Michael Klein has written about Philadelphia’s restaurant scene since 1993 in his Inquirer column, “Table Talk,” and on his Philly.com blog, “The Insider.”

Then-chef Jeremy Nolen at Wursthaus Schmitz at its opening in late 2012.

Wurst news for fans of German fare:

Deli/sandwich shop Wursthaus Schmitz will end its five-plus-year run at Reading Terminal Market on April 29.

Doug Hager — who also owns the popular Brauhaus Schmitz (718 South St.) and Whetstone (Fifth and Bainbridge Streets) and has four kids ages 6 and under — said it was getting to be too much for him, given the departure of longtime manager Beate Schartner.

She is bound for Germany to open her own restaurant.

